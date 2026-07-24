It has no automatic strategy inside. You read the market and decide. The engine calculates and manages with discipline.

What it does

- One-click BUY and SELL with lot size, stop loss and take profit already calculated

- 4 stop-loss modes, cycled from the panel: ATR, Swing, Heiken Ashi swing, Hidden

- 3 lot-sizing modes: fixed lot, percent of balance, fixed money risk per trade

- 4 take-profit modes: ATR, R:R ratio, Swing, Structure

- Partial exit ladder: TP1, TP2 and TP3 with independent triggers and fractions

- Break-even button with configurable offset and a PARTIAL button to scale out in steps

- Daily trade management: maximum trades per day, daily loss limit, daily profit target, losing-streak stop, trading hours and days, maximum open positions

- Manual mode: turn the assistant off and trade with a fixed lot, stop and target

- Live panel with account state, structure bias, last confirmed break, current ATR and a candle countdown clock

How to use it

1. Attach Persist-Engine to the chart of the instrument you want to trade and enable algorithmic trading.

2. Choose your stop, lot and take-profit modes from the panel or the inputs.

3. When your own analysis says buy or sell, press the button. The engine sizes the position from your risk setting and the real distance to the stop, places the protection and manages the exit.

4. The daily management block stops you when your day is done: loss limit, profit target, maximum trades or losing streak.

Recommendations

- Works on any symbol and any chart timeframe; management calculations run on a fixed timeframe that you choose (H1 by default)

- Works on netting and hedging accounts

- Test it on a demo account first to learn the button flow

Persistence Lab publishes a full user manual and a combined course covering how Persist-Engine works together with the Persist-Struct and Persist-Shift indicators and the Persist-Pilot automated bot.

Risk notice: this tool is an execution and risk-management aid. It does not generate trading signals and does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss.

Persist-Engine is a visual execution assistant for MetaTrader 5: an on-chart control panel that takes your BUY or SELL decision and handles everything that comes after it - lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, partial exits and the risk limits of your trading day.