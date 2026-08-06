Mastery Panel

Mastery Panel is a clean, lightweight graphical trading control panel for MetaTrader 5. It is built as a self-contained Expert Advisor using the standard Controls library and provides one-click market and pending order execution together with basic position and order management.

Overview

The panel appears as a compact, fixed light-themed dialog on the chart. It is designed for fast discretionary trading: you can set lot size, stop-loss and take-profit distances (in points or pips), enter a price for pending orders, and execute all common order types with a single click. All operations are filtered by a configurable magic number so the panel only manages its own trades.

Visual Layout (top to bottom)

  1. Title – “MASTERY PANEL”
  2. Live prices
    • Bid price (green)
    • Ask price (red)
    • Spread in points
  3. Lot size control
    • Label “Lot:”
    • “–” and “+” buttons that step the volume by the symbol’s minimum volume step
    • Editable lot field (default 0.01)
  4. Unit selector
    • Combo box with two choices: Points or Pips
    • This setting controls how the SL and TP distance values are interpreted
  5. Stop-Loss / Take-Profit fields
    • SL and TP edit boxes (default 0 = disabled)
    • Values are multiplied by the selected unit size and applied relative to the entry price
  6. Pending price field
    • Single editable price used by all pending-order buttons
  7. Market execution buttons
    • Large BUY (green) and SELL (red) buttons
  8. Pending order section
    • Label: “PENDING (enter Price + SL/TP above)”
    • Four buttons arranged in a 2×2 grid:
      • Buy Limit
      • Sell Limit
      • Buy Stop
      • Sell Stop
  9. Management buttons
    • CLOSE ALL – closes every open position on the current symbol that carries the panel’s magic number
    • DELETE PENDING – deletes every pending order (Limit/Stop/Stop-Limit) on the current symbol that carries the panel’s magic number

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description
InpMagic 20250806 Magic number used for all orders
InpSlippage 30 Maximum slippage in points
InpComment MasteryPanel Comment attached to every order

Core Functionality

  • Volume handling The lot size is automatically normalized to the symbol’s volume min/max/step rules.
  • Unit calculation
    • Points = 1 × SYMBOL_POINT
    • Pips = 10 × SYMBOL_POINT on 3- and 5-digit symbols, otherwise 1 × SYMBOL_POINT
  • Market orders (BUY / SELL) Opens a market order at the current Ask/Bid. SL and TP (if > 0) are calculated from the entry price using the selected unit.
  • Pending orders Requires a valid price to be entered in the Price field. SL and TP are calculated relative to the pending price in the same way as market orders. Orders are placed as GTC (Good-Till-Cancelled).
  • Close All Iterates through all open positions, selects those matching the current symbol + magic number, and closes them.
  • Delete Pending Iterates through all pending orders, selects those matching the current symbol + magic number and any pending order type, and deletes them.
  • Live updates Bid, Ask and Spread are refreshed on every tick.

Technical Notes

  • Uses the standard CTrade class with the configured magic number, slippage and filling mode.
  • All controls are created with a fixed light colour scheme that cannot be changed at runtime.
  • The panel is fully event-driven via the Controls library event map.
  • Compatible with any symbol that supports the usual market and pending order types.

In short, Mastery Panel is a focused, no-frills trading dashboard that puts the most frequently used order types and management functions at your fingertips while keeping the interface clean and fast.


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Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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5 (1)
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3.67 (3)
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4.92 (12)
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5 (11)
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实用工具
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4.83 (6)
实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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Trade Copier Pro MT5
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3.67 (3)
实用工具
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
实用工具
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
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5 (1)
实用工具
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Fatih Klavun
5 (1)
实用工具
Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
实用工具
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
实用工具
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
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