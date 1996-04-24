BlockGuard – Non-Repainting Order Block Reversal Indicator for MT5

Trade Institutional Zones With Confidence — Not Guesswork

BlockGuard is a precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator built for traders who want to trade like the institutions do — by identifying genuine Order Block zones and waiting for confirmed, non-repainting price action before signaling a reversal. No repainting arrows. No lagging noise. No guessing whether a signal will vanish on the next tick.

Every signal BlockGuard produces is generated from a fully closed candle. Once the arrow appears, it is permanent — it will never disappear, shift, or repaint retroactively. This is the single most important feature separating a professional-grade tool from the hundreds of repainting "reversal indicators" flooding the market today.

How BlockGuard Works

BlockGuard uses a fractal-based detection engine to identify swing highs and swing lows on your chart — the exact points where institutional order flow typically leaves footprints in the form of Order Blocks. From each confirmed fractal, BlockGuard automatically plots a precise zone boundary using the candle's body and wick, projecting that zone forward across the chart so you can visually track where price is likely to react.

BlockGuard doesn't just draw zones and leave you guessing what to do with them. It actively monitors every new closed candle, watching for a genuine, confirmed break and retest of that zone in the reversal direction. Only when price decisively closes through the zone boundary — after previously respecting it — does BlockGuard fire a Buy or Sell arrow. This "closed candle confirmation" logic is what makes the tool non-repainting: you are seeing exactly what already happened, not a prediction that can be erased.

Key Features

Non-Repainting Signal Engine — every Buy/Sell arrow is generated only from fully closed, confirmed candles. What you see is permanent.

— every Buy/Sell arrow is generated only from fully closed, confirmed candles. What you see is permanent. Automatic Order Block Detection — fractal-based algorithm identifies significant swing structure and converts it into actionable supply/demand zones without any manual chart work.

— fractal-based algorithm identifies significant swing structure and converts it into actionable supply/demand zones without any manual chart work. Dual Zone Tracking — simultaneously tracks up to a customizable number of active bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) zones, so you never miss a setup on either side of the market.

— simultaneously tracks up to a customizable number of active bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) zones, so you never miss a setup on either side of the market. Visual Zone Projection — each Order Block is drawn as a clean dashed boundary line projected forward in time, giving you a clear visual map of key institutional levels before price even reaches them.

— each Order Block is drawn as a clean dashed boundary line projected forward in time, giving you a clear visual map of key institutional levels before price even reaches them. Live On-Chart Dashboard — a sleek, professional dashboard displays your symbol, timeframe, number of active zones on each side, total historical buy/sell signal counts, and the most recent signal with its timestamp — all at a glance, with zero need to dig through chart history.

— a sleek, professional dashboard displays your symbol, timeframe, number of active zones on each side, total historical buy/sell signal counts, and the most recent signal with its timestamp — all at a glance, with zero need to dig through chart history. Full Alert System — get notified the instant a signal fires via popup alert, mobile push notification, or custom sound file, so you never have to sit and stare at charts waiting for a setup.

— get notified the instant a signal fires via popup alert, mobile push notification, or custom sound file, so you never have to sit and stare at charts waiting for a setup. Fully Customizable — adjust the fractal lookback sensitivity, number of tracked zones, zone line length and style, arrow colors and symbols, dashboard position, and more, to match your personal trading style and any instrument or timeframe.

— adjust the fractal lookback sensitivity, number of tracked zones, zone line length and style, arrow colors and symbols, dashboard position, and more, to match your personal trading style and any instrument or timeframe. Universal Compatibility — works on any symbol and any timeframe: forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, and stocks. Whether you're scalping M5 or swing trading Daily charts, BlockGuard adapts to your workflow.

— works on any symbol and any timeframe: forex, indices, metals, crypto CFDs, and stocks. Whether you're scalping M5 or swing trading Daily charts, BlockGuard adapts to your workflow. Lightweight & Fast — efficient buffer and object management means BlockGuard runs smoothly even with dozens of active zones tracked simultaneously, with no noticeable impact on terminal performance.

Who Is BlockGuard For?

BlockGuard is built for price-action and smart-money traders who already understand the concept of order blocks, supply and demand, and institutional footprints — and who are tired of indicators that repaint their signals after the fact, making backtests look perfect and live trading feel impossible. If you want a tool that shows you real, confirmed structure and lets you build a rules-based reversal strategy around it, BlockGuard gives you the framework.

Why Traders Choose BlockGuard Over Generic Order Block Tools

Most "order block" indicators on the market either repaint constantly or bury you in noise with dozens of overlapping zones and no clear signal logic. BlockGuard solves both problems: a controlled, capped number of active zones per side keeps your chart clean, while the strict closed-candle confirmation logic means every signal you see is one you could have traded live, in real time, exactly as displayed.

Important Notes

BlockGuard is a technical analysis and signal tool. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profits. As with any indicator, it should be used as part of a complete trading plan that includes risk management. Past zone reactions are not a guarantee of future price behavior.