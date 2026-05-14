QuasarEdge

1
  • 指标
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 产品
  • 版本: 12.46
  • 更新: 7 六月 2026
  • 激活: 5

🚨 [Special Limited Price] Release Commemoration Sale!

  • Currently available at a special price to celebrate its release.

  • The price will revert to normal without notice after a certain period or sales volume.

  • Don't miss this chance to get a pro-level trading environment at the lowest price!

🌌 Quasar Edge & Dual Dashboard

~ Transform the "chaos" of 28 pairs into "confident profits" with the ultimate MT5 market structure system ~

The reason many traders lose isn't due to indicator performance, but because they are "confused by noise and trading without an edge." Based on the universal Dow Theory, Quasar Edge analyzes the "strength" and "volatility" of 28 currency pairs in real-time. It clearly reveals the "strongest pair" you should trade.

🌟 4 Absolute Advantages

  • Dow Theory Logic: Auto-calculates higher highs and lower lows. It points out the exact "SYNC" (win-ready) areas where long and short timeframes align.

  • Strength × Volatility Analysis: Extracts only pairs with "strong trends" that are "moving right now," freeing you from post-entry stagnation.

  • Zero-Stress Control Panel: No need to check 28 pairs manually. Panel colors show opportunities instantly. Switch pairs and timeframes with one click.

  • Perfect Filter for Your Indicators: Simply follow your favorite arrow indicators ONLY when Quasar Edge shows "SYNC." This eliminates false signals and dramatically boosts win rates.

🛠 Instant Pro-Level Drawing Assist

Draws mathematically correct lines in 0.1 seconds based on wave peaks (DOTs).

  • HL (Horizontal Line): Click a DOT to snap a precise support/resistance line.

  • TR (Trend Line): Click 2 DOTs to auto-draw an extended trend line.

  • CH (Channel): Click 3 DOTs to instantly create a parallel channel.

  • FR (Fibonacci Retracement): Click 2 DOTs to auto-calculate pullback depths (e.g., 61.8%).

  • FE (Fibonacci Expansion): Click 3 DOTs to calculate the 3rd wave target price.

  • WAVE - / +: Adjust wave sensitivity instantly on the chart via panel buttons.

  • DOT / CLR: Toggle DOT visibility or clear all manual lines with one click.

📘 3 Steps to Victory

  1. [Find] Spot blue (Buy) or red (Sell) pairs on the dashboard.

  2. [Confirm] Ensure the panel shows "PERFECT" (Trend & Volatility match).

  3. [Execute] Enter confidently using the "ZONE" drawn by Quasar Edge as your wall.

🚨 [CRITICAL] Not Just a "Jump-In Arrow Tool"

This is NOT a tool for entering blindly on short-term signals. It is the [Ultimate Market Structure System] designed to grasp the true market direction.

  • Why are signals delayed?

    • It lights up only after mathematically proving "100% trend confirmation" based on Dow Theory.

    • It is a pro-level design that strictly eliminates repainting (disappearing) false arrows.

📘 Correct Procedure for an Overwhelming Edge

  • [Select Higher TF]: Click a higher timeframe (TF) on the control panel.

  • [Show DOTs]: Press the "DOT" button to display fully confirmed higher-TF wave peaks.

  • [Draw Lines]: Select a line button and click 2-3 DOTs to auto-draw.

  • [Target the Corner]: Use your favorite arrow indicator to enter quickly at turning points, using your drawn lines or Quasar Edge "ZONEs" as a wall.

Tip: Use the highly visible white WAVE +/- buttons to instantly adjust sensitivity to perfectly match the current market cycle.

⚠️ Disclaimer

  • This system is an auxiliary tool to provide a trading edge and does not guarantee future profits.

  • FX trading involves the risk of loss exceeding your principal.

  • All final investment decisions must be made at your own risk and responsibility.

  • The developer assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred using this tool.

[ Quasar Edge - Absolute edge for your trading. ]

  • Here is the latest indicator.

  • Please check this URL: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180732

  • Please let me know if you have any questions.


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    Violette
    660
    Violette 2026.06.01 12:26 
     

    The arrow appears 16 candles later, it's totally useless.

    Yuki Miyake
    1990
    来自开发人员的回复 Yuki Miyake 2026.06.01 20:22
    検証レビューありがとうございます！まさにその「遅れ」があるからこそ、このシステムの本領が発揮されます。 このツールは、ただの矢印でエントリーするためのものではなく、相場の方向を正しく捉える「環境認識システム」です。ダウ理論でトレンドが完全に確定してからサインを出すため、仕様上どうしても遅れが発生します。 だからこそ、本ツールには「フィボナッチ」や「ライン」の描画機能、そして「ZONE」がついています。 【使い方 ＆ エントリー方法】 矢印の役割：
    目先の動きに惑わされず、全体の「方向」を確認する。 ライン・フィボナッチの描き方（とても簡単）：
    パネルの引きたいラインボタン（HL/TRなど）を押してから、チャート上のドット（頂点）を2〜3箇所クリックするだけです。わずか0.1秒で自動描画されます。 WAVEボタンの機能：
    パネルの「WAVE」ボタンを押すだけで、その場で波の大きさを変更（調整）できます。 ZONEでのエントリー：
    ZONEが出ている方向に向かって、お好みの矢印インジケーターでエントリーを狙います。 説明文にある通り、エントリー自体はお手持ちのインジと組み合わせるのが最も強力です。 「Quasar Edgeで方向を縛り、お手持ちのインジやZONEで角を狙う」 この本来の圧倒的な優位性を、ぜひ体感してみてください！ 英語版 (English)
    Thank you for your valuable feedback and review! This "delay" is actually proof that the system is functioning exactly as intended. This tool is not just a simple arrow entry tool, but a "market structure analysis system" designed to correctly identify the trend direction. Since it signals only after the trend is fully confirmed by Dow Theory, a delay occurs by design. That is exactly why this tool includes Fibonacci, line drawing features, and the "ZONE." [ How to Use & Entry Methods ] Role of the Arrow:
    To confirm the overall trend direction without getting confused by minor noise. Line & Fibonacci Drawing (Very Easy):
    Press the button of the line you want to draw (HL, TR, etc.) on the panel, then simply click 2 or 3 dots on the chart. It draws automatically in 0.1 seconds. WAVE Button Feature:
    Simply press the "WAVE" button on the panel to change (adjust) the wave size instantly on the screen. ZONE Entry:
    Enter using your favorite arrow indicator in the direction of the "ZONE." As stated in the description, combining Quasar Edge with your own indicators for entries is the most powerful approach. Filter the direction with Quasar Edge, and pinpoint the exact turning points using your indicators or the ZONE. Please experience the true, overwhelming advantage of this system!
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