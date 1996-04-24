Tik Volume Balance

Tick Volume Balance — Real-Time Buyer/Seller Pressure Reader

See who's really in control of every candle.

Tick Volume Balance breaks down each finished candle into its individual ticks, classifies every tick as an up-move or a down-move by comparing it to the tick before it, and weighs each one by its volume. Whichever side — buyers or sellers — dominates the candle gets displayed as a clean percentage label directly on your chart, so you can see the real pressure behind the price action, not just the candle's color.

How to read it:

🟢 Green label below the candle → Up-ticks dominated (buying pressure won)

→ Up-ticks dominated (buying pressure won) 🔴 Red label above the candle → Down-ticks dominated (selling pressure won)

→ Down-ticks dominated (selling pressure won) A candle with no label simply didn't clear your imbalance threshold — it was close to 50/50 and not worth flagging

This gives you a second layer of confirmation beyond the candle body itself. A green (bullish) candle that actually shows a red tick-imbalance label is a subtle warning sign that the close was won by sellers fighting back — useful for spotting exhaustion, absorption, and hidden divergence between price direction and actual order flow.

Key Features:

Genuine tick-by-tick analysis — pulls raw tick history for each bar and classifies every single tick, not an approximation

Weighted by real tick volume when your broker supplies it, with automatic fallback to tick-count weighting when it doesn't

Adjustable imbalance threshold — filter out noise and only show candles with a meaningful directional skew

Lightweight and non-repainting — only processes closed bars, skips bars already labeled, so live-tick updates stay fast

Fully customizable label appearance — color, font, size, and offset distance from the candle

Configurable processing depth — control exactly how many recent bars are analyzed to manage performance on tick-data-heavy symbols

Inputs:

MaxBarsToProcess – how many recent bars to analyze (keep bounded, tick fetches are heavy)

MinImbalancePct – minimum winning-side percentage required before a label is drawn

LabelOffsetFraction – vertical spacing of the label from the candle's high/low

UpColor / DownColor – label colors for buyer- vs. seller-dominated candles

FontSize / FontName / DecimalPlaces – label styling

Best used on: Any symbol with reliable tick history from your broker — works especially well on lower timeframes (M1–M15) for scalping and intraday order-flow reading on instruments like Gold, indices, and major FX pairs.

Please note: This indicator depends on your broker retaining sufficient historical tick data — results on older bars may be limited if your broker's tick history doesn't reach back that far. It is a heuristic tick-imbalance tool, not a true Level II order book or footprint reconstruction.