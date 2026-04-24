Aqua Fama is a cycle-based momentum indicator combining a normalized FAMA (Following Adaptive Moving Average) with a smoothed AquaShift Phase, both scaled from 0–100 for consistent interpretation.

FAMA represents the adaptive trend baseline, while AquaShift Phase reflects short-term price positioning within a recent range, helping detect early momentum shifts. Key levels at 10, 50, and 90 highlight oversold, neutral, and overbought zones. The indicator is non-repainting and optimized with a MaxBarsBack limit for clean, efficient charting.

How to use:

Trading signals are generated from crossovers. A bullish signal occurs when AquaShift Phase crosses above FAMA, indicating rising momentum and potential upward movement. A bearish signal occurs when AquaShift Phase crosses below FAMA, signaling weakening momentum and possible downside.

For higher probability setups, take buys when the crossover happens below 50 (early trend) and sells when above 50. Strong trends show clean separation between the lines, while choppy conditions produce frequent crosses—best avoided. Use higher timeframes or structure for confirmation.