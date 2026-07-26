GoldEdgeSignalIndicator

GoldEdge Signal Indicator

Description

Professional signal indicator for XAUUSD (Gold) based on a validated trend-pullback strategy. Draws BUY/SELL arrows on the chart with calculated SL/TP levels, a real-time dashboard, and popup alerts.



Validated edge: PF 1.44 / Sharpe 3.87 / Max DD 3.95% (12-month backtest, real ticks).



What It Does

- BUY/SELL arrows drawn directly on the chart at signal bars

- Entry, SL, and TP horizontal lines for the last signal (visual trade setup)

- Live dashboard showing all indicator values and signal conditions in real-time

- Popup alerts when a new signal appears (configurable)



Strategy (3-Layer Confluence)



Layer 1: H4 Trend Filter

- EMA50 on H4 must be rising (h4ema[1] > h4ema[2])

- Price must be above*EMA50 on H4

- Only trades in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend



Layer 2: M15 Pullback

- Price must be above EMA55 on M15 (uptrend structure)

- Price must pull back near EMA21 (within 1.0 x ATR)

- This identifies entries at value, not at extremes



Layer 3: ADX Regime Gate

- ADX(H4) must be above 22 (strong directional trend)

- Eliminates signals in choppy/ranging markets



Signal Trigger

When all 3 layers align and price resumes in the trend direction (close > previous close):

- BUY arrow appears below the bar (long signal)

- SELL arrow appears above the bar (short signal, if enabled)



Indicator Buffers

| Buffer | Plot | Type | Color |

|--------|------|------|-------|

| 0 | BUY | DRAW_ARROW (233) | Lime |

| 1 | SELL | DRAW_ARROW (234) | Red |

| 2 | TrendUp | CALCULATIONS | - |

| 3 | TrendDn | CALCULATIONS | - |



Dashboard Display

The on-chart dashboard shows:

- Current price

- H4 trend direction (UP/DN)

- M15 trend direction (UP/DN/FLAT)

- EMA21 and EMA55 values

- ADX(H4) value with OK/LOW status

- Pullback status (in zone / too far)

- ATR(M15) with calculated SL and TP distances

- Last signal direction, entry, SL, TP



Visual Output

- Entry line: Cyan dotted horizontal line

- SL line: Orange dashed horizontal line

- TP line: Green dashed horizontal line

- Arrows are placed below lows (BUY) or above highs (SELL)



Input Parameters



Trend

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| InpEmaFast | 21 | EMA M15 fast (pullback target) |

| InpEmaSlow | 55 | EMA M15 slow (trend structure) |

| InpH4EmaPeriod | 50 | EMA H4 (higher-timeframe trend) |



Regime

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| InpUseAdxFilter | true | Enable ADX gate |

| InpAdxPeriod | 14 | ADX period |

| InpAdxMin | 22.0 | Minimum ADX for valid signal |



Pullback

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| InpPullbackAtr | 1.0 | Max distance to EMA21 (ATR multiples) |

| InpATRperiod | 14 | ATR period for SL/TP calculation |





Risk/Exit (display only)

| Parameter | Default | Description |



|-----------|---------|-------------|

| InpSlAtrMult | 2.0 | SL = mult x ATR (for display) |

| InpTpAtrMult | 5.0 | TP = mult x ATR (for display) |

| InpTradeDir | 1 | 1=long only, 0=both, -1=short |



Display

| Parameter | Default | Description |

|-----------|---------|-------------|

| InpShowDashboard | true | On-chart dashboard |

| InpShowSLTP | true | Draw SL/TP lines |

| InpAlertOn | true | Popup alert on new signal |



Recommended Setup

- Symbol**: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M15 (chart)

- The indicator uses M15 and H4 data internally regardless of chart timeframe



Installation

1. Copy `GoldEdge_Signal_Indicator.ex5` to `MQL5\Indicators\`

2. Drag onto XAUUSD M15 chart

3

. Signals appear automatically on historical and live bars



Usage Tips

- Long-only mode (default) is the most validated configuration on gold

- The SL/TP lines are suggestions based on ATR — adjust to your risk tolerance

- Use the dashboard to monitor signal conditions in real-time

- Combine with your own risk management for manual trading

- The indicator does NOT execute trades — it only provides visual signals



Indicators Used

All standard MT5 indicators (no custom or external dependencies):

- iMA (Exponential Moving Average) — M15 x2 + H4 x1

- iADX (Average Directional Index) — H4

- iATR (Average True Range) — M15



