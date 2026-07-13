Solarize Trade Panel
- 实用工具
-
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 22 七月 2026
Solarize is a premium trading panel designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and efficiency in every execution.
Built with a luxurious Black & Gold interface, Solarize combines an elegant design with practical trading tools, allowing traders to manage positions, pending orders, risk, and account statistics from a single control panel.
Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, Solarize helps simplify your workflow without interrupting your chart analysis.
Main Features
One-Click Trading
Execute Buy and Sell orders instantly with a single click.
Flexible Money Management
Choose between:
- Fixed Lot
- Risk Percentage (%)
making position sizing easier and more consistent.
Real-Time Bid & Ask Display
Always monitor live Buy and Sell prices directly from the panel.
Fast SL & TP Configuration
Quickly configure:
- Stop Loss (Points)
- Stop Loss (Price)
- Take Profit (Points)
- Take Profit (Price)
before opening any position.
Pending Order Manager
Place pending orders quickly using an intuitive interface.
Complete Position Management
Manage your trades effortlessly:
- Close All Positions
- Close All Buy
- Close All Sell
- Close Only Profitable Trades
- Close Losing Trades
Pending Order Control
Delete pending orders individually or all at once:
- Buy Limit
- Sell Limit
- Buy Stop
- Sell Stop
Grid Trading Support
Solarize includes an optional Grid Order management system that can be enabled or disabled according to your trading strategy.
Live Trading Statistics
Monitor your account in real time:
- EA Status
- Grid Status
- Grid Level
- Buy Profit
- Sell Profit
- Total Profit
- Net Profit
- Daily Target Progress
Magic Number Management
Trade safely using customizable Magic Numbers to separate manual and automated trades.
Spread & Ping Monitor
Instantly view:
- Current Spread
- Server Ping
before executing any order.Elegant User Interface
Solarize was designed with productivity in mind.
The premium Midnight Black & Gold theme reduces eye fatigue while providing a clean, modern, and professional trading environment.
The interface is lightweight, responsive, and optimized for MetaTrader 5.Suitable For
✔ Scalpers
✔ Day Traders
✔ Swing Traders
✔ Gold (XAUUSD)
✔ Forex
✔ Indices
✔ Commodities
✔ Crypto CFDsAdvantages
• Premium Black & Gold Interface
• One-Click Trading
• Professional Trade Management
• Built-in Money Management
• Grid Order Support
• Live Trading Statistics
• Fast Order Execution
• Lightweight & Optimized
• Easy to Use
• Beginner Friendly
• Professional GradeRecommended Timeframes
Compatible with all timeframes.Supported Symbols
Works with any symbol supported by your MetaTrader 5 broker, including:
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Silver
- Indices
- Commodities
- Crypto CFDs
- MetaTrader 5
- Windows VPS or PC
- AutoTrading Enabled
Solarize is a professional trading assistant designed to simplify trade execution and position management.
Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management.
用户没有留下任何评级信息