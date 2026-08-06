Mastery Panel is a clean, lightweight graphical trading control panel for MetaTrader 5. It is built as a self-contained Expert Advisor using the standard Controls library and provides one-click market and pending order execution together with basic position and order management.

Overview

The panel appears as a compact, fixed light-themed dialog on the chart. It is designed for fast discretionary trading: you can set lot size, stop-loss and take-profit distances (in points or pips), enter a price for pending orders, and execute all common order types with a single click. All operations are filtered by a configurable magic number so the panel only manages its own trades.

Visual Layout (top to bottom)

Title – “MASTERY PANEL” Live prices Bid price (green)

Ask price (red)

Spread in points Lot size control Label “Lot:”

“–” and “+” buttons that step the volume by the symbol’s minimum volume step

Editable lot field (default 0.01) Unit selector Combo box with two choices: Points or Pips

or This setting controls how the SL and TP distance values are interpreted Stop-Loss / Take-Profit fields SL and TP edit boxes (default 0 = disabled)

Values are multiplied by the selected unit size and applied relative to the entry price Pending price field Single editable price used by all pending-order buttons Market execution buttons Large BUY (green) and SELL (red) buttons Pending order section Label: “PENDING (enter Price + SL/TP above)”

Four buttons arranged in a 2×2 grid: Buy Limit Sell Limit Buy Stop Sell Stop

Management buttons CLOSE ALL – closes every open position on the current symbol that carries the panel’s magic number

– closes every open position on the current symbol that carries the panel’s magic number DELETE PENDING – deletes every pending order (Limit/Stop/Stop-Limit) on the current symbol that carries the panel’s magic number

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description InpMagic 20250806 Magic number used for all orders InpSlippage 30 Maximum slippage in points InpComment MasteryPanel Comment attached to every order

Core Functionality

Volume handling The lot size is automatically normalized to the symbol’s volume min/max/step rules.

The lot size is automatically normalized to the symbol’s volume min/max/step rules. Unit calculation Points = 1 × SYMBOL_POINT Pips = 10 × SYMBOL_POINT on 3- and 5-digit symbols, otherwise 1 × SYMBOL_POINT

Market orders (BUY / SELL) Opens a market order at the current Ask/Bid. SL and TP (if > 0) are calculated from the entry price using the selected unit.

Opens a market order at the current Ask/Bid. SL and TP (if > 0) are calculated from the entry price using the selected unit. Pending orders Requires a valid price to be entered in the Price field. SL and TP are calculated relative to the pending price in the same way as market orders. Orders are placed as GTC (Good-Till-Cancelled).

Requires a valid price to be entered in the Price field. SL and TP are calculated relative to the pending price in the same way as market orders. Orders are placed as GTC (Good-Till-Cancelled). Close All Iterates through all open positions, selects those matching the current symbol + magic number, and closes them.

Iterates through all open positions, selects those matching the current symbol + magic number, and closes them. Delete Pending Iterates through all pending orders, selects those matching the current symbol + magic number and any pending order type, and deletes them.

Iterates through all pending orders, selects those matching the current symbol + magic number and any pending order type, and deletes them. Live updates Bid, Ask and Spread are refreshed on every tick.

Technical Notes

Uses the standard CTrade class with the configured magic number, slippage and filling mode.

class with the configured magic number, slippage and filling mode. All controls are created with a fixed light colour scheme that cannot be changed at runtime.

The panel is fully event-driven via the Controls library event map.

Compatible with any symbol that supports the usual market and pending order types.

In short, Mastery Panel is a focused, no-frills trading dashboard that puts the most frequently used order types and management functions at your fingertips while keeping the interface clean and fast.