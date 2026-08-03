Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro

Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro is a professional indicator that combines two methods of price movement analysis in one convenient MetaTrader 5 subwindow. This indicator helps assess trend direction, filter market noise, and track price movements.

Advantages:

1. Two types of analysis in one indicator
Heiken Ashi and Renko are displayed simultaneously in a single subwindow, allowing you to compare the smoothed market direction with the actual price movement.

2. Reduced visual market noise
Heiken Ashi candlesticks make trends and changes in direction more visible than standard price candlesticks.

3. Renko based on the current market price
During an open bar, the indicator continues to plot Renko based on the current price without waiting for the timeframe candle to close.

4. Automatic brick size based on ATR
The Renko size can be calculated based on the volatility of the selected instrument and timeframe.

5. Fully manual Renko settings
Traders can set their own brick size, additional multiplier, and the required number of bricks to confirm a reversal.

6. Work with different symbols and timeframes
The data source can be selected regardless of the symbol and period of the open chart.

7. Synchronization with the main chart
The subwindow takes into account the scale and horizontal scrolling of the main chart, maintaining a convenient visual comparison of data.

8. Stable Renko visual scale
The Renko price window is not recalculated unnecessarily, so already displayed bricks do not constantly jump vertically.

9. Direction change arrows
The indicator can mark the transition between bullish and bearish Heiken Ashi and Renko directly on the main chart.

10. Heiken Ashi signals for closed candles
HA arrows are formed after the candle closes and do not change with fluctuations of the current unfinished bar.

11. Multiple notification channels
Standard terminal notifications, mobile push notifications, and email messages are supported.

12. Interactive settings panel
Basic parameters, colors, and display modes can be changed directly on the chart.

13. Flexible appearance customization
Separate colors are available for bullish and bearish candles, arrows, background, grid, borders, and text.

14. Accurate pop-up data
Hovering over the indicator displays the time and Open, High, Low, and Close values ​​of the selected HA candle or Renko brick.

15. Integration with Expert Advisors and Other Indicators
Eight OHLC buffers are accessible via iCustom() and CopyBuffer(), allowing the calculated data to be used in automated trading systems.

16. Support for the MetaTrader 5 Visual Tester
A special hover zone mode allows for convenient verification of candlesticks and bricks during visual testing.

17. Optimized Performance
The current HA candlestick is updated without a full history recalculation, and CCanvas redraws only the areas that have actually changed.

18. Large Renko History Depth
The internal storage supports up to the last 200,000 bricks and saves the most current data when the limit is reached.

19. Resilience to Temporary Data Unavailability
The indicator reloads history and restores graphical elements after temporary terminal failures.

20. Saving Working Settings
Interactive parameters are saved when changing chart settings, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration.

This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee the profitability of trading decisions.
推荐产品
Market Profiles Linear United
Andrei Novichkov
指标
Basic information. To perform its work, the indicator takes data on volumes from a lower timeframe, builds Market Profiles for a higher timeframe and a histogram for the current timeframe. The indicator starts in several stages. In this case, messages like: "Build Source & Target TF. Step: …" are output to the log. The process can be accelerated by changing the input parameter Milliseconds between steps - the initialization speed. The final value of this parameter is always individual and is set
Swing Failure Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
指标
SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Ismail
指标
Advanced 4xZeovo MT5 Indicator (MetaTrader 5)   Product Description  4xZeovo is a powerful trading indicator system monitoring 24/7 financial markets. Metatrader5 tool designed to find the best buying/selling opportunities and notifies the user.    Making life easy for traders in helping with the two most difficult decisions with the use of advanced innovate trading indicators aiming to encourage users to hold the winning positions and take profit at the best times.    Equipped with a unique tra
OHLC Candle
Fernando Sanches
指标
This tool draws candles at different TIMEFRAME from the 'pattern' displayed on the screen... ...In the 'Standard Chart' M1, he draws the Candles in M15. For example: The 'Standard Chart' in M1, the 'OHLC' in M15 are drawn the Candles (boxes) of M15 behind the candles of M1. Download the demo version... ...see how it can help you notice Support/Resistance points as well as good moves with highs and lows in the 15M.
The Pulse mt5
Roman Kuleshov
指标
The Pulse 是实时显示累积周期的指标。 简单来说：积累是"聪明的钱"在市场上发起强大的运动之前悄悄地收集资产。 在图表上，看起来价格"卡在"一个范围内。 这是积累阶段-有人正在准备一个大动作。 如果你学会注意到这些时刻-当市场似乎"冻结"，但在同一时间感到紧张—你可以在正确的时间在正确的地方。 此外， The Pulse  指标可以对每个累积执行计算，并确定累积期后可能的价格潜力的方向。 使用指标 The Pulse 你会更好地看到和理解市场的结构。 The Pulse Blog. The blog: Why every trader should have The Pulse indicator as an additional tool for trading. Version mt4 确定累积周期意味着能够等待合适的时机。 The Pulse 指标显示积累周期，积累中的价格可以随心所欲地移动，但最常见的是横向移动。 累积周期可以以不同的方式使用: 在积累期间，您可以远离市场，等待价格释放积累的能量并开始移动。 适当的技能和经验，你可以在积累本身内进行交易。 如果
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
指标
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Gino Renko
Stephane, Andr Valette
1 (1)
指标
Another renko-based indicator. It returns different usable values ​​for an EA, and is directly displayed on the main chart. Its setting is very simple: The size of the renko The number of bars taken into account The falling color The color on the rise Returned values: Buffer 0 : Value of the middle Buffer 1 : Value of the Top Buffer 2 : Value of the Bottom Buffer 3 : Direction of renko (0.0 for top ; 1.0 for bottom) Buffer 4 : Ratio of the renko, for example, if it is twice, 3 times, ro more of
ZoneHunter MT5
Paul Anderson
指标
ZoneFinder is an indicator panel that presents an interactive, multi-timeframe visualisation of trend direction and strength.  Trend strength and direction is  measured using a modified ADX indicator based on smoothed DI+ and DI- values.  High probability trading zones are identified using Fibonacci retracements. Where such zones are found, they are marked on the chart together with a proposed Fibonacci targets.
CurvedSmoothChannelEnhanced
Roman Surmanidze
指标
CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced - 增强型价格通道指标 **CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced** 是一款功能强大且外观精美的价格通道指标，专为 MetaTrader 5 设计，可帮助您精准识别趋势、潜在反转和关键价位。此增强版结合了赫尔移动平均线 (HMA) 和 John Ehlers 的超平滑滤波器的强大功能，创建了一个动态自适应的通道，可根据多个时间范围内的市场状况进行调整。 #### 主要特点： - **平滑自适应中线**：该指标的核心是基于 HMA 的超平滑线，可最大限度地减少失真并紧密跟踪价格趋势。 - **多层通道结构**：显示三种类型的通道线： - **外线（紧密，黄色）：**表示主通道的边界，可让您确定趋势方向和可能的突破区域。 - **内线（较不紧密，红色和绿色）：**用于更清晰地显示外线并确认通道边界。 - **中线（中间，可选，红色和绿色）：**位于中线和外线之间，按百分比距离调整，指示主要支撑/阻力区域。 - **可自定义宽度选项：** - 选择以价格百分比或固定点数表示的宽度，并根据每个时间间隔（从M1到D
Deep Moving Average
Marat Sultanov
5 (1)
指标
Every indicator has its advantages and disadvantages. Trending ones show good signals during a trend, but lag during a flat. Flat ones thrive in the flat, but die off as soon as a trend comes. All this would not be a problem, if it was easy to predict when a flat changes to a trend and when a trend changes to a flat, but in practice it is an extremely serious task. What if you develop such an algorithm, which could eliminate an indicator's flaws and enhance its strengths? What if such an algori
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Daily Variation Indicator Variacao Diaria
Lucas Barbosa Da Silva
指标
Daily Variation Indicator Daily Variation Indicator shows the percentage difference between the current price and the previous day close. The indicator displays the daily market movement directly on the chart, allowing traders to quickly identify whether the market is moving up or down during the current trading session. It is designed to be lightweight, minimal, and highly configurable while providing clear information about the daily price variation. Features • Displays daily percentage variat
Moving average of Accumulation Distribution
Si Lang Luong
指标
In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders and investors require sophisticated tools to analyze market trends, make informed decisions, and optimize their strategies. Introducing the Moving Average of Accumulation/Distribution (MAAD) Indicator – a powerful tool designed to provide insightful signals for navigating the complexities of the financial landscape. Key Features: Precision in Trend Analysis: The MAAD Indicator employs a moving average met
CCI Fixed Dual
Edoardo Centorame
指标
什么是 CCI FIXED DUAL CCI FIXED DUAL 是一个专业级 Trend Direction Filter，旨在精准识别： 市场的主导方向 走势的结构质量 主趋势与加速阶段之间的一致性 它不是一个直接入场指标。 它不是一个传统振荡器。 它是一个市场环境工具，旨在帮助交易者决定何时交易以及何时不交易，从而大幅减少市场噪音和判断错误。 CCI FIXED DUAL 的基本理念 CCI FIXED DUAL 所基于的原则简单但强大： 一个信号只有在与市场结构一致时才有价值。 因此，该指标： 不使用单一数值 不会对价格做出冲动反应 不会刻意寻找反转点 而是建立在以下基础之上，构建出一种层级化的趋势解读： 基于 Typical Price 的 CCI 不同速度的 LWMA 移动平均线 短期 中期 和长期之间的动态比较 因此，其结果是对市场方向的一种稳定 干净 且可靠的表达。 指标的技术结构： CCI FIXED DUAL 由四个主要部分组成，全部显示在独立窗口中。 1 CCI magenta 线 这是指标的信息基础。 衡量典型价格的偏离程度 提供应用平滑处理的原始材料 它并不
Trend Exhaustion Scanner MT5
Nikolay Tyumin
指标
Trend Exhaustion Scanner Indicator As is well known, any long, steady movement increases the likelihood of a sharp reversal with each step. This indicator searches for narrow trends where movement occurs with minimal correction, running out of steam, and approaches the moment of reversal. The user simply sets a condition: the minimum number of consecutive candles without reversals, and the indicator on the information panel will display symbols, a timeframe, and a number of candles equal to or g
WickAndBody Volume Flow
Henry Armando Baltazar
指标
WickAndBody Volume Flow v5.2 Order Flow Analysis through Candle Segmentation The WickAndBody Volume Flow is an advanced diagnostic tool for MetaTrader that allows traders to "see" inside every Japanese candlestick. Unlike conventional volume indicators, this algorithm utilizes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) technology to break down real volume and determine exactly how much capital was traded in the wicks versus the candle body . Key Features Volume Detection: Uses lower timeframe data (M1/M5) to reconst
FREE
Classic Renko Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
指标
This MT5 indicator provides real-time updates of classic Renko charts. Renko charts focus on price movement, filtering out noise and highlighting trends. What are Renko candles? Renko charts display price movement using "bricks" of equal size, ignoring time. A new brick is drawn only when the price moves by a specified amount. They help visualize trends by removing time-based noise. Parameters - BrickSizePoints  (20): Renko brick size in points - HistoryDepthSec  (3600): Historical data to ini
FREE
Elliott Wave Oscillator Pro
Sejro Toussaint Boco
指标
Elliott Wave Oscillator Pro for MetaTrader 5 Elliott Wave Oscillator Pro is a precision momentum analysis tool designed to help traders visualize wave structure, trend strength, and market rhythm in real time. By calculating the difference between fast and slow moving averages, the oscillator reveals the internal energy of price movement, allowing traders to better anticipate shifts in momentum and potential wave transitions. This indicator transforms complex Elliott-based momentum behavior into
Trend Follower LukaHo
Lukasz Mariusz Holla
指标
TrendFollower（趨勢分析的瑞士軍刀） 告別傳統指標。探索 TrendFollower －五大策略合一！ 厭倦了指標在市場早已過頂時發出買進訊號？你的移動平均線落後只能反映上週二的趨勢？讓我們來解決這個問題。 隆重介紹 TrendFollower －一個功能強大的模組化架構（機構級），它從五個不同的角度分析市場結構。無論你是耐心的波段交易者，還是最愛「買入/賣出」按鈕的超短線交易者，你都能在這裡找到適合自己的策略。 ️ 5 種操作模式（可在設定中選擇）： ZLSMA（零滯後簡單移動平均線）： 我們最喜歡的模式。它是一種速度極快的移動平均線，透過內建的 ATR 指標過濾噪音，並分析斜率角度。它瞬息萬變。延遲只是個細節上的小技巧——我們總是能及時把握。 ADHD 短線交易 ：專為坐不住的你打造。閃電般快速、動態的通道，帶有雲圖（上漲/下跌雲圖），旨在捕捉微小波動和強勁的動能。 超級趨勢雲圖： 經典雲圖的現代演繹。基於 ATR 的動態波動雲圖。完美適用於嚴格的追蹤停損。 趨勢交易者： 包含 10
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
指标
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Trend Bands 5
Leonid Basis
指标
Bands are a form of technical analysis that traders use to plot trend lines that are two standard deviations away from the simple moving average price of a security. The goal is to help a trader know when to enter or exit a position by identifying when an asset has been overbought or oversold. This indicator will show upper and lover bands. You can change input parameters nPeriod and  nMethod to calculate those bands for each timeframe. Aqua clouds represent up or down trends.
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于MT5平台的“WPR双均线指标”，无重绘。 - WPR本身就是短线交易的最佳震荡指标之一。 - “WPR双均线指标”允许您查看WPR震荡指标的快慢均线。 - 该指标能够帮助您及早发现价格回调。 - 此指标的参数设置非常简单，适用于任何时间周期。 - 您可以在图片中看到买入和卖出的入场条件。 - 通过 PC 和移动设备接收 WPR MAs 交叉警报。 买入信号示例： (1) - 如果快均线向上穿过慢均线，且WPR值低于-50：开立买单。 (2) - 一旦WPR值进入超买区域，高于-20：平仓。 卖出信号示例： (1) - 如果快均线向下穿过慢均线，且WPR值高于-50：开立卖单。 (2) - 一旦 WPR 值低于 -80 进入超卖区域：平仓卖单。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
TcT Bollinger Dashboard
Alexandro Matos
指标
TCT BB PANEL - Bollinger Bands Dashboard MASTER VOLATILITY WITH BOLLINGER BANDS The TCT BB PANEL monitors Bollinger Bands, identifying volatility squeezes and price extremes. WHAT YOUR DASHBOARD DISPLAYS Account: Balance, Equity, Profit, Drawdown Positions: Buys, Sells, Total BB: Upper, Middle, and Lower Bands Milestones: Detection, Last Touched, Next
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
指标
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
Candle Time Phases Et
Alexandru Gisca
指标
Candle Time Phases Et Indicator - Split any candle into three time-based phases and control the sequential development of the candle in real time. Candle Time Phases is a precision timing indicator that divides the current candle into three time-based phases as a percentage of its total duration. The indicator determines and clearly separates the initial uncertainty phase, the main movement, and the completion phase, while also analyzing the structure and sequential development of the candle in
FREE
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
指标
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
FORTS Total Orders
Dmitriy Skub
指标
This indicator shows the ratio of the number of buyers'/sellers' orders for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive this information in real time in your МetaТrader 5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or improve the existing ones. The data on the ratio of the orders number is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and u
Prime Vortex Pro Mt5
Ashraful Alam
指标
Prime Vortex Pro (MT5) — Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator Built natively for MetaTrader 5. Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Why Prime Vortex Pro Exists Most signal indicators fire on nearly every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them noise that pulls traders into weak, low-probability setups. Prime Vortex Pro flips that approach: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence — trend, trend strength, market st
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
作者的更多信息
Volatility Zones
Igor Zakharev
指标
波動區域指標是適用於 MetaTrader 4 的專業指標，它以可視化的方式呈現市場波動模式，突出顯示收縮區和擴張區，並幫助快速識別市場從平靜階段到活躍階段的轉變。此指標適用於需要查看波動結構、篩選入場點以及了解市場何時準備進行動量轉換的交易者。 洞察標準圖表無法呈現的資訊。 此指標將市場劃分為不同的波動區域，不僅有助於評估價格走勢，還能評估市場波動的強度。 10 種波動率計算方法。 您可以使用帕金森波動率、加曼-克拉斯波動率、楊-張波動率、RVI 波動率、布林通道寬度波動率、歷史波動率等多種模型。 自動範圍調整。 此指標會根據所選的計算方法和當前市場自動調整區域值。 5 個可自訂區域。 每個區域都有其獨特的顏色、顯示模式、通知、標籤和邊界設定。 區域轉換警報。箭頭指示波動率向更高或更低的轉變。 便捷的控制板。 所有關鍵設定均可直接在圖表上操作，無需頻繁開啟標準指標選單。 適用於手動交易和智慧交易系統 (EA) 開發。 提供匯出緩衝區，方便在交易演算法中使用指標資料。 + 10 種波動率計算方法 + 5 個自訂波動率區域 + 自動範圍替換 + 區域過渡
MetaTrader 5 to Telegram Informer
Igor Zakharev
实用工具
该工具向 Telegram 发送包含 MetaTrader 5 账户事件信息的消息（通知）。该工具正在更新和开发中。 1) 开仓和平仓 2) 下单和删除 3) 修改仓位的止盈/止损 4) 修改止盈/止损/挂单价格 5) 按字符名称纳入/排除筛选器 6) 按魔法编号纳入/排除筛选器 7) 按评论中的文字内容纳入/排除过滤器 8) 可为消息行选择图标 + 以及许多其他有用的警报功能。 在启动该工具之前，您需要配置 MetaTrader 5 终端： 1) 进入终端菜单的 “工具 ”选项卡，然后选择 “选项”，再选择 "智能交易系统 2) 勾选 “允许对列出的 URL 进行网络请求 ”旁边的复选框 3) 点击下方的绿色加号 “添加新 URL，如 ” https://www.mql5.com “”，然后添加字符串 https://api.telegram.org 要在 Telegram 上接收消息，您需要创建自己的频道。您还应该创建一个机器人，并将其添加到该频道，使其具有管理权限。 1) 搜索 Telegram，找到昵称为 @BotFather 的用户 2) 打开与
Extra Volatility Zones
Igor Zakharev
指标
波動區域指標是適用於 MetaTrader 5 的專業指標，它以可視化的方式呈現市場波動模式，突出顯示收縮區和擴張區，並幫助快速識別市場從平靜階段到活躍階段的轉變。此指標適用於需要查看波動結構、篩選入場點以及了解市場何時準備進行動量轉換的交易者。 洞察標準圖表無法呈現的資訊。這是您使用的任何交易系統的絕佳補充。 此指標將市場劃分為不同的波動區域，不僅有助於評估價格走勢，還能評估市場波動的強度。 11 種波動率計算方法。 您可以使用帕金森波動率、加曼-克拉斯波動率、楊-張波動率、RVI 波動率、布林通道寬度波動率、歷史波動率等多種模型。 自動範圍調整。 此指標會根據所選的計算方法和當前市場自動調整區域值。 5 個可自訂區域。 每個區域都有其獨特的顏色、顯示模式、通知、標籤和邊界設定。 區域轉換警報。箭頭指示波動率向更高或更低的轉變。 便捷的控制板。 所有關鍵設定均可直接在圖表上操作，無需頻繁開啟標準指標選單。 適用於手動交易和智慧交易系統 (EA) 開發。 提供匯出緩衝區，方便在交易演算法中使用指標資料。 + 11 種波動率計算方法 + 5 個自訂波動率區域
Market Direction Pro
Igor Zakharev
指标
Market Direction Pro is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms complex market behavior into clear, confirmed direction.The indicator does not redraw signal arrows. Built around a proprietary multi-stage analytical process, it helps traders filter intrabar noise and focus on signals that remain stable after confirmation. Bullish and bearish arrows appear directly on the main price chart, while the dedicated visual interface presents direction, turning points and signal context
筛选:
无评论
回复评论