Edge Snap Met4

FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA

Catch the reversal before everyone else.

FOX WAVE – EdgeSnap EA is a fully automated multi-symbol Expert Advisor that continuously scans your entire trading universe for high-quality reversal opportunities.

Instead of monitoring dozens of charts, EdgeSnap does the work for you.

It ranks every valid setup, calculates the correct position size from your predefined account risk, manages trades automatically from entry to exit, and displays everything on a real-time dashboard directly on your chart.

You always know exactly what the EA is about to do—before it does it.

Why EdgeSnap?

✅ Scan your entire Market Watch simultaneously

✅ Automatically rank the best opportunities

✅ Risk-based position sizing

✅ Intelligent stop-loss placement

✅ Partial profit taking & ATR trailing

✅ Live dashboard with complete trade overview

✅ One-click control panel

✅ No DLLs • No external services • Lightweight

Intelligent Multi-Symbol Scanner

Stop searching chart after chart.

EdgeSnap continuously scans every symbol in your Market Watch (or your own custom symbol list), automatically handling broker suffixes such as:

EURUSD

EURUSD.p

EURUSDm

EURUSDpro

Every qualifying setup is sorted by opportunity size, allowing the EA to always prioritize the strongest trades first.

Smart Signal Detection

EdgeSnap searches for a specific price reversal pattern:

• Price extends beyond a defined range

• Market rejects the move

• Price closes back inside the range

Every signal is then evaluated using multiple quality filters including:

✔ excursion strength

✔ volatility

✔ distance from range midpoint

✔ overall setup quality

Poor-quality setups are discarded automatically.

Full Lookback Detection

Unlike many Expert Advisors that only inspect the most recently closed candle, EdgeSnap scans the entire configurable lookback window.

This means slightly older—but still completely valid—signals are not missed.

Each signal is traded only once and only while its entry, stop-loss and targets remain valid.

Two Entry Modes

STOP Mode (Classic)

Places a pending Stop order beyond the signal candle.

Ideal for traders who prefer confirmation before entry.

NOW Mode

Skip the breakout confirmation entirely.

Enter immediately at market price while preserving the original profit targets.

Because price may already have moved significantly, EdgeSnap automatically rebuilds the stop-loss using current ATR volatility instead of the original signal candle.

Perfect for catching opportunities that are already moving.

Professional Risk Management

Every position size is calculated automatically from:

• Account Balance

• User Risk %

• Actual Stop-Loss distance

Before any trade is sent, EdgeSnap verifies:

✔ Free Margin

✔ Broker Volume Limits

✔ Maximum Lot Size

If required, lot size is automatically reduced—or the trade is skipped entirely.

Intelligent Stop-Loss

EdgeSnap never places arbitrary stop-losses.

STOP entries

SL is positioned beyond the excursion candle that invalidates the reversal idea.

NOW entries

SL is rebuilt using current ATR volatility, providing realistic protection for immediate market entries.

Advanced Trade Management

Every position can manage itself automatically.

Stage 1

Partial close at Target 1

Move Stop-Loss to Breakeven

Stage 2

Optional ATR Trailing Stop

Ride larger market moves toward Target 2

Trailing updates only after completed candles and respects a minimum movement step to eliminate unnecessary stop adjustments.

Opportunity Ranking

When several valid setups appear simultaneously, EdgeSnap doesn't simply trade the first symbol it finds.

Instead it automatically ranks every opportunity according to remaining distance to target.

The strongest opportunities always receive priority.

Live Trading Dashboard

Everything is visible directly on the chart.

Signals

• Symbol

• Entry Price

• Lot Size

• Stop-Loss

• Target 1

• Target 2

• Distance to Targets

Open Positions

Live overview of every active trade.

Pending Orders

Complete pending order management.

Account Overview

• Balance

• Equity

• Floating Profit/Loss

• Current Open Trades

• Trade Limit Status

One-Click Control Panel

Control the EA instantly without opening Inputs.

Buttons include:

🟢 Trading ON / OFF

⚡ STOP / NOW Entry Mode

🛡 Stop-Loss ON / OFF

❌ Close All (double-confirmation)

Trading always starts OFF when the EA is attached to a chart, ensuring complete user control.

Safety Features

EdgeSnap includes multiple built-in protection systems.

✔ Maximum simultaneous trades

✔ One trade per symbol

✔ Pending order expiration

✔ Trading session filter

✔ Weekend protection

✔ Manual news blackout schedule

✔ Margin verification

✔ Volume verification

✔ Broker compatibility checks

No external news feed.

No DLL.

No internet dependency.

Lightweight Architecture

EdgeSnap uses only standard MQL5 functionality.

• No DLLs

• No external files

• No web services

• Low CPU usage

• Fast multi-symbol scanning

Main Inputs

Symbol Universe

• Automatic Market Watch

• Manual Symbol List

• Broker Suffix

• Maximum Symbols

Strategy

• Timeframe

• Lookback Window

• Volatility Period

• Excursion Filters

• Quality Thresholds

Entries

• STOP Buffer

• SL Buffer

• Pending Expiration

• Default Entry Mode

Money Management

• Risk %

• Maximum Lot

• Partial Close %

• Break Even

• ATR Trailing

• ATR Multiplier

• Minimum Trail Step

Trade Limits

• Maximum Active Trades

• Magic Number

Filters

• Trading Sessions

• Weekend Filter

• Manual News Blackout

Dashboard

Fully customizable:

• Position

• Colors

• Fonts

• Size

Key Advantages

✔ Fully Automated

✔ Multi-Symbol Scanner

✔ Opportunity Ranking

✔ Risk-Based Position Sizing

✔ Smart Stop-Loss Logic

✔ Partial Close

✔ ATR Trailing

✔ Live Dashboard

✔ One-Click Control

✔ Lightweight

✔ No Grid

✔ No Martingale

✔ No Averaging Down

✔ Netting & Hedging Compatible

Designed for Professional Traders

EdgeSnap isn't built to open the most trades.

It's built to identify the best reversal opportunities, execute them with disciplined risk management, and manage every position automatically—allowing you to focus on the market instead of constantly monitoring charts.


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道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
专家
Quantum Nexus 是一款创新型Expert Advisor，将定量分析、多层级验证、趋势跟踪算法、持仓跟踪机制和统计监控整合在一个统一的自动交易系统中。 为了将这一产品变为现实，开发团队投入了数十年的开发经验和一年的准备时间，打造出Quant v5——一款对冲基金级别的定量分析工具，通过持续滚动OOS测试，从数学上证明策略的统计优势。 定价政策 首批客户可在2026年7月31日至8月5日期间享受限时30%折扣。 每完成10次购买，价格将上涨100 USD。价格上涨为永久性调整。 最终价格：30 000 USD。 结果 在真实交易中，采用高风险和ULTRA模式时，Quantum Nexus目前显示的利润超过250%。 在另一个真实账户中，采用中等风险和MEDIUM模式时，目前的结果超过30%。 在历史测试中，自2021年以来，该Expert Advisor显示的利润超过100亿USD，同时始终保持较低且受控的回撤。 有效性证明 Quantum Nexus使用多种通过测试发现的趋势跟踪策略，以在长期运行中提供优势。 策略搜索分为两个阶段： 一个独立脚本包含用于收集价格统计数据
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
专家
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
专家
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT 將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
专家
免费试用 EA Budak Ubat 频道 限时特价！ 每购买10次后价格将增加10美元！ 工作原理 当 EA 激活时，它会根据执行模式参数分析图表。 如果图表上没有现有仓位，EA 将根据参数输入交易。如果趋势是看涨的，它将进入买入交易，如果是看跌的，它将进入卖出交易。如果止损变量大于0，则还会设置距离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单。0表示没有止损。 如果图表上存在现有仓位，且最后一个仓位处于亏损状态，EA 将检查当前市场价格与订单之间的距离是否至少为用户设置的最小距离，然后将根据蜡烛图输入交易，仓位大小将使用马丁格尔方法计算，并且将设置离已打开交易价格一定距离的止损订单，如果止损变量大于0。 如果未启用套期保值，EA 一次只会进入一个方向的交易。如果第一个仓位是买入交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是买入交易。如果第一个仓位是卖出交易，则所有后续的马丁格尔仓位也必须是卖出交易。如果启用套期保值，EA 将进入双向交易。 EA 将修改相同方向的所有仓位的获利点为单一的保本点，再加上用户设置的获利水平。 EA 参数 执行模式： 在每个新 K 线上：当 EA 激活时，它会在每个新的
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
专家
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
专家
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
专家
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
专家
基于 供需 原则的 全自动 EA 。第一个 提供 完全自动化的 供需 EA。现在 交易 变得轻松，通过用户友好的图形交易面板完全控制您的交易策略。 您将获得超高品质 算法交易软件涵盖所有交易风格：手动、半自动和全自动。通过各种设置和自定义选项，每个交易者都可以创建适合自己需求和个人交易风格的策略。它提供了无限的可能性，这就是这款独特专家顾问的魔力。 供应需求 EA ProBot 手册 || 如何使用交易面板 || 自动方向 购买后请给我发一条消息，让我将 “方向面板” 指示器发送给您。其价格为 （199 美元） ，但购买后您将完全 免费 获得它。 “供应和需求 EA ProBot” 中的交易模式 · 手动交易： 您可以通过点击供应和需求区域旁边的区域标签来手动进行标记/限价交易。为此，您需要从输入参数启用手动交易，并禁用交易面板上的买入和卖出按钮。 · 半自动交易： 当价格触及某个区域时，EA 可以自动进行交易。它根据您在交易面板上选择的偏好进行交易。为了在价格触及需求区域时进行交易，需要激活“买入”按钮；为了在价格触及供应区域时进行交易，需要激活“卖出”按钮。这允许您自定义
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
专家
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
专家
AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 —— 为精准执行而打造的智能交易机器人 AI Sniper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 打造的智能自适应交易机器人，面向希望获得更高质量自动化交易体验的交易者。 它并不是普通的 Forex 机器人，而是一套围绕精确判断、结构化分析与高效执行而构建的专业级 Expert Advisor。 AI Sniper for MT4 通过高级算法逻辑、实时市场分析与精细化执行机制，帮助交易者在复杂市场中识别更优质的 BUY 与 SELL 机会。 AI Sniper 采用复杂而高效的算法架构与先进的交易方法，将原本杂乱无序的市场波动转化为更有逻辑、更有结构的交易决策。 系统会持续评估价格行为、市场状态与技术条件，以识别更有利的入场区域、交易管理时机以及市场反应节点。 基于超过 15 年的 Forex 与交易市场实践经验，这款 Expert Advisor 将智能交易逻辑、策略过滤、优化执行与面向交易者的专业设计整合在同一套 MT4 解决方案中。 AI Sniper 的每个核心模块都经过精心设计与严格测试。机器人会在每一次价格变化中执行大
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Edge Snap Indicator
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
指标
FoxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Cool iExposure MT5
Zbynek Liska
指标
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value Profit https://www.facebook.com/groups/prop4y iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main wi
Cool iExposure
Zbynek Liska
5 (1)
指标
If you need more information than a few numbers in the iExposure index, this indicator is for you. Better iExposure indicator is an improvement over the original information, such as: Separate profit column for BUY and SELL Separate SL column for BUY and SELL Separate TP column for BUY and SEL Average Price as Horizontal Line in Chart Pip Value www.foxwave.eu
Pattern Scanner Fox Wave
Zbynek Liska
指标
Fox Wave Pattern Scanner  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Multi-timeframe candlestick pattern scanner: 24 patterns across M5-D1, live dashboard, on-chart markers, one-click TF toggles, alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION Fox Wave Pattern Scanner continuously reads your chart's symbol across six timeframes at once and reports every candlestick pattern it finds in a clean dark dashboard — so you never have to manually flip through timeframes looking for a setup again. Instead of scrolling between M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and
Annual Bar Info
Zbynek Liska
指标
Basic tool Showing annual candle, range for Day, range for Week, range for Month, range for Year. Showing fibonacci for Day fibonacci for Week, fibonacci for Month, fibonacci for Year. Showing percent change for Day, percent change for Week, percent change for Month, percent change for Year. Showing distance of the current value the previous close for Day, Week, Month, Year.
Fox Wave QCW DrawFiboByDate
Zbynek Liska
指标
What are Fibonacci Numbers and Lines? Fibonacci numbers are used to create technical indicators using a mathematical sequence developed by the Italian mathematician, commonly referred to as "Fibonacci," in the 13th century. The sequence of numbers, starting with zero and one, is created by adding the previous two numbers. For example, the early part of the sequence is 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, 89,144, 233, 377, and so on. The Fibonacci sequence is significant because of the so-calle
FOX Wave QCW Account Protector
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
This is a simple and very effective utility for closing in profir or in loss. Constant overview of daily Draw Down, Current profit and Daily profit This utility will save your deposit in case of a sharp market change. Just add it to any free chart and use it for your daily trading. Thanks to the minimal set of parameters, you can easily set up the utility for any symbol in MT4
Edge Snap MT4
Zbynek Liska
指标
oxWave EdgeSnap — Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner with Quality Filter FoxWave EdgeSnap by Fox Wave watches your symbol across every timeframe simultaneously and flags the exact moment price breaks outside its dynamic volatility envelope and snaps back inside — a well-known mean-reversion pattern — then runs each signal through a quality filter before it ever reaches your eyes, so you're not chasing every minor wobble. Key features: Multi-timeframe scan (M1 through MN1, fully toggle-able) — one
Fox Wave Hidden TP and SL MT5
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
Easy EA for closing positions with profit or loss. All positions of chart's symbol are counted separately. Settings: TPforSymbol — set profit amount to indicate when to close every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are decreasing your profit. SLforSymbol — set SL amount to indicate SL for every positions for the symbol of the chart. Swap and commission are increasing your loss. SLforSyblol is always below/equal zero.
Dashboard for the nearest H L for the last X years
Zbynek Liska
指标
This multi-currency annual dashboard analyzes the nearest high and low to the current price for a chosen number of recent years. It displays how many pips away the price is from the nearest high or low. You can set a pip threshold, and the alert will notify you when the price gets close to the specified levels. In real-time, the dashboard also provides an overview of the closest high or low values for each specific year, helping you make informed trading decisions.
Annual Highs Lows Over X Years
Zbynek Liska
指标
Key level analysis : The indicator tracks the nearest annual high and low to the current price over a chosen number of years. Proximity alerts : It triggers an alert when the price reaches a specified number of pips from the nearest high or low. Customizable notification intervals : You can set how often alerts repeat, for example, every 30 minutes. Historical perspective : Enables long-term tracking of market levels and effective planning of trading strategies. Multi-currency support : This ind
Cool iExposure MT5 II
Zbynek Liska
指标
iExposure Fox Wave – Comprehensive Position Monitoring Indicator iExposure Fox Wave is an advanced MetaTrader indicator designed to provide detailed monitoring of all open trading positions in a clear, tabular format. This tool is perfect for traders who want all essential trade information in one place. Key Features: Symbol: Displays the instruments (currency pairs or other symbols) with open positions. Deals: Number of open trades (transactions) for each symbol. Buy lots & Buy price: Total vol
Sorted Range Monitor with Alerts
Zbynek Liska
指标
RangeDashboard – Multi-symbol Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Range Overview with Alerts RangeDashboard is a powerful and user-friendly indicator that displays the current range (high-low) of selected currency pairs or instruments over a chosen timeframe (D1, W1, MN1) directly on the chart. It allows you to input a customizable list of symbols, add suffixes if needed, and select the timeframe from which the ranges are calculated. Key Features: Dynamic calculation of ranges for any number of symbols o
Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
Zbynek Liska
指标
Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes Description: Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies. Key Features: Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status. Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m"). Di
MT5NewHighLowDashboardScanner
Zbynek Liska
指标
New High / Low Dashboard Scanner is not a common indicator. It is a market-structure control system designed to monitor, in real time, the creation of new Highs and Lows across Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly time horizons — while simultaneously measuring the exact distance of price from these critical levels in pips. This tool is built for traders who do not want to react late, but instead want to stand at the origin of market movement . What the system does The dashboard continuously scan
Fox Wave Account Nexus
Zbynek Liska
指标
Short Description Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart. Full Description  Fox Wave Account Nexus Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control . The indicator collects live data from all con
Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
Fox Wave Pro Copier - Professional Multi-Master Trade Copier Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management Key Features Multi-Master Architecture Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously Automatic master account detection or manual configuration Real-time trade synchronization via file system Independent risk management for each master Advanced Risk Management Individual risk settings per master account Automatic lot size calculation based
Trend Matrix Scanner
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
TREND SCANNER PRO - Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Dashboard Professional real-time trend scanner that monitors up to 15 currency pairs across 8 timeframes simultaneously. Get instant market overview with epic visual dashboard, smart alerts, and zero lag performance. KEY FEATURES
Professional Averaging CalculatorMT5
Zbynek Liska
指标
Professional Averaging Calculator - Essential Risk Management Tool for Every Trader Whether you're a beginner learning position averaging or a professional managing complex grid strategies, this calculator is your must-have tool. Beginners instantly see how averaging works, understand maximum loss scenarios, and learn proper risk management before entering trades - no more "I didn't know I could lose that much" surprises. Professionals save time and eliminate calculation errors with instant simu
Institutional Edge
Zbynek Liska
指标
SMC Pro — Smart Money Concepts All-in-One The only indicator you need to trade like the institutions. SMC Pro combines five core Smart Money Concepts tools into a single, clean, and fully customizable indicator for MetaTrader 5. No repainting. No clutter. Everything you need to read the market the way banks and hedge funds do. What it does Order Blocks Automatically detects bullish and bearish Order Blocks — the price zones where institutional orders were placed before a major move. The indic
Position Averaging Calculator
Zbynek Liska
指标
Calculate the exact entry price or lot size needed to reach your target average — directly on the chart. Full description A lightweight MT5 indicator that solves a common trading problem: if I add to my position at market price, what volume do I need to reach my target average? Or the reverse: if I want to add a fixed lot size, at what price must I enter? The panel reads your open positions automatically, displays the current average entry price with a dashed line on the chart, and lets you s
Spread Recorder MultiCurrency
Zbynek Liska
指标
Spread Recorder — Multi-Symbol Max/Min Dashboard Spread Recorder is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that continuously monitors live spreads across your entire watchlist and permanently records the maximum and minimum spread ever seen for each symbol — with timestamps. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes its rows and columns to fit however many symbols you load, from a handful
Swap Monitor MultiCurrency
Zbynek Liska
指标
Swap Monitor — Multi-Symbol Buy/Sell Swap Dashboard with Alerts Swap Monitor is a real-time multi-symbol dashboard that displays live SELL and BUY swap rates for your entire watchlist in one compact, color-coded panel — and can alert you the instant any swap rate changes. Key features: Monitor 10, 28, 50+ symbols simultaneously from a single customizable text file Auto-adaptive grid layout — the panel automatically resizes to fit however many symbols you load Displays both SELL and BUY swap valu
Volume Suite
Zbynek Liska
指标
FoxWave Volume Suite combines three essential volume-based tools into a single indicator: a horizontal Volume Profile with Point of Control and Value Area, a real-time volume spike detector with instant alerts, and a buy/sell pressure delta gauge. No need to run three separate indicators — everything you need to read volume is in one clean Fox Wave panel. What it does Volume Profile (POC / VAH / VAL) Builds a horizontal histogram showing how much volume traded at each price level over your cho
SMC Trend Suite
Zbynek Liska
指标
FoxWave SMC Trend Suite  SHORT DESCRIPTION  Smart Money Concepts trend tool: Market Structure (BOS/CHoCH), Order Blocks, FVG and EQH/EQL — fully toggleable, with alerts. FULL DESCRIPTION FoxWave SMC Trend Suite brings the four foundational building blocks of Smart Money Concepts trading into a single, clean indicator: Market Structure shifts (Break of Structure / Change of Character), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Equal Highs/Equal Lows liquidity pools. Every component can be switched on or
PL Tracker
Zbynek Liska
实用工具
Profit Loss Tracker A clean, draggable on-chart panel that shows your floating profit/loss in real time — one symbol at a time or your entire account at once — with permanent high/low watermark history and one-click close. Stop scrolling through the Trade tab or doing mental math. zProfit Loss Tracker keeps your floating P/L, your best and worst moments on every symbol, and your account health always visible in a compact, modern panel — and lets you close positions with a single click, right whe
Edge Snap
Zbynek Liska
专家
One purchase. Two professional trading tools. Buy EdgeSnap EA today and receive this Edge Snap Indicator  as a complimentary bonus. Simply contact me on MQL5 after your purchase, and I'll send it to you personally. FOX WAVE — EDGESNAP EA A fully automated multi-symbol trading robot that scans your entire Market Watch for price-reversal setups, sizes every trade from account risk with built-in margin and volume safety caps, manages partial profit-taking and trailing on its own, and shows you e
Edge Snap Multi Symbol
Zbynek Liska
指标
FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol — Scan Every Pair for Reversal Setups at Once FoxWave EdgeSnap Multi-Symbol by Fox Wave takes the same quality-filtered reversal detection from EdgeSnap and runs it across every symbol you trade at once — Market Watch or a custom list, one timeframe, one panel — so instead of flipping through 20+ charts looking for a setup, the setup finds you. Key features: Scans your entire Market Watch automatically, or a custom symbol list with broker-suffix support (up to 60 sy
Quant Analytics
Zbynek Liska
指标
Quant Analytics  Short description (for the product summary field) Quant Analytics turns your raw trade history into a full quantitative performance report — right inside MetaTrader 5. A dark, on-chart P/L calendar for daily use, plus a one-click HTML export with the same depth of analysis you'd expect from a dedicated trading journal: drawdown, Monte Carlo, Kelly, Omega, MAE/MFE, rolling Sharpe, and more. Full description See your trading the way a quant would — without leaving MetaTrader 5. Mo
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