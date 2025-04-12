시세섹션
통화 / ALX
주식로 돌아가기

ALX: Alexander's Inc

236.08 USD 3.85 (1.66%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ALX 환율이 오늘 1.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 234.34이고 고가는 237.90이었습니다.

Alexander's Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALX News

일일 변동 비율
234.34 237.90
년간 변동
184.76 260.84
이전 종가
232.23
시가
237.41
Bid
236.08
Ask
236.38
저가
234.34
고가
237.90
볼륨
78
일일 변동
1.66%
월 변동
2.45%
6개월 변동
12.46%
년간 변동율
-2.03%
20 9월, 토요일