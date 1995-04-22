Tokyo Open Strike JP225 M5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.11
- Активации: 5
Tokyo Open Strike JP225 M5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed mainly for JP225, JPN225 and equivalent Japanese index symbols provided by each broker.
The strategy builds a pre-Tokyo range from M15 data and searches for M5 trades through either a direct momentum breakout or the first confirmed retest of the broken level.
STRATEGY
- Pre-Tokyo range calculated from M15 candles.
- M5 trade execution.
- ATR-based breakout buffer.
- Direct entry when a valid momentum candle is present.
- Entry through the first confirmed retest.
- H1 context using EMA 20, EMA 50, ADX and +DI/-DI comparison.
- H4 context using EMA 50 and EMA 200.
- Volume and candle-structure filters.
- Buy and sell logic according to the configured session and allowed direction.
TRADE MANAGEMENT AND PROTECTION
- Automatic percentage-risk sizing.
- Structural and ATR-based Stop Loss.
- Default risk-to-reward ratio of 1.70.
- Automatic break-even.
- Time exit when the trade does not make sufficient progress.
- Maximum of two trades per day.
- Maximum of one trade per session.
- Lock after two consecutive losses.
- 30-minute cooldown.
- Internal daily and total equity-loss protection.
- Daily profit lock.
- No martingale, no grid and no loss averaging.
DEFAULT SETUP
Recommended symbol: JP225 / JPN225 / NIKKEI
Timeframe: M5
Pre-Tokyo range: 00:00–03:00 broker server time
Morning session: 03:00–05:25 broker server time
Afternoon session: 06:35–09:00 broker server time
Default risk: 0.15%
Tuesday: disabled
Morning sells: disabled
Afternoon sells: enabled
The default hours were designed for a UTC+3 broker server and must be adjusted to each broker's server time.
Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, run a real-tick backtest and test it on a demo account.
Results may vary depending on the symbol, spread, commission, slippage, historical data and execution conditions.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.