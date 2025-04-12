クォートセクション
通貨 / ALX
ALX: Alexander's Inc

236.08 USD 3.85 (1.66%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALXの今日の為替レートは、1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり234.34の安値と237.90の高値で取引されました。

Alexander's Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
234.34 237.90
1年のレンジ
184.76 260.84
以前の終値
232.23
始値
237.41
買値
236.08
買値
236.38
安値
234.34
高値
237.90
出来高
78
1日の変化
1.66%
1ヶ月の変化
2.45%
6ヶ月の変化
12.46%
1年の変化
-2.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K