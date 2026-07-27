HighVolume SR Box

Support zones are created from confirmed pivot lows with positive volume conditions, while resistance zones are created from confirmed pivot highs with negative volume conditions. The visual boxes are color-coded to make analysis easier: green zones represent potential support areas, and red zones represent potential resistance areas.

The indicator also includes hold signals and breakout labels. Hold markers help traders observe when price reacts from a zone, while breakout labels show when a support or resistance area has been broken. When a resistance zone is broken, it may act as future support. When a support zone is broken, it may act as future resistance.

HighVolume SR Boxes is built with confirmed-bar logic. Important signals are confirmed only after the candle closes, and the indicator does not use the current live candle to confirm signals. This helps provide more stable historical signals and reduces repainting behavior.

Main features include automatic support and resistance boxes, volume-based zone filtering, adaptive box width, hold markers, breakout labels, and customizable settings for lookback period, volume filter length, and zone width.

This tool is suitable for Forex, gold, indices, commodities, and crypto CFD traders who use price action, support and resistance, breakout, retest, or reversal-based strategies.

Please note that this indicator is not a trading robot and does not guarantee profitable results. It should be used together with market structure, trend analysis, confirmation signals, and proper risk management.