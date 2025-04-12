货币 / ALX
ALX: Alexander's Inc
237.32 USD 0.76 (0.32%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALX汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点235.54和高点239.56进行交易。
关注Alexander's Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
235.54 239.56
年范围
184.76 260.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 236.56
- 开盘价
- 237.64
- 卖价
- 237.32
- 买价
- 237.62
- 最低价
- 235.54
- 最高价
- 239.56
- 交易量
- 79
- 日变化
- 0.32%
- 月变化
- 2.99%
- 6个月变化
- 13.05%
- 年变化
- -1.52%
