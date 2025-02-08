BitcoinRobot

5

SET FILE

Why Bitcoin trading

1. Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading

  • Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution.
  • Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities.
2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement


Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly:

  • Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions.

  • Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen.

  • Dynamic strategy adjustments ensure continued profitability in all market environments.

3. Auto-Lot Adjustment for Exponential Growth

  • Lot sizes scale dynamically based on your account balance and market conditions.

  • Capitalizes on favorable trends while reducing risk in uncertain periods.

4. Single-Trade Precision

No risky over-trading—this EA focuses on one  trade at a time:

  • Reduces drawdowns significantly.

  • Ensures every trade is carefully optimized

5. Explosive Profits with Auto-Compounding

  • Start with just $100.

  • The EA compounds with every winning trade

Real-Time Market Monitoring in Background

The EA continuously scans markets in the background to:

  • Identify high-probability opportunities before the market reacts.

  • Optimize trade entries and exits with laser precision.

  • Minimize risks while maximizing rewards.

No Risky Strategies – Capital Protection First

  • Advanced algorithms

  • Built-in safeguards avoid trading during low-liquidity or holiday periods.

Dynamic Risk Management with Trailing Stops

  • Locks in profits during favorable trends.

  • Protects your account from sudden reversals, ensuring steady growth.

24/7 Fully Automated Trading

  • Runs seamlessly around the clock, managing trades and optimizing performance without manual input.

  • Ensures you never miss a profitable opportunity, even while you sleep.


评分 4
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
828
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos 2025.10.15 22:42 
 

These first few days have good results, nothing complicated to install, good support from its developer, in short, a highly recommended EA...

Ladislav Bastrnak
147
Ladislav Bastrnak 2025.10.04 08:17 
 

SUPER EA ! Thanks to the author !

SEUNGHYUN YEO
148
SEUNGHYUN YEO 2025.02.26 22:12 
 

This is the best Bitcoin EA I have ever seen! The developer's feedback is fast, friendly, and excellent. Truly the best EA!

OpenAI 的人工智能驱动技术 Martini AI EA 是一款专为澳元/美元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元、新西兰元/美元和美元/瑞郎设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续收益和可扩展的盈利能力。Martini AI EA 集成了严谨的剥头皮策略，并基于最新的 ChatGPT 技术构建了神经网络、机器学习和人工智能分析功能。这确保了其自适应决策、精准交易和卓越的交易体验。 加入我们拥有超过 7000 名成员的 MQL5 社区 ，与其他交易者建立联系。随时了解最新产品发布、交易技巧和独家见解。 MT5版本 Martini AI EA 设置指南和功能 特征 夜间安静的外汇交易时段是交易最佳时机 专为在 5 分钟图表上快速剥头皮而设计 使用挂单进行精确进场和出场 人工智能通过智能学习适应市场变化 即使在睡觉时也能自动获得利润 使用真实数据进行测试，确保性能可靠 内置人工智能风险管理，实现更安全的交易 避开新闻发布时间以降低波动风险 释放夜间外汇交易的力量 促销价：599 美元（购买 5 次为止）| 下次价格：799 美元 | 最终价格：2999 美元 用户还将获得免费的补充 EA，以
作者的更多信息
BitcoinRobotMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
Guidebook Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Price Movement Markets shift—but Bitcoin Robot is built to adapt instantly: Trading in trending, volatile, or ranging conditions. Captures breakouts, reversals, and price surges before they happen. Dynamic strategy adjustments ensure continued p
AbuTrader
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
仅 10 份，800 美元起 一天中的美好时光 ---简而言之，我们创建了 100% 自动化外汇机器人，称为 AbuTrader（根本不需要人工确认） 它可以在你睡觉或生活时赚钱 PROP FIRM 特别设置文件用于通过测试或管理真实的通过帐户所有限制舒适 * 适用于任何主要和次要对 * 时间范围 - 自动选择 PAIR 行为（H1、H4、M30） *最低400美元押金可以 *任何带有任何后缀的 Brooker 服务器都可以 *每月收益约5-10%，无风险 *新闻过滤每日外汇 *策略类型-超硬编码16000行代码全部用于深度资金管理，它配备神经预测和支撑和阻力自动按钮，详细的手动面板和指标自动化 -如果您从我们的网站 AbuMarket 购买，批发价格高达 200 美元 https://abumarket.net/product/abutrader - 如果您从 mql5 购买 - 5 次激活 400 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101891 付款类型 - 最适合您的付款方式多
AbuTraderMT5
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
专家
2025 year ending PROMO (valid till 01.01.2026year) Launch promo: Free get 70000 Files + 5000 video courses -> contact me after purchase Hello, I am   Murodillo Eshquvvatov , An EA (Expert Advisor) completely different from all other EAs on the market. You might like trading METALS or Index. But I like to move in most major active pair, flexibility for every broker I like PROFIT. Any currency pair that can provide good long-term profits is where I will focus. That's why this EA focuses on jus
