Apex Trade Terminal MT5



Institutional Visual Order Entry, Stealth Breakout Execution and Tactical Risk Safeguards

Apex Trade Terminal is an institutional-grade visual order entry and dynamic risk management utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It bridges the gap between manual execution and automated algorithmic protection, allowing traders to manage both native broker orders and proprietary stealth virtual structures from a centralized, High-DPI optimized 520px interface. Designed under the strict principles of capital preservation and transactional defense, this terminal handles mathematical position sizing, on-chart visual management, second-by-second volatility tracking, and toggable account safeguards.

Core Execution and Symmetrical UI

Symmetrical Multi-Order Entry: Features three dedicated sub-tabs (MARKET, LIMIT, STOP) offering identical execution models. Traders can choose between Risk Percent Mode (dynamic volume based on account balance and Stop Loss) and Risk Money Mode (calculates the exact lot size to risk a fixed monetary amount), ensuring contract step compliance and required margin validation before execution.

Symmetrical 520px Docking Interface: All visual panels are locked at a width of 520px and docked directly on active chart coordinates representing the average open price. Dragging execution lines on the chart dynamically updates the numeric fields on the dashboard and vice versa. Layouts use wide column spaces to completely prevent text overlapping when using custom system scales or large fonts.

Proximity Protection Shield: When placing standard Limit or Stop orders, the transactional engine integrates a safety shield that automatically corrects the entry price by a minimum distance of 0.09% from the current market price, preventing accidental immediate executions caused by sudden spread widening.

Proprietary Virtual Trigger+Stop Orders (V-Orders)

V-Orders are a highly rare and powerful stealth breakout entry mechanism designed for professional traders who need to enter positions without placing native pending orders on the broker's book.

Stealth Breakout Trailing: A V-Order consists of a Trigger Price (Base Level) and a Trail Entry Price (Virtual Level). As the market moves in favor of the setup without touching the Trigger Base, the pending entry price dynamically trails the market.

Instant Execution: Only when the market price breaches the current shifted Virtual Level does the terminal immediately issue a native Market Order with calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, concealing your entry strategy from order-book scanners.

Integrated OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other): Multiple V-Orders can be linked so that if one virtual order is triggered, the terminal instantly deletes all other virtual setups in the group.

Cancel-Exit Line: A customizable horizontal boundary can be projected to automatically cancel the setup if the market price reaches this line before activating the Trigger Price.

Volatility and Trailing Automation

RVT Momentum Engine: The Relative Velocity Tracker samples and caches your active position's Risk-Reward (RR) ratio every second inside a circular 300-second buffer. If a sudden velocity spike occurs, the momentum state is triggered, automatically disabling pre-set partial targets, deleting the broker-side Take Profit to allow unlimited gains, and trailing the Stop Loss tick-by-tick along a fast M1 Exponential Moving Average.

Dynamic Trailing Partials: Manage up to 5 parameterizable partial exit targets with geometric collision protection. When a partial target trigger is touched, the terminal trails that specific portion of your trade. If the price pullbacks and hits the dynamic partial stop, the specified percentage of the initial volume is closed.

Standard and Virtual Take Profit: Traders can choose to place standard broker Take Profit targets or manage exits via a Virtual Take Profit line.

Toggable Account Protection Safeguards

To prevent emotional trading and systemic risks, the terminal features three toggable Safeguard Protection Rules, allowing traders to enforce strict prop-house rules or disable them for manual flexibility:

Lots Auto-Cut Rule: If you manually widen the Stop Loss line on the chart, the terminal dynamically performs a proportional partial liquidation of the trade volume, keeping your absolute currency risk identical or lower.

Anti-Tilt Stop Loss Rule: Restricts dragging Stop Loss backwards into loss. A visual buffer of 0.03% from its historic best-registered level is protected. Exceeding this boundary instantly triggers a protective SL restoration to its optimal coordinates.

No-Delete Stop Loss Recovery: Removing a Stop Loss on an open position is prohibited. If a Stop Loss is deleted, the terminal instantly detects the zero value and restores the last registered valid level within milliseconds.

Global Timed Schedules & Settings

Monday-Thursday Schedule: Automatically closes active trades if current RR is below a target threshold at a specific time.

Friday Schedule: Liquidates all active positions and deletes pending orders before the weekend to eliminate gap-risk.

Daily Schedule: Settle active positions by closing losing trades and automatically moving winning trades to Break-Even at a set time.

7-Tab Configuration Panel: Symmetrically divided into General parameters, External trades automation, high-impact economic Calendar (USD events, corporate earnings via Finnhub, news via NewsAPI), Risk management (Daily Loss limit, Max Risk, Progressive Risk multipliers), Timed schedules, RVT Momentum, and read-only algorithmic Shields.

Performance and Compliance

MQL5 Market Compliant: The software utilizes built-in MetaTrader 5 trading functions and does not execute invasive background loops on external symbols, complying with the highest platform guidelines.

Zero Memory Leaks: All indicator handles are stored inside a localized cache and released explicitly on deinitialization.

Lightweight Tick Execution: Heavy API calls, calendar checks, and GUI refreshes are offloaded to background timer cycles, ensuring order execution is prioritized on tick.

Customer Support

To explore the advanced capabilities of Apex Trade Terminal, potential buyers are encouraged to read the detailed user guide and watch the execution tutorials posted in our product blog. For additional templates, set files, and direct developer support, please contact us exclusively via the built-in MQL5.com private messaging system