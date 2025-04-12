통화 / ALX
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ALX: Alexander's Inc
236.08 USD 3.85 (1.66%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ALX 환율이 오늘 1.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 234.34이고 고가는 237.90이었습니다.
Alexander's Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALX News
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 6th
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Alexander's (ALX) Lags Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates
- Alexander’s declares quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share
- BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Alexanders Inc stock hits 52-week high at 251.88 USD
- Alexanders Inc. shareholders approve board nominees
- As Trump heads to the Gulf, Israel asks where it stands
- Alexander's Stock: Is The Dividend Safe? (NYSE:ALX)
- Hamas releases video of Israeli-American hostage held in Gaza
일일 변동 비율
234.34 237.90
년간 변동
184.76 260.84
- 이전 종가
- 232.23
- 시가
- 237.41
- Bid
- 236.08
- Ask
- 236.38
- 저가
- 234.34
- 고가
- 237.90
- 볼륨
- 78
- 일일 변동
- 1.66%
- 월 변동
- 2.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.46%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.03%
20 9월, 토요일