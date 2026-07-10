TradeJournal DRP Connector is a listen-only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to synchronize trading events with the TradeJournal DRP web application.





This Expert Advisor does not open, modify, close or manage trades. It is not a trading strategy, not a signal provider and not an automated trading robot.





Its only purpose is to detect trading activity on your MetaTrader 5 account and send event data to your TradeJournal DRP account through a secure API connection.





Main features:

- Detects new positions

- Detects closed positions

- Detects Stop Loss updates

- Detects Take Profit updates

- Detects pending order creation, modification and cancellation

- Sends trading events to TradeJournal DRP

- Works as a lightweight connector for journaling and review

- Does not use DLLs

- Does not perform trading operations

- Requires WebRequest permission for the TradeJournal DRP API URL





Typical workflow:

1. Generate a bridge token from your TradeJournal DRP account.

2. Attach this Expert Advisor to any MT5 chart.

3. Enter the API URL and bridge token in the EA inputs.

4. Enable WebRequest for the TradeJournal DRP API URL.

5. Open, modify or close trades normally.

6. The connector sends the detected events to your TradeJournal DRP journal.





Important:

This Expert Advisor is only a connector. It does not provide financial advice, trading signals, risk management, trade execution or profit guarantees. All trading decisions remain entirely under the user's control.





An active TradeJournal DRP account is required to use this connector.