One click linker Pro mt4
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Tired of laggy panels with a bunch of unnecessary buttons?
This linker is designed for those who value clean graphics and speed.
Nothing extra - just instant switching of tools in one click
Advantages:
- Solves the main problem of the Meta Trader terminal - inconvenient and slow switching of charts
-Not overloaded with unnecessary functionality
- Works lightning fast
-Easy to install and configure
-Can be customized to suit your chart color scheme
This is a paid Pro version.
Differences from Lite - full functionality
Namely:
-There is no limit on the number of characters displayed.
- Column support for distributing large numbers of characters
-Auto-update when changing in the "Market Watch" window