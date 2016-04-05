Copy MT4 And MT5 All In One

THIS IS THE MT4 VERSION

  • Works ONLY on MetaTrader 4
  • Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 5
  • For MT5 support, purchase MT5 version separately

MT5 Version Available Here: Click to View MT5 Version

Copy MT5 MT4 All In One

MT4 to MT4
MT5 to MT5
MT4 to MT5
MT5 to MT4

SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER)
.r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts)
-ecn, -zero (ECN accounts)
m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts)
c, .cent (Cent accounts)
.vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts)

FIXED LOT SIZE
MULTIPLIER
PROPORTIONAL BY BALANCE
PROPORTIONAL BY EQUITY
RISK PER TRADE (% OF BALANCE)
RISK PER TRADE (% OF EQUITY)
RISK PER TRADE (FIXED MONEY)
LOT PER 1000 OF BALANCE
LOT PER 1000 OF EQUITY
MULTIPLIER BY BALANCE/EQUITY

REVERSE TRADING MODE
Master BUY → Slave SELL
Master SELL → Slave BUY

COPY ONLY NEW ORDERS
Start fresh without copying old positions
When enabled:
Skips all existing positions on startup
Only copies NEW orders after EA starts
Perfect for joining established master accounts
Prevents opening stale positions

STEP 1: INSTALL THE EA
For MetaTrader 5:
Open MT5
Click File → Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL5 → Experts folder
Copy Copy MT4 MT5 All In One.ex5 file into this folder
Close the folder window
In MT5: Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator
Right-click on Expert Advisors → Click Refresh
You should see "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" in the list

For MetaTrader 4:
Open MT4
Click File → Open Data Folder
Navigate to MQL4 → Experts folder
Copy Copy MT4 MT5 All In One.ex4 file into this folder
Close the folder window
In MT4: Press Ctrl + N or click View → Navigator
Right-click on Expert Advisors → Click Refresh
You should see "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" in the list

STEP 2: CONFIGURE MASTER ACCOUNT (SENDER)
Open the chart where you want to run the EA (any symbol, any timeframe)
Drag and drop "Copy MT4 MT5 All In One" onto the chart
Settings window will open - Configure as follows:

Master Configuration:
=== Operation Mode ===
IsMaster = true                    (Enable sending)
IsSlave = false                    (Disable receiving)

=== File Settings ===
SharedFolder = "CopyTrade"         (Keep default or change)
MyTerminalID = "MASTER"            MUST BE UNIQUE!

=== Master Settings ===
MasterMagicFilter = 0              (0 = send all orders)
                                   (Or specific magic number)

STEP 3: CONFIGURE SLAVE ACCOUNT (RECEIVER)
IMPORTANT: Slave can be on the same computer or different computer (using network shared folder)
Option A: Same Computer

Open the second terminal (can be same MT4/MT5 or different)
Open any chart
Drag and drop "Universal_CopyTrader_v3" onto the chart
Configure as Slave:

=== Operation Mode ===
IsMaster = false                   (Disable sending)
IsSlave = true                     (Enable receiving)

=== File Settings ===
SharedFolder = "CopyTrade"         MUST MATCH MASTER!
MyTerminalID = "SLAVE1"            MUST BE UNIQUE!

=== Slave Settings ===
SlaveMagicNumber = 77777           (For copied orders)
Lot Size Type = LOT_MULTIPLIER     (Choose your mode)
Multiplier = 1.0                   (1.0 = same size)
CopySLTP = true                    (Copy SL/TP)
MaxSlippage = 30                   (Pips)
AutoMapSymbols = true              (Auto-detect symbols)
ReverseOrders = false              (Set true for hedging)
OnlyNewOrders = false              (Set true to skip existing)

Option B: Different Computer (Network Setup)
On Master Computer:
Create shared folder:
Navigate to C:\Users\[YourName]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
Right-click CopyTrade folder
Click Properties → Sharing tab
Click Share → Add "Everyone" → Set to "Read/Write"
Note the network path: \\COMPUTER-NAME\CopyTrade

On Slave Computer:
Map network drive:
Open File Explorer
Click This PC → Map network drive
Choose drive letter (e.g., Z:)
Enter folder path: \\MASTER-COMPUTER\CopyTrade
Check "Reconnect at sign-in"
Click Finish

STEP 4: MULTIPLE SLAVES (OPTIONAL)
Open third terminal
Configure as Slave:
   MyTerminalID = "SLAVE2"            DIFFERENT from SLAVE1!
   SharedFolder = "CopyTrade"       (Same as master)
   Lot Size Type = LOT_MULTIPLIER
   Multiplier = 0.5                 (Half size, for example)

Repeat for as many slaves as needed
Each slave must have UNIQUE Terminal ID

Example Setup:
Master: ID = "MASTER"
Slave 1: ID = "SLAVE1" (1.0x lots)
Slave 2: ID = "SLAVE2" (0.5x lots)
Slave 3: ID = "SLAVE3" (2.0x lots)

추천 제품
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 4용 트레이드 복사기.       모든 계정의 외환 거래, 포지션, 주문을 복사합니다. 그것은 최고의 무역 복사기 중 하나입니다       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       위해       카피롯 MT4       버전(또는       MT4 -  MT5   MT5 - MT5       위해       카피롯 MT5       버전). MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 복사기   버전         MetaTrader 5   터미널 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   ) -   Copylot Client MT5 고유한 복사 알고리즘은 마스터 계정에서 고객 계정으로 모든 거래를 정확하게 복사합니다. 이 제품은 또한 높은 작동 속도에서 높은 오류 처리로 유명합니다. 강력한 기능 세트. 프로그램은 여러 터
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
유틸리티
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
유틸리티
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
유틸리티
자동 브레이크이븐 레벨 이   유틸리티를   사용하면 ,   거래가   원하는 수익에 도달했을 때 자동으로 SL을 이동하는 기능을 활성화할 수 있습니다.  특히   단기   거래자에게   중요합니다.   오프셋 옵션도 사용 가능합니다: 일부 수익을 보호할 수 있습니다. 다기능 유틸리티 : 66개 이상의 기능, 이 도구 포함  |   질문이 있으면 연락주세요   |   MT5 버전 자동 브레이크이븐 기능 활성화 과정: 1.   심볼 또는 거래 선택   Auto BE 기능이 활성화될 대상: 현재   [Symbol]   / 모든 거래   [ALL]   / 또는 특정 거래   [Ticket] . [Symbol] 또는 [ALL] 규칙 외에 - 특정 거래에 대해 별도의 규칙을 설정할 수 있습니다, 티켓 번호로: 개별 [Ticket] 규칙이 우선순위를 가집니다. 2. Auto BE를 활성화할   거래 유형   선택: [ALL]: 모든 활성 거래; [Longs]: 매수 거래만; [Shorts]:
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
유틸리티
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
유틸리티
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
지표
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
유틸리티
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Easy Copier Limited mt4
Priyanka Dwivedi
유틸리티
Easy Copier Limited  is utility tool to copy trade /  Trade copier   form one account (master) to other account (slave) .  It works only with a single forex ( EURUSD ) .You can use this tool as local copier ( Terminals have to be in same PC / VPS ) as well as Remote Copier ( Terminals can be in different PC / VPS ). For remote copy you can use my server or it can be configured to your server. Trades are possible to copy from    MT4 => MT4     MT4 => MT5         MT5 => MT5       MT5 =>
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
유틸리티
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
AnyChart MT4
Irek Gilmutdinov
유틸리티
AnyChart is a multifunctional tool allowing you to work with non-standard charts in MetaTrader 4. It includes collector of ticks and generator of charts for trading (hst files) and testing (fxt files). Supported chart types are second, tick and renko ones. Settings Starting Date - start date for chart plotting. Ending Date - end date for chart plotting. Chart Type - chart type: Time - time chart, each bar contains a certain time interval; Tick - volume chart, each bar contains a certain number
Copy Trader Pro FAST
Ata Dandul
유틸리티
Copy Trader Pro v2.3 - Professional Copy Trading System Copy Trader Pro Professional Copy Trading System for MetaTrader 4 Version 2.3 FAST Key Features Ultra Fast Mode 10x faster trade copying with optimized algorithms. File change detection and smart caching system for millisecond-level performance. Single EA Solution One EA for both Master and Slave modes. Select your operating mode from settings - no need for multiple files. 3 Lot Calculation Modes Multiplier, Fixed Lot, or Balance
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
유틸리티
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ4> МТ4", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
유틸리티
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 는 Discord로 직접 거래 신호를 보내는 데에 설계된 사용자 친화적이고 완전히 맞춤화할 수 있는 유틸리티입니다. 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 계좌를 효율적인 신호 제공자로 변환합니다. 귀하의 스타일에 맞게 메시지 형식을 사용자 정의하세요! 사용 편의성을 위해 사전에 디자인된 템플릿을 선택하고 포함하거나 제외할 메시지 요소를 선택할 수 있습니다. [ 데모 ] [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ Telegram 버전 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 간편한 설정을 위해 저희의 상세한 사용자 가이드 를 따르세요. Discord API에 대한 사전 지식이 필요 없습니다; 필요한 모든 도구를 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자 업데이트를 위한 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다. 각 계층이 다른 수준의 신호 접근을 제공하는 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층적 구독 모델을 구현합니다. 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 첨
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols
Valeriy Medvedev
1 (1)
유틸리티
Inform Panel For ALL Symbols — Advanced Multi-Instrument Trading Management The Inform Panel For ALL Symbols is a sophisticated trading management tool designed to streamline control over all financial instruments in a trader’s portfolio, eliminating the need to attach it to specific charts. Its core innovation lies in using modifiable virtual levels for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP), allowing discreet order closure hidden from brokers. The panel automatically detects and lists all active
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
EA Locker EA Protector MT4
Ritter Jozsef
1 (1)
유틸리티
Protect your EA from unauthorized use. With EA Locker you can generate individual licenses for your EA to your customers. Product blog page You can download MT5 version here Protection consists of three parts: 1. Your Unique EA identifier 2. User Identifier 3. Expiration date Description of parts: 1. EA ID is your internal EA identifier. Itcan be the short name of the EA. (MyGridEA, TradeCopierEA...) 2. User identifier can be anything user specific data (Mt4 account number, Account number + U
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
지표
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trend Line Map Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.5 (16)
지표
트렌드 라인 맵 표시기는 트렌드 스크리너 표시기의 애드온입니다. Trend screener (Trend Line Signals)에 의해 생성된 모든 신호에 대한 스캐너로 작동합니다. Trend Screener Indicator 기반의 Trend Line Scanner입니다. Trend Screener Pro 표시기가 없으면 Trend Line Map Pro가 작동하지 않습니다. MQL5 블로그에 액세스하여 추세선 지도 표시기의 무료 버전을 다운로드할 수 있습니다. Metatrader Tester 제한 없이 구매하기 전에 사용해 보십시오. :   여기를 클릭하세요 1. 쉽게 얻을 수 있는 이점 통화 및 시간 프레임을 기반으로 매수 및 매도 신호를 표시합니다. 차트에 화살표가 나타난 이후 가격이 몇 핍 증가 또는 감소했는지 평가하십시오. ( 트렌드 스크리너 표시기 화살표 ) 신호의 타이밍을 표시합니다. 구매 및 판매 알림에 대한 다중 기간 및 다중 통화 알림 받기. 2. 추세
TelegramSender MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier 는 MetaTrader 4용으로 설계된 강력한 전문가 어드바이저로, Telegram 메시징 플랫폼을 통해 실시간 거래 알림과 포괄적인 보고서를 제공하여 트레이딩 경험을 향상시킵니다. 시그널 제공자 및 트레이너에게 이상적인 이 도구는 계정에서 수동으로 또는 다른 EA에 의해 이루어진 거래를 복사하며, 사용자 정의 가능한 알림, 고급 거래 관리, 성과 통찰력을 위한 사용자 친화적인 대시보드를 제공합니다. 트레이딩 로직에 의존하지 않고 구독자와의 커뮤니케이션을 간소화합니다. 참고 : MT5 버전은 여기에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT5 MT4 전체 버전은 여기에서 다운로드할 수 있습니다: MT4 to Telegram Pro/Copier MT4 자세한 문서는 여기에서 확인하세요: 설정 및 입력 가이드 기능: 쉬운 Telegram API 통합: 계정 내 거래 활동 및 드로다운 제한에 대한 즉시
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
지표
우리의 Basic Support and Resistance 표시기는 기술 분석을 향상시키는 데 필요한 솔루션입니다.이 표시기는 차트/ MT5 버전 특징 피보나치 수준의 통합 : 지원 및 저항 수준과 함께 피보나치 수준을 표시하는 옵션과 함께, 우리의 지표는 시장 행동과 가능한 역전 영역에 대한 더 깊은 통찰력을 제공합니다. 성능 최적화 : 각 막대의 개구부에서만 확장 라인을 업데이트하는 옵션을 사용하여, 우리의 지표는 지원 및 저항 수준의 정확도를 희생하지 않고 최적의 성능을 보장합니다. 입력 주요 설정 Timeframe:  이 입력을 통해 차트에 더 높은 기간의 지지선과 저항선을 표시하도록 선택할 수 있습니다. Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:  이 입력을 사용하면 지지대와 저항의 강도를 결정할 수 있습니다.숫자가 높을수록지지/저항이 더 강해집니다. Price mode: 이 매개 변수를 사용하면 지원 및 저항 수준을 계산하는
PK Equity Basket closeAll manager
Joshua Graham
유틸리티
Intro to ProfitKeeper - Equity Basket CloseAll Script, Free edition This is an update from this script  ( mql4 forum | forexfactory :  There were many people requesting some type of equity monitoring tool that can lock in profits after a pre-determined account equity is reached (e.g. close all open trades when profit target is hit). Profitkeeper was built to fulfill this gap for professional and casual traders looking to focus on the bottom line of their equity. This was designed mainly for cos
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
지표
전문 트레이더와 평가형 계정(Prop)을 위한 위험 관리 및 한도 모니터링 지표 이 도구는 위험 관리와 한도에 관한 정보를 차트에 표시만 하여, 더 집중해서 의사결정을 내리도록 돕습니다. 인디케이터는 포지션을 열거나/닫거나/변경하지 않으며, 익스퍼트 어드바이저(EA)와도 충돌하지 않습니다. 기능 일일 및 총 드로우다운 모니터링 잔고(Balance) 또는 에쿼티(Equity)를 기준으로 일일/총 드로우다운을 계산·표시합니다(설정 가능). 설정된 한도까지 남은 비율을 표시합니다. 차트 내 깔끔하고 전문적인 패널 요약 표: Balance, Equity, 현재 P/L, 일일/총 DD, 경고 임계값. 의사결정에 집중할 수 있도록 간결하고 가독성 높은 UI. 위험 기반 포지션 사이징 퍼센트/고정 금액 리스크와 선택한 손절폭(SL)에 따라 대략적인 거래량을 산출. 위험대비보상비(R:R)와 진입, SL, TP 레벨을 차트에 표시. 경고와 알림 일일/총 DD 임계값에 근접 시 경고(임계값 퍼센트
Light Orders Copier
Mikhail Zhitnev
5 (20)
유틸리티
High-speed trades duplicator, specially designed for copying trades with adjusted lot size and direction at same account.  It can be aslo useful for subscribers of SIGNALS service. If you are a subscriber of trading signals then you can see that trading lot size could be different from signal provider to subscriber. Provider can use too big or too small lot size that can be inappropriate for your deposite amount (too risky). Another feature of this copier is a trading direction reverse. It can b
OneClick Copier for MT4
HANI MABAD
유틸리티
ONECLICK COPIER EA – UNIFIED VERSION 1.0 Category: Trade Utility | Type: Local Trade Copier for MT4 Created by fxdancer (Hani Mabad) Version: 1.0 – May 2025 OVERVIEW OneClick Copier EA is a local trade copying utility, not a trading strategy. It is designed for manual traders, fund managers, or multi-account users who want to mirror trades across MT4 terminals running on the same computer. This EA does not generate signals or place trades by itself. Instead, it acts as a bridge between accou
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (105)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터미널
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침 - 애플리케이션 지침 - 데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전 일, % AB
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (425)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
유틸리티
회원으로서 어떤 채널에서도 신호를 복사하세요 (   Bot 토큰이나 관리자 권한이 필요하지 않음  바로 MT4로. 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 관리 및 모니터링에 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 직관적이고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용을 시작하세요! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT5 버전 | 텔레그램 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 디스코드를 MT4로 보내는 것은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 디스코드   MT4 기능 회원으로서 어떤 채널에서도 복사하세요. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않음 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트로 거래하세요 특정 기호 제외 모든 신호를 복사할 것인지 또는 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의하세요 모든 신호를 인식하기 위해 단어 및 구문을 구성하세요 (기본 설정은 신호 제공자의 99%에 대해 작동해야 함) 원하는 경우 시간 및 날짜 설정을 구성하여 신
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
유틸리티
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on you
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
유틸리티
이 제품은 뉴스 시간 동안 모든 전문가 어드바이저 및 수동 차트를 필터링하여 수동 거래 설정이나 다른 전문가 어드바이저가 입력한 거래가 파괴될 수 있는 급격한 가격 상승으로부터 걱정하지 않아도 됩니다. 이 제품은 또한 뉴스 발표 전에 열린 포지션과 대기 주문을 처리할 수 있는 완전한 주문 관리 시스템이 함께 제공됩니다. The News Filter  를 구매하면 더 이상 내장 뉴스 필터에 의존할 필요가 없으며 이제부터 모든 전문가 어드바이저를 여기서 필터링할 수 있습니다. 뉴스 선택 뉴스 소스는 Forex Factory의 경제 캘린더에서 얻어집니다. USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, NZD 및 CNY와 같은 어떤 통화 기준으로 선택할 수 있습니다. Non-Farm (NFP), FOMC, CPI 등과 같은 키워드 식별을 기준으로 선택할 수도 있습니다. 저, 중, 고 영향을 가지는 뉴스를 필터링할 수 있도록 선택할 수 있습니다. 차트와 관련된 뉴스만 선택하
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
유틸리티
Custom Alerts: 여러 시장을 동시에 모니터링하고 중요한 기회를 놓치지 마세요 개요 Custom Alerts 는 여러 종목에 걸쳐 잠재적 트레이딩 기회를 한눈에 파악하고자 하는 트레이더를 위한 동적인 솔루션입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power와 같은 Stein Investments의 주요 도구들과 통합되어, 여러 차트를 오가거나 기회를 놓치는 일 없이 중요한 시장 변화를 자동으로 알림으로 제공합니다. 이제 브로커가 제공하는 모든 자산군을 지원하며, 기호를 입력할 필요 없이 자산 유형만 선택하면 설정이 완료됩니다. 1. Custom Alerts가 트레이더에게 매우 유용한 이유 올인원 시장 모니터링 • Custom Alerts 는 외환, 금속, 암호화폐, 지수, 주식(브로커가 지원하는 경우)까지 다양한 자산군의 신호를 수집하고 통합합니다. • 여러 차트를 전환할 필요 없이 하나의 창에서 명확한 알림을 받아보
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
유틸리티
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Alert Msg to Market Order
Nguyen Quoc Hung
5 (3)
유틸리티
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and Open Market Orders (BUY/SELL) . Download trial version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751340 ***NOTE:   It is recommended to remove the available filter settings, only install the filter for your indicator. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Allow Open trade:   Enable/ Disable Open Trade
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
유틸리티
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
Risk/Reward Tool은 MetaTrader 4에서 거래를 계획, 시각화 및 실행하는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 전문가급 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 재량 트레이더이든, 거래 설정을 시각적으로 테스트해야 하는 전략 개발자이든, 이 도구는 우아하고 직관적인 인터페이스에서 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 기본적인 포지션 계산기와 달리, Risk/Reward Tool은 시각적 거래 계획을 즉각적인 실행 기능, 실시간 손익 모니터링 및 포괄적인 거래 관리 기능과 결합합니다. 이 도구는 MT4 전략 테스터와 완전히 호환되어 실제 자본을 위험에 빠뜨리지 않고 거래 전략을 연습하고 접근 방식을 개선할 수 있습니다. 도구의 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 주요 기능
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
유틸리티
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
유틸리티
이익 추적 기능으로 총 이익/손실에 도달하면 MetaTrader 4에서 포지션을 청산합니다. 가상 정지 (별도 주문) 을 활성화할 수 있습니다. BUY 및 SELL 포지션을 별도로 계산하고 마감합니다 (BUY SELL 별도). 모든 심볼 또는 현재 심볼 만 닫고 계산합니다 (모든 심볼). 이익을 위해 후행 추적 을 활성화합니다 (후행 이익). 예금 통화, 포인트, 잔액의 %에 대한 총 손익을 마감합니다. 이 애플리케이션은 다른 EA와 함께 또는 수동 거래와 함께 모든 계정에서 사용하도록 설계되었습니다. MT5 버전 전체 설명 + DEMO + PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법 로그 파일을 얻는 방법 테스트 및 최적화 방법 Expforex의 모든 제품 일부 쌍 또는 모든 쌍의 총 거래 잔액이 설정에서 지정된 값보다 크거나 같으면 모든 포지션이 닫히고 주문이 삭제됩니다. 이 버전은 지정된 이익 수준에서 포지션을 마감할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 더 나은 결과를 위해 이익을 추적할 수도 있습니다
Smart Keys Sniper Entry
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
유틸리티
이 2 in 1 무역 관리자는 양초 탈주 거래에 이상적입니다. 풀백에 추가 지정가 주문을 함으로써 평균 거래 비용이 발생할 수 있습니다. 이렇게 하면 모든 포지션에서 최상의 가격을 얻을 수 있고 승리 시 더 높은 RR을 얻을 수 있습니다. 위험은 가장 최근에 마감된 캔들 높이로 계산됩니다. 거래 도우미 버튼은 모든 수동 주문을 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 모든 입력 방법과 함께 사용하십시오. 가격 조치 또는 지표 및 모든 거래 스타일, 스캘핑, 일중 또는 스윙 거래. 특징: 지정가 주문을 사용하여 양초 탈주를 거래하십시오. 특별 비용 평균 기능은 이기는 거래에서 RR을 높입니다. 한 번에 받는 주문 수를 제한하여 초과 거래를 줄입니다. 위험을 계산하고 캔들 기간별로 손절매를 배치하는 일종의 기능 중 하나입니다. 이익 실현을 설정하고 RR로 부분 이익을 확보하십시오. 한 번의 클릭으로 stoploss를 항목으로 이동합니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 부분 포지션을 닫습니다. 일일 손익
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Basket EA MT4 는 강력한 수익 실현 도구이자 종합적인 계좌 보호 시스템을 하나의 간편하고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션으로 결합한 제품입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 목적은 계좌 내 모든 개별 포지션을 묶음(Basket) 단위로 관리하여, 계좌 전체의 손익을 완전히 통제할 수 있도록 하는 것입니다. Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even(손익분기점), Trailing Stop과 같은 묶음(purpose) 수준의 기능을 제공하며, 이를 계좌 잔고의 퍼센트, 고정 통화 금액 또는 해당 거래들의 평균 포인트로 설정할 수 있습니다. 이러한 유연성은 트레이더가 자신만의 리스크 및 수익 전략을 맞춤 설정할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 또한 Basket EA MT4 는 Magic Number, 심볼, 또는 댓글 등을 기반으로 특정 거래를 관리 대상에서 제외하거나 포함시키는 지능형 거래 필터링을 지원합니다. 이를 통해 원하는 거래만 EA의 관리 대상이 되도록 보장할 수 있습니다. 추가
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
유틸리티
SAFETYLOCK을 사용하면 거래자는 이미 열린 포지션에 대해 반대 주문을 설정하여 강한 시장 반전을 피할 수 있습니다. 거래자 또는 EA가 포지션을 열면, SAFETYLOCK은 자동으로 반대 방향의 보류 주문을 설정합니다. 포지션이 손실 상태로 전환되면, 이 보류 주문이 활성화되어 잠금(락)을 생성하여 손실을 최소화합니다. EA는 초기 포지션을 닫거나, 후행 정지를 사용하여 수익을 최적화하거나, 로트를 증가시켜 거래 전략을 강화하는 다양한 옵션을 제공합니다. 또한, 포지션 가격에 맞추어 미결 주문의 오픈 가격을 조정하여 시장 움직임에 유연하게 대응할 수 있습니다. 전체 설명 +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 매개변수 기본(블로그의 매개변수에 대한 전체 설명) MilliSecondsTimerForMonitoring – 알고리즘 실행 시간을 밀리초 단위로 설정합니다(기본
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.83 (6)
유틸리티
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4에서 초 단위 차트를 생성하는 독특한 도구입니다. Seconds Chart 를 사용하면 초 단위로 설정된 타임프레임으로 차트를 작성할 수 있어, 표준 분 또는 시간 단위 차트에서는 불가능한 유연성과 정밀한 분석이 가능합니다. 예를 들어, S15 타임프레임은 15초 동안의 캔들로 구성된 차트를 의미합니다. 모든 인디케이터, 전문가 자문(EA), 스크립트를 사용할 수 있으며, 표준 차트와 동일한 편리함으로 작업할 수 있습니다. 표준 도구와 달리, Seconds Chart 는 초고속 타임프레임에서도 높은 정확도와 지연 없이 작업할 수 있도록 지원합니다. Seconds Chart의 장점 1초부터 900초까지 의 타임프레임 지원. 즉시 로딩 MT5 터미널의 틱 데이터베이스 가져오기로 역사적 데이터를 빠르게 불러옵니다. MT5 터미널에서 Tick Database 유틸리티를 먼저 실행해야 틱 데이터베이스를 가져올 수 있습니다. 실시간 데이터 업데
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
유틸리티
"Grid Manual"은 주문 그리드 작업을 위한 거래 패널입니다. 이 유틸리티는 보편적이며 유연한 설정과 직관적인 인터페이스를 제공합니다. 그것은 손실을 평균화하는 방향뿐만 아니라 이익을 증가시키는 방향으로 주문 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 거래자는 주문 그리드를 만들고 유지할 필요가 없으며 유틸리티에서 수행합니다. 거래자가 주문을 시작하는 것으로 충분하며 "Grid Manual"는 자동으로 그를 위한 주문 그리드를 생성하고 거래가 마감될 때까지 그와 동행할 것입니다. 전체 설명 및 데모 버전 여기 . 유틸리티의 주요 기능: 모바일 터미널을 포함하여 어떤 방식으로든 열린 주문과 함께 작동합니다. "제한" 및 "중지"의 두 가지 유형의 그리드와 함께 작동합니다. 고정 및 동적(ATR 표시기 기반)의 두 가지 유형의 그리드 간격 계산과 함께 작동합니다. 오픈 오더 그리드의 설정을 변경할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 각 주문 그리드의 손익분기점 수준을 표시합니다. 각 주문 그리드에 대한 이익
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Hedge Trade
Mothusi Malau
유틸리티
️ Hedge Trade — Smart Fixed-Offset Hedging EA Turn adverse moves into controlled recovery cycles. Hedge Trade is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor that protects any open trade by automatically placing and managing one intelligent hedge order. It’s built for traders who prefer to open their own base position but want an automated, disciplined hedging system to manage drawdown and capture counter-moves — safely, transparently, and without martingale. Key Features Automatic Hedg
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (8)
유틸리티
Telegram에서 MT4로:   최고의 신호 복사 솔루션 최첨단 유틸리티인   Telegram to MT4를   사용하여 거래를 간소화하세요. DLL 없이도 Telegram 채널과 채팅에서 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼으로 거래 신호를 직접 복사할 수 있습니다. 이 강력한 솔루션은 탁월한 정밀도와 맞춤 설정 옵션을 통해 원활한 신호 실행을 보장하여 시간을 절약하고 효율성을 높여줍니다. [ Instructions and DEMO ] 주요 특징 직접 Telegram API 통합 전화번호와 보안 코드를 통해 인증하세요. 사용자 친화적인 EXE 브리지를 사용하여 채팅 ID를 손쉽게 가져오고 관리하세요. 여러 채널/채팅을 추가, 삭제, 새로 고침하여 동시에 신호를 복사합니다. 고급 필터를 사용한 신호 파싱 사용자 정의 예외 단어(예: "보고서", "요약")가 포함된 원치 않는 신호를 건너뜁니다. 유연한 SL 및 TP 형식을 지원합니다: 가격, 핍 또는 포인트. 신호가 가격 대신 지점을 지정
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
유틸리티
당신이 멤버인 어떤 채널에서든(비공개 및 제한된 채널 포함) 신호를 직접 MT4로 복사하세요.  이 도구는 사용자를 고려하여 설계되었으며 거래를 관리하고 모니터하는 데 필요한 많은 기능을 제공합니다. 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용하십시오! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT5 버전 | Discord 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하십시오. Telegram To MT5 수신기는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다! Telegram To MT4 특징 한 번에 여러 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. 비공개 및 제한된 채널에서 신호를 복사합니다. Bot 토큰이나 채팅 ID가 필요하지 않습니다(필요한 경우 계속 사용할 수 있음). 위험 % 또는 고정된 로트를 사용하여 거래합니다. 특정 심볼을 제외합니다. 모든 신호를 복사할지 복사할 신호를 사용자 정의할지 선택합니다. 모든 신호를 인식하기
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Telegram Alerts MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
유틸리티
Telegram Trading Report Pro Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports. This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day. Real-Time Trade Notifications Instant BUY / SELL order alerts Detailed order open and order close n
EA Close All MT4
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
유틸리티
EA Close All MT4 FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close orders
Telegram Alerts MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
유틸리티
TurboSignal Pro – Ultimate MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier TurboSignal Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Telegram Notification Expert Advisor designed for traders who want real-time, accurate, and beautifully formatted trade alerts without missing a single event. Whether you trade manually or use multiple EAs, TurboSignal Pro keeps you fully informed — instantly on Telegram . Key Features Instant Trade Notifications Receive Telegram alerts for: Market Order Opened (BUY / SELL) Order Closed Take Pro
Copy MT5 MT4 All In One
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
유틸리티
THIS IS THE MT5 VERSION Works ONLY on MetaTrader 5 Cannot be installed on MetaTrader 4 For MT4 support, purchase MT4 version separately MT4 Version Available Here: Click to View MT4 Version Copy MT5 MT4 All In One MT4 to MT4 MT5 to MT5 MT4 to MT5 MT5 to MT4 SMART SYMBOL MAPPING (WORKS WITH ANY BROKER) .r, .raw, .pro (Raw/Pro accounts) -ecn, -zero (ECN accounts) m, .mini, .micro (Mini accounts) c, .cent (Cent accounts) .vip, -prime, .classic (VIP accounts) FIXED LOT SIZE MULTIPLIER PROPORTION
EA Close All MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
유틸리티
EA Close All MT5  FEATURES - Close ALL orders instantly - Close by type: BUY or SELL only - Close by P/L: PROFIT or LOSS only - Close BUY PROFIT / BUY LOSS - Close SELL PROFIT / SELL LOSS - Delete all PENDING orders - Real-time P/L display - Zero configuration needed LIVE DASHBOARD - Total positions counter - BUY/SELL breakdown - Individual P/L tracking - Pending orders count - Color-coded total P/L HOW TO SETUP 1. Attach EA to any chart 2. Enable AutoTrading 3. Click buttons to close order
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변