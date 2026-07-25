Overview

SMARiels is a MetaTrader 5 chart indicator for structural price analysis. The user selects a price range with two vertical lines. Inside that range, the indicator calculates horizontal price levels, directional slope, zone force, zone touches, and an optional entry level based on those values.

The indicator is an analysis tool. It does not place orders and it does not replace risk management.

Chart objects

Horizontal levels drawn in the selected range:

Maximum and minimum body extremes

SMA Up, SMA, and SMA Down

SMA Up Mid, SMA Mid, and SMA Down Mid

Gann 0.5 midpoint between minimum and maximum

Optional entry level when signal conditions are met

Vertical lines:

Start line — beginning of the selected range

End line — end of the selected range

Both vertical lines can be moved. Calculations use only the candles between Start and End.

How to use

Attach the indicator to a chart. Place the Start line at the beginning of the price structure you want to study. Place the End line at the end of that structure. Review the levels, slope, force, touches, score, and imbalance in the panel. If an entry level is shown, treat it as a reference price for further analysis.

A useful range is usually one clear price structure with enough candles for stable averages. Mixing unrelated swings or using very short ranges may produce less stable levels.

Inputs

Initial period — number of candles used for the first Start and End placement

— number of candles used for the first Start and End placement Price source — Close, Open, or average of Open and Close

— Close, Open, or average of Open and Close Micro slope period — number of candles used for the short slope at the end of the range (minimum 5, maximum equal to the range size)

— number of candles used for the short slope at the end of the range (minimum 5, maximum equal to the range size) Show panel / labels / mid levels / Gann 0.5 / entry signal — display options

— display options Force weight and Touch weight — weights used in the zone score formula

and — weights used in the zone score formula Minimum score — minimum score required for an entry level to appear

— minimum score required for an entry level to appear Color settings for levels, vertical lines, and entry marks

Score formula:

Score = absolute Force percent times Force weight + Touch percent times Touch weight

Panel information

Slope — direction of the linear regression of normalized prices in the range

— direction of the linear regression of normalized prices in the range Micro slope — short slope near the End line

— short slope near the End line Level prices — Maximum, SMA Up, Up Mid, SMA, Mid, SMA Down, Down Mid, Minimum

— Maximum, SMA Up, Up Mid, SMA, Mid, SMA Down, Down Mid, Minimum Touches — count and percent of candles in each third of the range

— count and percent of candles in each third of the range Force — net body pressure in each zone as a percent of the range height

— net body pressure in each zone as a percent of the range height Score — zone score value shown next to each Force line

— zone score value shown next to each Force line Imbalance — sum of Force Up, Force Mid, and Force Down

— sum of Force Up, Force Mid, and Force Down Entry — Buy, Sell, or none, with level name and price when available

— Buy, Sell, or none, with level name and price when available ETA values — estimated number of bars to reach the entry level using different distance methods; these are planning estimates only

Entry level logic

Buy conditions:

Slope is positive. Mid zone score and Down zone score are compared. Force in the selected zone must be positive. The winning score must be greater than or equal to the minimum score. Entry price is the midpoint between the selected classic level and its mid level. Price at the End line must be above that entry price.

Sell conditions:

Slope is negative. Mid zone score and Up zone score are compared. Force in the selected zone must be negative. The winning score must be greater than or equal to the minimum score. Entry price is the midpoint between the selected classic level and its mid level. Price at the End line must be below that entry price.

If the force direction does not match the slope, or the score is below the minimum, no entry level is shown.

Notes

SMARiels is intended for chart analysis. Market conditions change, and indicator values are based on the selected historical range. Always apply your own confirmation rules and risk controls before making trading decisions.