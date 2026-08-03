Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro
- 指标
-
Igor Zakharev
- 版本: 1.10
- 更新: 5 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
Heiken Ashi and Renko Pro is a professional indicator that combines two methods of price movement analysis in one convenient MetaTrader 5 subwindow. This indicator helps assess trend direction, filter market noise, and track price movements.
Advantages:
1. Two types of analysis in one indicator
Heiken Ashi and Renko are displayed simultaneously in a single subwindow, allowing you to compare the smoothed market direction with the actual price movement.
2. Reduced visual market noise
Heiken Ashi candlesticks make trends and changes in direction more visible than standard price candlesticks.
3. Renko based on the current market price
During an open bar, the indicator continues to plot Renko based on the current price without waiting for the timeframe candle to close.
4. Automatic brick size based on ATR
The Renko size can be calculated based on the volatility of the selected instrument and timeframe.
5. Fully manual Renko settings
Traders can set their own brick size, additional multiplier, and the required number of bricks to confirm a reversal.
6. Work with different symbols and timeframes
The data source can be selected regardless of the symbol and period of the open chart.
7. Synchronization with the main chart
The subwindow takes into account the scale and horizontal scrolling of the main chart, maintaining a convenient visual comparison of data.
8. Stable Renko visual scale
The Renko price window is not recalculated unnecessarily, so already displayed bricks do not constantly jump vertically.
9. Direction change arrows
The indicator can mark the transition between bullish and bearish Heiken Ashi and Renko directly on the main chart.
10. Heiken Ashi signals for closed candles
HA arrows are formed after the candle closes and do not change with fluctuations of the current unfinished bar.
11. Multiple notification channels
Standard terminal notifications, mobile push notifications, and email messages are supported.
12. Interactive settings panel
Basic parameters, colors, and display modes can be changed directly on the chart.
13. Flexible appearance customization
Separate colors are available for bullish and bearish candles, arrows, background, grid, borders, and text.
14. Accurate pop-up data
Hovering over the indicator displays the time and Open, High, Low, and Close values of the selected HA candle or Renko brick.
15. Integration with Expert Advisors and Other Indicators
Eight OHLC buffers are accessible via iCustom() and CopyBuffer(), allowing the calculated data to be used in automated trading systems.
16. Support for the MetaTrader 5 Visual Tester
A special hover zone mode allows for convenient verification of candlesticks and bricks during visual testing.
17. Optimized Performance
The current HA candlestick is updated without a full history recalculation, and CCanvas redraws only the areas that have actually changed.
18. Large Renko History Depth
The internal storage supports up to the last 200,000 bricks and saves the most current data when the limit is reached.
19. Resilience to Temporary Data Unavailability
The indicator reloads history and restores graphical elements after temporary terminal failures.
20. Saving Working Settings
Interactive parameters are saved when changing chart settings, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration.
This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee the profitability of trading decisions.
Advantages:
1. Two types of analysis in one indicator
Heiken Ashi and Renko are displayed simultaneously in a single subwindow, allowing you to compare the smoothed market direction with the actual price movement.
2. Reduced visual market noise
Heiken Ashi candlesticks make trends and changes in direction more visible than standard price candlesticks.
3. Renko based on the current market price
During an open bar, the indicator continues to plot Renko based on the current price without waiting for the timeframe candle to close.
4. Automatic brick size based on ATR
The Renko size can be calculated based on the volatility of the selected instrument and timeframe.
5. Fully manual Renko settings
Traders can set their own brick size, additional multiplier, and the required number of bricks to confirm a reversal.
6. Work with different symbols and timeframes
The data source can be selected regardless of the symbol and period of the open chart.
7. Synchronization with the main chart
The subwindow takes into account the scale and horizontal scrolling of the main chart, maintaining a convenient visual comparison of data.
8. Stable Renko visual scale
The Renko price window is not recalculated unnecessarily, so already displayed bricks do not constantly jump vertically.
9. Direction change arrows
The indicator can mark the transition between bullish and bearish Heiken Ashi and Renko directly on the main chart.
10. Heiken Ashi signals for closed candles
HA arrows are formed after the candle closes and do not change with fluctuations of the current unfinished bar.
11. Multiple notification channels
Standard terminal notifications, mobile push notifications, and email messages are supported.
12. Interactive settings panel
Basic parameters, colors, and display modes can be changed directly on the chart.
13. Flexible appearance customization
Separate colors are available for bullish and bearish candles, arrows, background, grid, borders, and text.
14. Accurate pop-up data
Hovering over the indicator displays the time and Open, High, Low, and Close values of the selected HA candle or Renko brick.
15. Integration with Expert Advisors and Other Indicators
Eight OHLC buffers are accessible via iCustom() and CopyBuffer(), allowing the calculated data to be used in automated trading systems.
16. Support for the MetaTrader 5 Visual Tester
A special hover zone mode allows for convenient verification of candlesticks and bricks during visual testing.
17. Optimized Performance
The current HA candlestick is updated without a full history recalculation, and CCanvas redraws only the areas that have actually changed.
18. Large Renko History Depth
The internal storage supports up to the last 200,000 bricks and saves the most current data when the limit is reached.
19. Resilience to Temporary Data Unavailability
The indicator reloads history and restores graphical elements after temporary terminal failures.
20. Saving Working Settings
Interactive parameters are saved when changing chart settings, eliminating the need for manual reconfiguration.
This indicator is an analytical tool and does not guarantee the profitability of trading decisions.