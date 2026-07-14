Apex Trade Terminal MT5

🔥 LAUNCH OFFER — 50% OFF

$60 -> $30 | First 100 Customers Only

Apex Trade Terminal is a professional visual order entry and dynamic risk management suite engineered for MetaTrader 5. Designed for prop-firm traders, scalpers, and day traders, Apex combines manual visual control with algorithmic capital protection directly on your charts.

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🌟 5 KEY STRENGTHS THAT DISTINGUISH APEX FROM THE COMPETITION

1. 🕵️‍♂️ Proprietary Stealth V-Orders (Trigger+Stop)

Never reveal your breakout levels to broker order-books! V-Orders remain 100% hidden in RAM state as virtual pending structures. They trail the market dynamically and execute as instant market orders only when your exact trigger level is breached.

2. 🔄 100% Restart & Crash-Proof (Total RAM State Recovery)

Terminal crash, VPS reboot, or MT5 restart? Zero data loss. Thanks to binary state serialization (PERSISTENCE_VERSION_SIGNATURE), Apex restores 100% of your open trades, virtual orders, line positions, partial trailing states, and SL trackers in milliseconds upon reboot.

3. 🎯 Dynamic Partials with Lock-In Triggers

Never give back massive favorable moves again! Unlike basic partial closes, Apex uses a two-phase partial system: once the price hits your target trigger, the terminal locks in a fixed trailing distance. If the market pullbacks, it liquidates that exact partial volume automatically, protecting your gains.

4. ⚡ Zero Requote & Slippage Defense Engine

Equipped with a 0.1% proximity safety shield to prevent broker Invalid Stops rejections, plus an automatic post-fill slippage compensation system that adjusts your SL/TP to ensure your Risk-Reward ratio remains mathematically exact.

5. 🖥️ Smart Monitor Auto-Detection (Full HD, 2K, 4K)

Say goodbye to tiny text or overlapping boxes! Apex automatically detects your display resolution and calibrates its scaling:

• Full HD (1080p): UI Scale 100% | Font Scale 150%

• 2K / QHD (1440p): UI Scale 125% | Font Scale 125%

• 4K Ultra-HD: UI Scale 150% | Font Scale 100%

• Includes an instant "AUTO DETECT SCREEN" button and manual font size multiplier.

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🎛️ MAIN DASHBOARD (ENTRY PANEL)

• Symmetric Execution Tabs: Fast navigation between MARKET, LIMIT, and STOP orders.

• Dual Risk Calculators: Switch instantly between Risk % (of balance) and Risk Money (fixed currency amount).

• 3-Way Mutually Exclusive Stop Loss: Choose between Points (PTS), Percentage (PCT), or Exact Price (PRICE).

• 🛡️ Smart Directional Button Shield: Automatically greys out invalid trade buttons (e.g. greys out SELL if your exact SL price is below current market/limit price), preventing human execution errors.

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📊 ACTIVE TRADE MANAGEMENT PANELS

• 📌 Floating Mini-Panels: Docked directly to the open price line with a One-Click BreakEven (BE) button.

• 🏷️ Customizable Mini-Header: Choose whether to display Risk-Reward (RR), Points (pt), or Currency ($ / €).

• 🎯 Advanced Trade Exits: Manage dynamic partials, multi-level SL Movers, Fast M1 EMA Trailing, and Virtual SL/TP.

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🕵️ VIRTUAL & PENDING ORDER PANELS

• 📑 Unified Risk & Trail Tab: All setup controls (Risk, SL mode, Target RR, Trail Distance pt/%, Trailing Toggle, and SL/TP Projections) combined into one unified 600px panel.

• 🔗 Integrated OCO Groups: Link multiple orders so triggering one instantly deletes all others in the group.

• 🚫 Cancel-Exit Line: Project horizontal boundary lines to auto-cancel setups if touched before trigger activation.

• 🏷️ Customizable Chart Line Labels: Display real-time SL/TP labels in Currency (+$150 USD), Points (+150 pt), or RR (+3.0 RR).

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⚙️ GLOBAL SETTINGS PANEL (7 FUNCTIONAL TABS)

A complete configuration center divided into 7 organized tabs:

1. ⚙️ GENERAL: Point multipliers, UI scaling, font scaling, and Auto-Detect Screen.

2. 📱 EXT TRADES: Auto-append SL/TP and manage trades opened from phone/other EAs.

3. 📰 CALENDAR: Native MT5 Events, Finnhub Corporate Earnings, NewsAPI Breaking News, and US Holidays.

4. 📊 DISPLAY: Customize TradePanel mini-headers and chart SL/TP line labels.

5. 🛡️ RISK MGT: Max Daily Loss Kill-Switch, Previous Trade Block System, Progressive Risk Multipliers, and 3 Iron Protection Rules.

6. ⏰ TIME SCHEDULES: Mon-Thu RR filter close, Friday weekend settlement, and Daily profit/loss settle.

7. 🚀 MOMENTUM: RVT engine settings for fast tick-by-tick breakout trailing.

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💾 TEMPLATE & PROFILE MANAGER

• 📂 Save Symbol Profiles: Save your complete dashboard setup into binary template files (TR_Tpl_EURUSD.bin).

• 🔍 Instant Dropdown Scanner: Scan and load any saved strategy profile in seconds.

• 🚀 Auto-Load Startup: Automatically applies symbol-specific templates when attached to a new chart.

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🛡️ ACCOUNT SAFEGUARDS & PROP-FIRM RULES

• ❌ Max Daily Loss Kill-Switch: Closes all positions and halts trading if daily drawdown limit is hit.

• 📐 Lots Auto-Cut Rule: Widening SL on chart triggers proportional partial liquidation to preserve monetary risk.

• 🚫 Anti-Tilt SL Rule: Forbids moving SL backwards into loss beyond a 0.03% safety buffer.

• 🔒 No-Delete SL Recovery: Instantly restores deleted Stop Losses within milliseconds.

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💻 SPEED, STABILITY & SUPPORT

• Lightweight Tick Execution: Offloads heavy API calls and GUI refreshes to timer cycles for instant order response.

• Zero Memory Leaks: Localized handle cache (SEmaCache) ensures clean cleanup.

• 100% MQL5 Market Compliant.

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📩 Need Assistance or Custom Templates?

Read our user manual on the MQL5 Blog or contact us directly via MQL5 private messages for templates and support!