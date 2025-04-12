Currencies / ALX
ALX: Alexander's Inc
236.18 USD 5.81 (2.40%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALX exchange rate has changed by -2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 235.42 and at a high of 243.49.
Follow Alexander's Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ALX News
Daily Range
235.42 243.49
Year Range
184.76 260.84
- Previous Close
- 241.99
- Open
- 243.00
- Bid
- 236.18
- Ask
- 236.48
- Low
- 235.42
- High
- 243.49
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- -2.40%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.50%
- Year Change
- -1.99%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%