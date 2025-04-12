通貨 / ALX
ALX: Alexander's Inc
236.08 USD 3.85 (1.66%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALXの今日の為替レートは、1.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり234.34の安値と237.90の高値で取引されました。
Alexander's Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ALX News
1日のレンジ
234.34 237.90
1年のレンジ
184.76 260.84
- 以前の終値
- 232.23
- 始値
- 237.41
- 買値
- 236.08
- 買値
- 236.38
- 安値
- 234.34
- 高値
- 237.90
- 出来高
- 78
- 1日の変化
- 1.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.46%
- 1年の変化
- -2.03%
