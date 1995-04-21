Daily Gold Levels is a precision intraday framework that maps key price zones using the current day’s open combined with the instrument’s Average Daily Range (ADR). It automatically plots dynamic support and resistance levels (R1–R5 / S1–S5) as percentage expansions of recent volatility, giving a structured view of where price is likely to react, stall, or reverse. The levels are recalculated daily, adapting to changing market conditions while remaining stable throughout the trading session.

How to use:

Start by observing price relative to the Daily Open. When price holds above it, bias is bullish; below it, bearish. The inner levels (R1/S1, R2/S2) act as intraday reaction zones for scalps and pullbacks. Mid-levels (R3/S3) often signal exhaustion or continuation breakpoints. Extreme levels (R4/R5 and S4/S5) highlight overextended conditions where reversals or strong breakouts occur.

Combine with price action or confirmation tools: rejection wicks at levels suggest reversals, while strong closes beyond levels indicate continuation. For best results, use during active sessions and align entries with trend direction from higher timeframes.