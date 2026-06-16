Delta VA Zones PRO

Delta VA Zones PRO — version 2.8

An indicator combining synthesis of the Volume Profile, Delta analysis, and impulse filters for intraday trading.

Concept

Delta VA Zones PRO unites four analytical methods into a single system with objective entry criteria:

Volume Profile — automatic construction of POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High), VAL (Value Area Low) levels based on real volume.
Delta analysis — assessment of the imbalance between aggressive buys (market buy) and sells (market sell) in each price zone.
Search for the «big player» — identification of accumulation and distribution zones based on volume and delta anomalies.
Bill Williams' Impulse Filter (BW MFI) — allows only bars with simultaneous growth of volume and amplitude, eliminating noise.
Flat filtering (5-level).
The indicator automatically blocks signals in the absence of a trend phase. A cascade of five consecutive filters is used:

ADX — assessment of trend strength (allows only pronounced movements).
ATR — volatility check (sufficient range for potential profit).
Range — ratio of growth bars to fall bars (excludes uncertainty).
BW MFI — volume-impulse characteristic (volume and amplitude grow simultaneously).
Delta — imbalance of aggressive trades in the area of interest. A signal is generated only after passing all five filters.
Entry point

Long (CALL) — Volume Profile has identified the area of interest (support), the delta confirms the dominance of the aggressive buyer in this area, BW MFI shows growing volume.
Short (PUT) — the area of interest (resistance) has been identified, the delta shows the dominance of the aggressive seller, BW MFI confirms. On the chart, the signal is displayed in the form of an arrow: green — long, red — short.
Level visualization

POC — the price with the maximum volume for the period.
VAH / VAL — the upper and lower boundaries of the cost zone (70% of the volume).
Projection levels SL/TP — built automatically from the entry point on a given number of bars (configured via ProjectionBars). Allow you to estimate the risk-to-reward ratio before opening a trade. All levels are temporary — disappear after N candles, do not overload the chart.
For whom

Intraday traders (M5–M15–H1), scalpers working with volume confirmations, traders using volume spread analysis (VSA). A tool for those who value objective entry criteria for a trade and do not want to trade on emotions.

Settings

MinDeltaAbs — adjusts the sensitivity of the delta filter: decrease → more signals, increase → higher quality.
ProjectionBars — period for projecting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. All filters are configured independently of each other for a specific instrument and timeframe. Sound and push notifications about the appearance of a signal.
Recommended settings

Instrument: EURUSD (main optimization), timeframe: M5. Suitable for any instruments with volume/tick data. Parameter selection: adjust MinDeltaAbs so that the statistics on the history of 300 bars shows 100% WIN — this will be your working configuration. Each broker has its own volumes, so parameters may differ.

Important

The indicator forms a probabilistic assessment of the market situation. No algorithm guarantees 100% profitable trades. Use the tool as part of a trading system with mandatory risk management.

Example of entering a position Scenario: Trading EURUSD, timeframe M5. The indicator is installed, default settings.

Step 1. Analysis of the current situation The chart shows:

The price has approached the VAL level (lower boundary of the cost zone), built for 8:00–10:00 UTC.
The information panel in the upper left corner shows «DOWN» — the market is not in a flat, there is a trend phase.
Active filters: 5/5 — all filters are enabled and working.
Step 2. Receiving a signal At 10:35, a green arrow up appears. Checking:

Component Status
ADX (>25) ✅ Yes, ADX = 31, there is a trend
ATR (sufficient) ✅ Yes, volatility is normal
Range (bulls > bears) ✅ For the last 8 bars, there are 6 periods of growth and 2 periods of decline
BW MFI (volume + amplitude) ✅ Bar with abnormal volume and wide range
Delta (imbalance in the zone) ✅ Delta is positive, aggressive buys are more than sells
Price near VAL ✅ Confirmation from Volume Profile
Step 3. Assessment of risk and profit ratio Enable display of projection levels (ShowStopLoss = true, ShowTakeProfit = true):

The indicator builds a red SL line 5 bars below the entry point — the stop loss is 12 points.
The indicator builds a green TP line 12 points above the entry. Ratio: 28 / 12 ≈ 2.33 — risk-to-profit ratio 1:2.3, acceptable.
Step 4. Entry Decision: open a buy order.

Volume: 0.1 lot. Stop loss: 12 points below the entry (along the red line). Take profit: 28 points above the entry (along the green line).

Step 5. Exit After 45 minutes, the price reaches the take profit. The trade is closed with a profit of +28 points.

Trade result: +28 points, +$28 with a lot of 0.1 on EURUSD. Stop loss was not hit, martingale was not used.

Price (EURUSD M5) 1.10850 ──── TP (Take Profit) ──── ✅ 1.10822 ──── Entry (green arrow ↑) 1.10810 ──── SL (Stop Loss)

Between the entry and TP — 28 points, between the entry and SL — 12 points. POC, VAH, VAL levels are displayed on the chart with dashed lines. The status panel displays «UP».

All profits!

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Market Structure Toolkit 用于在 MT4 图表上识别和标注价格结构、结构突破、市场特征变化、摆动点以及供需区域。它将常用的市场结构观察工具集中在一个可配置指标中。 主要功能： - 支持外部结构和内部结构分析模式。 - 标记 BoS、CHoCH，并可选择显示 CHoT 与流动性扫盘线。 - 识别看涨和看跌订单块、供应区及需求区。 - 可删除已失效区域，或保留、弱化已经缓解的区域。 - 可选 ZigZag、HH、HL、LH、LL 摆动标签及内部变化箭头。 - 支持当前周期或指定信号周期。 - 提供供需、摆动高低点、结构突破和市场变化提醒。 - 可限制历史计算 K 线和图表对象数量，以控制图表负载。 市场结构会随着新价格数据和摆动确认而发展，尚未确认的结构可能发生变化。本工具用于辅助图表分析，不提供自动交易或结果保证。 ---
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
指标
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (3)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
FreqoMeterForecast
Stanislav Korotky
指标
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. Indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. You may use the indicator as a standalone product, but for better prediction accuracy there is another related indicator - FreqoMaster - which uses FreqoMeterForecast as a backend engine and combines several instances of FreqoMeterForecast for different frequency bands. Parameters: iPeriod - number of bars in the ma
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Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
指标
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
指标
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
指标
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
指标
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
指标
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
指标
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Fxland Price Reversal Zones
Afshin Dehghanpour
指标
Fxland Price Reversal Zones (MT4) FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision. The best reversal indicator and price return by choosing only one ceiling or floor in each time frame A masterpiece of combining mathematics and Gann, fractal matrix, Fibonacci, movement angle and time. Completely intelligent Key Features Detects potential pr
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
指标
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
指标
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
指标
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
指标
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
指标
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
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Binary Volume Edge Martingale Stats
Vadim Verkhovtsev
5 (1)
指标
二进制卷边缘-鞅统计  二元期权指标与现场初步信号和全鞅统计 二进制卷边缘-鞅统计是一个专业的工具，结合了强大的信号过滤，智能鞅分析和一个独特的预警系统。 没有魔法，只有明确的规则和可验证的统计数据。 你得到了什么？ 1. 你可以信任的信号  绝对没有重绘-箭头只出现在封闭的烛台上，永远不会再改变。  当前蜡烛的初步信号-你在确认前一分钟看到一个潜在的入口点。 这允许您在新蜡烛开盘时立即打开交易，这对于二元期权至关重要。 如果前置信号缺失，则没有信号，跳过输入。 2. 七个强大的过滤器-无噪音 成交量（多头/空头力量）-决定买卖双方的真实活动。 动态成交量阈值-自动调整到市场,切断安静的时期. 鳄鱼（比尔威廉姆斯）-切断单位，只根据趋势工作。 RSI-排除超买/超卖区域的条目。 ADX过滤弱运动，只留下强劲趋势。 会话过滤器-只在活动时间交易(欧洲,美国). 蜡烛体过滤器-忽略没有动量的小蜡烛。 所有过滤器都独立打开/关闭–您可以构建自己的策略。 3. 内置鞅统计-节省测试时间 指标自动计算历史: 每个鞅水平有多少胜(0,1,2) 以美元计算的总利润 获
Volume Profile Poc Delta
Vadim Verkhovtsev
指标
VPPD:Your "X-ray" for the chart. In simple words about the complex Imagine that the market is a large building. Ordinary charts show you only its facade (the price). **VPPD** is a tool that shows you the drawings of the load-bearing structures and calculates how many people came in through the front door and how many came out through the back.  This is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that shows where the money of major players is actually located and who is currently driving the market: buyers o
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
指标
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1是一款全面的市场分析工具 专业的交易方法 Volume Profile Sniper v11.1在一个指标中结合了超过15个关键过滤器，根据对市场情况的全面评估提供清晰的信号。 主要特点 成交量不平衡分析-该算法计算每个蜡烛中买家和卖家的份额，表明其中一方的优势（可配置阈值从50％到90％）。 多级信号滤波-指标考虑到: 趋势指标(EMA9/21) Rsi不包括超买/超卖区域 蜡烛图案（针杆，吸收，锤子） 支持/阻力水平（自动检测） 音量峰值，以确定主要参与者的活动 经典和放大的RSI分歧 波动率评估的ATR 用于确定趋势强度的ADX 价格行动（内部和外部酒吧） 多时间帧确认 市场结构（高点/低点） 会话过滤器（亚洲，伦敦，纽约会话） 防止新闻排放 灵活的配置系统-MinFiltersRequired参数允许您设置生成信号所需的最小数量的滤波器。 这使得可以使指标适应任何交易策略，从激进到保守。 可视化设置-您可以通过将指示器集成到图形样式中来更改箭头的大小和颜色（ArrowSize，BuyArr
Omega Strike
Vadim Verkhovtsev
指标
Omega Strike v4.0.3 Indicator is a multi-component trading system that combines filters based on Alligator, Stochastic, MACD, ATR, volume, candle body size, Price Action, RSI divergences and multi-timeframe analysis. The signals are generated when several conditions match, and the signal strength is expressed as a percentage. Built-in modules for money management (martingale), statistics, time filters, advance alerts and dynamic expiration.  Strengths 1. Multi-level signal filtering      A com
Volum Edge Pro Scanner
Vadim Verkhovtsev
指标
VolumEdge Pro Scanner: индикатор статистического анализа объёмов и волатильности VolumEdge Pro Scanner — профессиональный инструмент количественного анализа для трейдеров, использующих статистические аномалии для поиска высоковероятных торговых сетапов. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объёма, отображающих сырые значения или простые скользящие средние, данная утилита рассчитывает точные процентные распределения и отслеживает последовательности однонаправленных свечей для фильтрации рыночно
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