AfterMathMT5

AfterMath - one panel, two ways to trade

Most tools make you choose: a robot that trades without you, or a manual
assistant that waits for you. AfterMath is both, and you pick which one on the
chart, not in the settings.

When you attach it, the panel asks a single question - AUTO TRADING or MANUAL
TRADING - and shows you only the controls for the mode you chose. A SWITCH
button in the header takes you back to that choice at any time, so the same
chart can run the robot in the morning and become your trading desk in the
afternoon. Your open positions are never touched when you switch.


=====================================================================
AUTO - the robot trades, you supervise
=====================================================================

A two-sided hedging grid. It opens a BUY and a SELL basket, ladders further
levels behind price at a fixed or ATR-adaptive distance, and closes on the exit
rule you choose. Everything is editable live on the panel - no F7, no restart.

Four entry strategies, chosen from a drop-down:

  HEDGE   opens both sides immediately, no signal filter
  RSI     starts a basket when RSI crosses your oversold / overbought band
  VOL     starts on a volume spike above the average of the last N bars
  SDEV    starts when price stretches past a standard-deviation band

Each strategy's parameters sit on the panel and can be changed while it runs.
The strategy only gates where a NEW basket may start - the ladder, recovery and
exit maths stay identical in every mode.

Exits, each independently on or off:

  Single TP       take profit per order
  Single SL       stop loss per order
  One Side TP     close a whole side on its own profit, then restart that side
  Equity Target   close everything each time account equity gains a rung
  TARGET          a session goal in money or percent, with STOP / LOOP / PAUSE

Live readouts show what the robot is waiting for. An empty side does not just
say "waiting" - it names the reason: outside trading hours, spread too wide,
news pause, hedge locked, total-lot cap reached, or "opening on next tick".


=====================================================================
MANUAL - you trade, the robot manages
=====================================================================

A floating trade panel you can drag anywhere on the chart, plus a full on-chart
trade manager.

  - Market or pending orders. Pending orders are seeded at a safe distance from
    price, then you drag the line where you want it. The buttons rename
    themselves to BUY STOP / BUY LIMIT / SELL STOP / SELL LIMIT so you always
    know what you are about to place.
  - Live orders draw filled reward and risk zones on the chart. Drag the TP or
    SL line and the order is modified with it; the panel values follow, and the
    distance and money value are shown while you drag.
  - Lot sizing: fixed lots, a balance-per-0.01 rule, or risk-based sizing from
    your stop distance.
  - Partial close at 25% / 50% / 75% of the basket.
  - Break-even and trailing stop, in pips, money, percent of balance, or ATR.
  - Auto grid: you open the first order by hand, and the EA ladders further
    levels behind it on that side only, using the same step and multiplier
    rules as the robot.

In manual mode the EA never opens a trade on its own. It only tends what you
opened - which is the point.


=====================================================================
Built to work on more than one instrument
=====================================================================

Stop distances are meaningless across markets: 40 pips is a normal EURUSD stop
and less than half a spread on gold. Every stop in AfterMath - take profit, stop
loss, one-side target, trailing - can be set in pips, money, percent of balance,
or ATR.

Set 2 ATR and it means the same thing on EURUSD, XAUUSD and crypto, because it
is measured from the instrument's own volatility. On attach, any stop still set
in pips that would land inside the instrument's noise is converted to ATR
automatically, and the reason is written to the log.

A MARKET and TIMEFRAME picker on the panel walks the same chart across your
whole Market Watch, so you can review every symbol from one place.


=====================================================================
Risk controls
=====================================================================

  - Maximum ladder levels per side, asymmetric if you want
  - Maximum total lots and minimum margin level
  - Maximum basket age and maximum basket span in pips
  - Equity stop with a drawdown percentage
  - Daily profit and daily loss limits
  - Trading hours, day-of-week filter and spread filter
  - News pause and rollover-window pause
  - Recovery hedge lock on a deep basket
  - FULL LOCK and CLOSE ALL, including close-all-pairs with a confirmation
  - A worst-case risk meter showing what a full ladder would cost


=====================================================================
Requirements and honest notes
=====================================================================

  - Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe. The panel needs a live or demo
    chart; MetaTrader disables chart buttons inside the Strategy Tester, so in
    the tester the robot runs headless from the Inputs.
  - MT5 ONLY: a HEDGING account is required for the two-sided grid. On a
    NETTING account the broker merges opposite trades into one position, so
    AfterMath detects this and runs a single-direction ladder instead - one
    position at a time, managed by the same exits. It will not refuse to start.
  - This is a grid and hedging system. Grids recover many small losses and can
    give back a lot in one strong trend. Use the level cap, the equity stop and
    the lot settings deliberately, and test on a demo account first with the
    settings you intend to trade.

No martingale is forced on you - the lot multiplier is an input and can be set
to 1.0 for a flat ladder.

推荐产品
Goal Pilot
Pablo Eugenio Licon Nenclares
专家
Goal Pilot MT5 Overview Goal Pilot is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders pursue a predefined income target while applying disciplined risk management. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus solely on generating trading signals, Income Trading Bot combines automated trade execution with capital management, risk control, and progress tracking toward a user-defined financial objective. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, evaluates trading
FTMO passing EA High Risk MT5
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
专家
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management use
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
专家
测试和使用前请优化EA。仅在优化后再购买。这适用于懂得如何优化并希望凭借自身实力获利的交易者。您可以自行设定风险参数。高胜率，并针对您选择的交易设置止损。降低风险，延长使用寿命。这适用于所有账户，并且是一款风险管理工具。请阅读所有评论、描述和博客。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73834 此智能交易系统 (EA) 使用固定手数自动执行买卖交易。它并非基于人工智能，而是多年前开发的，基于严谨的原则，而非华而不实的数十亿美元利润回测操作。其核心功能是无论账户余额如何，都能保持一致的交易规模，确保交易者完全掌控每笔交易的风险。这种方法可以实现简单易行且可预测的交易策略，无需根据账户规模或波动进行调整。通过保持固定手数，交易者可以避免动态调整交易规模的复杂性，同时坚持其偏好的风险管理策略。 购买并使用此智能交易系统 (EA)，即表示您确认已在策略测试器上对该 EA 进行了全面测试，并了解自动交易的相关风险。您进一步确认，过往业绩并不能保证未来的结果，并且使用此 EA 存在固有风险，包括潜在的投资本金损失。 卖方仅提供用于
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
专家
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
Pro SMC Order Book Prop Firm Standart
Muhamad Ihsan
专家
GoldSMC ProFx – Institutional SMC Execution for MT5 Master the Markets with Logic, Not Luck. GoldSMC ProFx is a high-performance algorithmic trading system built for the modern trader. Moving away from retail indicators, this EA focuses on Price Action and Market Structure , automating the complex Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategy with surgical precision. The Strategy: Institutional Order Flow GoldSMC ProFx identifies where the "Big Money" is moving. It doesn't just chase price; it waits for
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
专家
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Metool Trading
Tran Van Luc
专家
Trading algorithm : Place virtual orders. After reaching a certain number of virtual orders, a real order will be placed. The total profit of the buy or sell order chain will be closed together. Default parameters work best for the AUDCAD currency pair, please only use default parameters for this currency pair. Volume mode : Please use the default Mode 1. Parameters can be adjusted to suit other currency pairs, this may be risky, you should consider it before using it. See the attached backtest
Demark Gold Cyber
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
DEMARK PSAR CYBER v1.00 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 | XAU/USD (Gold) | H1 Timeframe Developed by Worldinversor 2026 Overview DEMARK PSAR CYBER is a high-precision quantitative Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair on the H1 timeframe. Its strategic core combines two technically sound indicators—the DeMarker and the Parabolic SAR—with a grid-based order management system, dynamic trailing stops, and automatic closure based on profit targets. All of this is integra
Queen Machine Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
专家
Queen Machine Gold v2.01 Intelligent Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) Queen Machine Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD with a unique combination of artificial intelligence and high-precision technical analysis. Key Features: GNN Market Structure (Graph Neural Network): Detects and analyzes the most relevant Support and Resistance levels in real time using a system of nodes and graphs. Evaluates the confluence of multiple historical levels, the strength of
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
专家
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Gold Hunter Master
CENK GUNER
专家
This Expert Advisor has been specifically developed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading and is structured to operate under high-volatility market conditions. Historical backtest observations indicate stable operational behavior during major market movements over the past year. Based on these results, a minimum account balance of approximately 1,000 USD with a 0.01 lot size is recommended. Using significantly smaller balances may increase exposure to risk and is generally not advisable from a capital manag
MR Gold Trader
Mujeeb J
专家
MR-GOLD TRADER  在回测期间实现了 1503%的利润 ，相较初始存款表现非常优异，是一款适用于交易 XAUUSD（黄金） 的 H4时间框架 的高收益专家顾问（EA）。起始余额为 10,000美元 ，在 2019年4月8日 至 2024年10月25日 的测试期间实现了 150,305.26美元 的净利润。 该EA适合新手和经验丰富的交易者，兼具盈利性、风险管理和可靠性。 关键特性： 目标交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 ：H4（4小时图） 初始存款 ：10,000美元 杠杆 ：1:100 建模模式 ：每个Tick 测试周期 ：2019年4月8日至2024年10月25日 交易策略 ：结合技术指标、价格行为和趋势跟随策略。EA旨在利用黄金市场的波动，通过及时的市场进出获得利润。 结果 历史质量： 98% 柱： 8558 Tick数： 188407056 品种： 1 总净利润： 150,305.26 绝对回撤： 947.01 净值回撤： 2,291.08 毛利润： 299,980.25 最大回撤： 22,594.62 (13.82%) 净值最大回撤： 54,931.
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
专家
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
Standard Capital Group LLC
专家
MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
Adaptive Quantum EA
Yge Simon Pars
专家
ADAPTIVE QUANTUM EA - Intelligent Trading with Machine Learning  Launch offer: the first 10 licenses are available at –80% ($90). Adaptive Quantum EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe.  It uses dynamic indicator weighting based on the performance of the last 50 closed trades and combines trend-following, momentum and strict risk management. Key characteristics: • Adaptive learning system that adjusts Fast EMA, Slow EMA and RSI weights automatically •
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
GoldPilot XAU Cent
Arian Bucarciuc
专家
GoldPilot XAU is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for the automated trading of XAUUSD, being perfect for small cent accounts. It employs a strategy based on Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, featuring automated order management, an intelligent grid reset, and profit protection. The EA is optimized for 24/7 operation and allows for the configuration of risk parameters and strategy settings directly. 
Hybrid Gold EA
Payub Phadkaew
专家
HYBRID GOLD EA – Smart & Safe Gold Trading Solution Unleash the power of systematic Gold trading with HYBRID GOLD EA , an automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the 1-Hour (H1) Timeframe . Built upon the core market mechanics of Level Trading , HYBRID GOLD EA identifies high-probability trading opportunities by combining precision Breakout strategies with classic Pullback confirmations. It catches strong momentum while minimizing false signals, providing a balanced, high-wi
Neuro Genetic Expert
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
专家
This system accepts a comma-separated list of symbols and iterates through them, creating a neural network with training for each symbol. These neural networks take values ​​from price action, Bollinger Bands, MACD, and RSI indicators. The number of neurons for each of the three layers of each network can be configured, and genetic training for the indicator parameters can be set up at specific intervals. Confidence levels for the neurons can be adjusted, and market trend analysis filters can be
Reversal Catcher
Nickolay Ustyantsev
专家
Automatic Trading System. The first version of the ATS participated in the 2012 Championship. It has been actively developed since 2015. The strategy is based on identifying reversals in the movement of trading pairs. The only variable parameter is the deposit division coefficient. The goal of making a profit (as in the well-known proverb): a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. Work: 1) on various time intervals: from M2 to M20, everything depends on the "behavior" of the ATS on a
TradeGhost
Stefano Padovano
专家
Vi Presento TradeGhost ! e' un Ea molto potente con una strategia che preferisco tenere nascosta! comunque spiego il funzionamento in breve! Questo ea grazie al controllo di vari fattori  crea un trade Fantasma che ovviamente non viene aperto ! ma viene registrato in modo da capire se quel trade era stato perdente o vincente. ( posso aggiungere che questo è un p'o' il Segreto del trading messo in questo ea,fa scalping però quando apre c'è una sorte di tranquillità ) NON APRE MOLTI TRADE APRE SOL
AdaptiveSystem
Alexandr Likhachev
专家
The main principle of operation The bot uses multi-level entry filtering: Volatility analysis through ATR determination of movement inertia (momentum continuation) filtering of false breakouts entry only in the phases of “market acceleration” As a result, the bot avoids flat and noisy market areas Key features Adaptive logic (Core Feature) : Automatic adjustment to the current market volatility real-time change of SL/TP parameters adaptation to different market modes (low / mid / high volatil
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
专家
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
Late Lock Gold
Van Chung Nguyen
专家
Launch pricing Free Demo: Available for testing in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. 1-month rental: USD 49. 3-month rental: USD 129. Lifetime license — introductory price: USD 499. The planned regular lifetime price is USD 1099 after the introductory launch period. Existing buyers retain their purchased license and receive future product updates through MQL5 Market. Important: The free demo can only be used in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. A rental or lifetime license is required for use on
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
专家
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
ImpulseReversal GOLD EA
Fumi Itsuki
专家
This is an Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD designed to run on the M1 timeframe. Gold tends to experience a slight price retracement following sudden price movements. This EA capitalizes on that behavior by targeting the pullback after such sharp moves. Please start by running a backtest. It does not employ dangerous strategies—such as Martingale or Grid trading—that carry a risk of account ruin. If you purchase the EA, please send me a screenshot of your purchase along with a message, and I w
BLao Gold
Quang Thi Dinh
专家
BLao Gold is the latest version of the gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with significant drawdown. It works on all timeframes, delivers high performance and maintains a simple configuration. It is better to control the EA semi-manually, for example, when the market is in an uptrend, it is better to turn off "Auto Sell" and the EA only executes "BUY". In addition, it has a trend recognition function according to EMA to automatically "BUY" or "SELL" or both. The results obtaine
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
专家
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
专家
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
该产品的买家也购买
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
专家
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
专家
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业 XAUUSD 网格、马丁格尔、对冲与篮子风险控制交易EA 产品概述 Super Hybrid EA AI Pro 是一款主要为 XAUUSD 交易开发的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统。该EA结合了网格交易、马丁格尔式手数递增、可选对冲、篮子利润管理、交易时段控制、新闻过滤、美联储事件过滤、回撤保护、点差控制以及基于规则的市场风险防御模块。 该EA采用篮子级别的交易管理方式。它不是将每一笔订单作为单独交易处理，而是可以将多个由EA管理的持仓作为一个完整交易周期进行统一管理。根据用户选择的设置，当价格朝不利方向移动时，EA可以开立额外订单，按照马丁格尔逻辑增加手数，使用分阶段网格距离，并通过对冲逻辑管理不利市场波动。 该EA的主要目标是为 XAUUSD 提供一个结构化的篮子交易管理框架，并配备可调节的风险控制工具。它并不是低风险交易系统。网格和马丁格尔策略可能会快速增加市场敞口，尤其是在市场出现强烈单边走势时。因此，该EA内置了多种防御工具，包括回撤限制、每日亏损保护、篮子总手数限制、最大单笔
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
专家
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA 是一款先进的高频交易系统，专为极端波动和高速市场执行而设计。与依赖延迟 OHLC（开盘价、最高价、最低价、收盘价）K线数据的传统 EA 不同，该系统完全基于纯粹的原始 Tick 数据运行。通过监控买价和卖价的微小波动，它能够在标准图表反映之前识别并捕捉爆发性的动量行情。 虽然针对黄金（XAUUSD）进行了优化，但该 EA 也可用于任何高流动性、高波动性的交易品种。 实时跟踪进度：点击这里查看 EA 的实时表现。 特别福利：购买后请立即私信我以获取您的 Set 文件！ ️ Set 文件：点击这里下载安装手册和配置文件。 谨防诈骗：我从不会在 Telegram 上分发我的 EA 或自定义设置。官方购买渠道仅限 MQL5，授权 Set 文件仅发布在我的博客中。请提高警惕，避免向第三方冒充者购买！ 核心功能 纯 Tick 数据引擎：分析实时 Tick 流，根据即时动量变化执行交易。 现代化图表面板：采用简洁低干扰的深色 UI 卡片，实时显示浮动盈亏（Floating PNL）和当日已平仓利润，并带有动态颜色提示。
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
专家
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
专家
SAIKO Scalper – 高精度Tick动量交易机器人 SAIKO Scalper 是一款先进的算法交易机器人，专门用于通过 Tick 动量分析识别并利用真实的市场动量。与仅依赖传统技术指标的系统不同，该机器人实时监控连续的价格变动，并在检测到强劲的方向性价格冲动时自动开仓。这种方法可以捕捉快速的市场机会，同时减少由正常市场波动产生的错误信号。 该机器人内置多层智能盈利保护机制。当交易开始盈利时，系统会自动通过动态跟踪保护、严格的盈利保护规则以及智能利润锁定机制来保护收益。这些功能旨在确保盈利交易得到有效保护，并减少市场突然反转带来的影响。 SAIKO Scalper 还包含先进的风险控制系统，例如早期亏损保护、自适应止损设置以及严格的资金保护逻辑。算法持续监控市场行为，并能够快速响应市场条件的变化。 该机器人适合希望使用高速、纪律性强并具备智能风险管理功能的自动化剥头皮交易系统的交易者。
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
XAU Sovereign Quantum AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
作者的更多信息
AbuTrader
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
仅 10 份，800 美元起 一天中的美好时光 ---简而言之，我们创建了 100% 自动化外汇机器人，称为 AbuTrader（根本不需要人工确认） 它可以在你睡觉或生活时赚钱 PROP FIRM 特别设置文件用于通过测试或管理真实的通过帐户所有限制舒适 * 适用于任何主要和次要对 * 时间范围 - 自动选择 PAIR 行为（H1、H4、M30） *最低400美元押金可以 *任何带有任何后缀的 Brooker 服务器都可以 *每月收益约5-10%，无风险 *新闻过滤每日外汇 *策略类型-超硬编码16000行代码全部用于深度资金管理，它配备神经预测和支撑和阻力自动按钮，详细的手动面板和指标自动化 -如果您从我们的网站 AbuMarket 购买，批发价格高达 200 美元 https://abumarket.net/product/abutrader - 如果您从 mql5 购买 - 5 次激活 400 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101891 付款类型 - 最适合您的付款方式多
BitcoinRobot
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
4.2 (5)
专家
SET FILE Manual Guidebook  Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments en
AfterMathMT4
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
AfterMath - one panel, two ways to trade Most tools make you choose: a robot that trades without you, or a manual assistant that waits for you. AfterMath is both, and you pick which one on the chart, not in the settings. When you attach it, the panel asks a single question - AUTO TRADING or MANUAL TRADING - and shows you only the controls for the mode you chose. A SWITCH button in the header takes you back to that choice at any time, so the same chart can run the robot in the morning and beco
AbuTraderMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
2025 year ending PROMO (valid till 01.01.2026year) Launch promo: Free get 70000 Files + 5000 video courses -> contact me after purchase Hello, I am   Murodillo Eshquvvatov , An EA (Expert Advisor) completely different from all other EAs on the market. You might like trading METALS or Index. But I like to move in most major active pair, flexibility for every broker I like PROFIT. Any currency pair that can provide good long-term profits is where I will focus. That's why this EA focuses on jus
BitcoinRobotMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
Guidebook Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments ensure continued p
筛选:
无评论
回复评论