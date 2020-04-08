MultiTimeframe Trend Matrix Pro

Special Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers! Get it now before the price increases to $69.

【Master Every Trend at a Glance】Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix Pro v1.0

The golden rule of trading is "Don't fight the trend." However, switching between multiple timeframes is tedious and often leads to missed opportunities. MTM Pro solves this by providing a real-time matrix of trend conditions from M5 to D1 directly on your chart, using a powerful combination of Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

✨ Key Features & Benefits

  • Dual-Verification Logic: Trends are defined by two strict criteria: "Is price above/below the MA?" AND "Is RSI above/below 50?". This filters out weak signals and highlights high-probability moves.

  • Intuitive Matrix Display: A sleek, professional dashboard using fixed-width fonts for perfect alignment. Monitor the entire market structure without leaving your current chart.

  • Confluence (Perfect Order) Alerts: Get notified via sound and mobile push notifications the exact moment all selected timeframes align. Never miss the most powerful "Perfect Order" setups again.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your style—select specific timeframes, adjust MA/RSI periods, change colors, and resize the UI to fit your screen.

📊 Use Cases

  • Scalping: Use as a final filter to ensure your lower-timeframe entry aligns with the broader market direction.

  • Day Trading: Instantly spot trend shifts during London/NY sessions by watching for color synchronization across the matrix.

Seller: Grazia.com "Trade with the flow. Trade with Precision."

Points for correction

１．Added Alert_Interval_Min parameter: default is set to "60 minutes", which means that notifications will only be sent once per hour while the trend in the same direction continues.

２．Instant detection of direction changes: If the status changes from "All UP" to "Neutral" and then to "All DOWN," you will be notified immediately regardless of the time that has passed. You will never miss an opportunity.

３．Smart Reset: Resets the Last_Signal if all time frames get out of sync even once, allowing for smooth notification when a trend "restarts."

💡 Effect of this fix(1.4)

Elimination of repeated notifications: Since the decision is only made the moment the bar is confirmed, it is physically impossible to receive multiple notifications during a single bar.


Notification stability: Since notifications are only sent when the previous bar is perfectly aligned, the signal is highly reliable.


Stricter version of Plan B: The reset process when the alignment is no longer complete has been removed. This means that once an "UP" notification is received, no further notifications will be sent until the next "DOWN" is confirmed, no matter how many times "UP" and "Neutral" are repeated.

推荐产品
Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
指标
A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
指标
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
MA Acceleration mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标移动平均线加速度适用于 MT4，无需重绘。 MA 加速度 - 是剥头皮指标，设计为“MA 速度”指标的辅助工具 - 该指标的计算基于物理方程。它将向您显示移动平均线的加速度。 - 有很多机会使用 MA 加速度升级标准策略。它可以用于 SMA、EMA 和 LWMA。 - MA 加速度是相应移动平均线的二阶导数。 - 指标显示 MA 速度指标改变其值的速度。 - 如果 MA 加速度指标的值 < 0：MA 速度在看跌方向上增加；如果 MA 加速度指标的值 > 0：MA 速度在看涨方向上增加。 - 建议在主要趋势方向的快速剥头皮策略中将 MA 加速度指标与 MA 速度指标一起使用，如果 MA 速度指标的值 < 0：趋势下降；如果 MA 速度指标的值 > 0：趋势上升。 - 上升趋势：一旦 MA 加速度 >0，开启买入剥头皮交易。 - 下降趋势：一旦 MA 加速度 <0，开启卖出剥头皮交易。 参数： 1) Period_V：相应 MA 速度指标的周期。建议值为 3 到 7。 2) Period_ACC：加速周期。建议值为 2 到 12。Period_ACC
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
指标
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
Crypto_Forex 指标 HTF Ichimoku 适用于 MT4。 - Ichimoku 指标是最强大的趋势指标之一。HTF 表示 - 更高时间框架。 - 此指标非常适合趋势交易者以及与价格行动条目的组合。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标允许您将更高时间框架的 Ichimoku 附加到当前图表。 - 上升趋势 - 红线高于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层上方）/ 下降趋势 - 红线低于蓝线（并且两条线都在云层下方）。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层顶部边界时才打开买入订单。 - 仅当价格突破 Ichimoku 云层底部边界时才打开卖出订单。 - HTF Ichimoku 指标提供了捕捉大趋势的机会。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 它是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
指标
Alpha Trend sign Alpha Trend sign 是我么长期以来非常受欢迎的交易工具，它可以验证我们的交易系统，并且明确的提示交易信号，并且信号不会漂移。 主要功能： •  根据市场显示活跃区域，根据指标可以很直观的判断当前行情是属于趋势行情，还是震荡行情。    并根据指标的指示箭头切入市场，绿色箭头提示买入，红色箭头提示卖出。 •  建议使用5分钟以上的时间周期进行交易，避免因为小周期波动出现频繁的交易信号。 •  您也可以开启信号提示，以免错过最佳的交易时机。 •  本指标不但可以很好的预测趋势行情，也可以在宽幅震荡行情中获利。 •  本指标本着大道至简的原则，适合不同阶段的交易者使用。 注意事项： •  Alpha Trend sign 有明确的进出场信号，不建议逆势操作，以免造成损失。 •  Alpha Trend sign 是特别成熟的指标，我们团队人手一个，使用它可以实现稳定盈利。     
Skynet Lasso
Roman Yablonskiy
指标
This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The n
New MACD Multi Timeframes
Mohamed yehia Osman
指标
This is a New Single/Multi Timeframes  Indictor based on Moving Average divergence concepts You can use it in differerent modes : Single time frame Mode :(2nd prefered) you input the time frames all the same period - you will get a square wave for Bear /Bull Areas two- time frame Mode :(1st prefered) you input the two time frames you prefer- you will get two  square waves representing the 2 timeframes  - when the two square waves are showing  a Bear area a Red down arrow will appear and the same
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
指标
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
指标
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
指标
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
指标
这是一款独特的MACD指标，它比传统MACD要准确，而且好用。它适合任何图表周期，并且适合任何市场品种。 红色的柱子是（Buy）的波段信号、蓝色的柱子是（Sell）的波段信号。 黄色线和绿色线是趋势线，这两条线永远不会交叉。 Buy：蓝色柱子中，再看绿色线向上穿越中间0轴。 Sell：红色柱子中，再看黄色线向下穿越中间0轴。 这款MACD的背离形态信号的准确率在99%： 背离形态Buy：价格一个波段比一个波段低，而指标的柱子却越缩越高，这种情况下可以立即做Buy单。 背离形态Sell：价格一个波段比一个波段高，而指标的柱子却越缩越低，这种情况下可以立即做Sell单。 注意：指标里面的五角星会随着价格波动而变化。
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
指标
MT5版本  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator   是一個完整的交易系統，包含   Bill Williams   的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels   交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag   表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“Auto FIBO Pro” Crypto_Forex 指标 - 是交易中的绝佳辅助工具！ - 指标自动计算并放置在图表斐波那契水平和局部趋势线（红色）上。 - 斐波那契水平指示价格可能反转的关键区域。 - 最重要的水平是 23.6%、38.2%、50% 和 61.8%。 - 您可以将其用于反转剥头皮或区域网格交易。 - 还有很多机会可以使用 Auto FIBO Pro 指标来改进您当前的系统。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所连接的外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
指标
Minotaur Waves 是一款高精度市场分析工具，结合双重信号引擎设计，旨在识别趋势转折点并确认价格动量的变化。系统集成了强大的 Minotaur Oscillator （牛头人振荡器）与动态区间结构，提供清晰可视的非重绘入场信号，适用于所有货币对，尤其在 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY 的 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 时间周期下表现最佳。 获取最新更新和操作指南： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor 系统核心组成： 动态区间系统： 实时跟踪价格动量变化，展示关键趋势与突破区域 Minotaur Oscillator： 通过柱状图展示动量极值，精确确认买卖转折点 信号逻辑与入场条件： 交易信号仅在价格行为与振荡器状态共同满足下生成，满足以下全部条件时发出交易提醒： Minotaur Oscillator 出现已确认极值： 高点为 +33 （买入），低点为 -33 （卖出） 价格突破动态区间的关键确认水平 所有计算基于已收盘的K线 ，确保信号不重绘且稳定可靠 在满足以上条件后，系统将触发： 多通道提
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
指标
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
SFO Trend Racer
Tevin Marshall
5 (1)
指标
SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of " Simple Forex Options ", Tevin Marshall . It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this ind
Multi TimeFrames Bollinger Bands Signals
Valter Pegoraro
指标
This indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, white if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the Bollinger Bands is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. In addition, the Multi TimeFrames Bollinger Bands Signals i
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
指标
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
指标
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Market Efficiency Indicator
Emiliano Bufalini
指标
The indicator detects market efficiencies and inefficiencies by studying price movements and marks candles where the best efficiencies occurred. The most 'efficient' candles are indicated with a vertical bar histogram. Taller bars represent these candles. The highs and lows of these candles are supply and demand areas, important levels that will be retested in the future. It can be used on all time frames with the same settings.
FREE
DrawTurningPoint MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
指标
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator 探索 Wolf Waves - 您的终极交易工具！ 您是否正在寻找一种强大的工具，能够轻松地在任何时间框架上识别 Wolf Waves？不用再找了！我们的 Wolf Waves 指标可以轻松完成这项任务。以下是为您呈现它的理由： 主要特点： 自动检测： 我们的 Wolf Waves 指标使用复杂的算法自动查找关键点并在您的图表上绘制相应的线条。不再需要手动搜索模式。 用户友好： 无论您是专业交易员还是对 Wolf Waves 还不熟悉，我们的指标都非常易于使用。 精准性： 它非常精确，降低了虚假信号的数量，提高了您的信心。 信息丰富： 该指标不仅限于模式检测。它还提供入场点、止损水平和利润目标等重要交易信息，帮助您做出明智的交易决策。 适用于 EA： 如果您进行自动化交易，此指标可以无缝集成到您
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
指标
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
指标
新的、更準確的 Xmaster 指標版本。來自世界各地的 200 多名交易者在他們的 PC 上對該指標的不同組合進行了 15,000 多次測試，以獲得最有效和最準確的公式。在這裡，我們向您展示“Xmaster 公式指標外匯無重繪”指標，它顯示準確的信號且不重繪。該指標還通過電子郵件和推送向交易者發送信號。隨著每個新報價的到來，它不斷地通過超過 75 個參數分析市場，並向交易者顯示準確的買入和賣出信號。此外，在該指標的幫助下，您可以看到趨勢現在朝著哪個方向發展，以便在正確的方向上進行交易。 新的“Xmaster 公式指標外匯無重繪”指標如何工作，它與舊版本有何不同？ 首先，它是最優化的市場分析算法，已被全球不同交易者測試超過 15,000 次。 其次，該指標配備了針對錯誤信號的獨特算法過濾器，這使其成為每個交易者非常有用的工具。它特別適合使用剝頭皮策略進行交易，因為了解價格的每日方向非常重要。而這個新指標很好地說明了這一點。 第三，與舊版本不同，這個新指標“Xmaster 公式指標外匯無重繪”向電子郵件發送信號並推送。為您的交易策略配備如此專業的工具，您一定會在交易中獲得巨大優勢，並能
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
“可调分形 Pro” - 是分形指标的高级版本，非常有用的交易工具！ .......................................................................................... - 众所周知，标准分形 mt4 指标根本没有设置 - 这对交易者来说非常不方便。 - 可调分形 Pro 已解决该问题 - 它具有所有必要的设置： - 指标的可调周期（建议值 - 高于 7）。 - 价格高点/低点的可调距离。 - 分形箭头的可调设计。 - 它具有信息价差掉期显示 - 它显示所附外汇对的当前价差和掉期。 - 显示屏还显示账户余额、净值和保证金。 - 可以将信息价差掉期显示定位在图表的任何角落： 0 - 左上角，1 - 右上角，2 - 左下角，3 - 右下角。 - 指标内置移动和 PC 警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
指标
用於確定平面和趨勢的指標。 如果價格低於兩條直方圖和兩條線（紅色和藍色）中的任何一條，則這是一個賣出區域。 購買此版本的指標時，一個真實賬戶和一個模擬賬戶的 MT4 版本 - 作為禮物（收到，給我寫私信）！ 如果價格高於兩條直方圖和兩條線（紅色和藍色）中的任何一條，則這是一個買入區域。 MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 如果價格在兩條線之間或在任何直方圖的區域內，那麼市場就沒有明確的趨勢。簡單地說，市場是平的。 指標的工作在屏幕截圖中更清楚地顯示。 該指標可用作獨立的交易系統。該指標可用於獲取領先數據或確定當前趨勢的方向。對於任何級別的交易者來說，這都是一個很好的工具！
该产品的买家也购买
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
指标
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
指标
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
指标
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
指标
该仪表盘显示所选符号的最新可用谐波形态，因此您可以节省时间并提高效率 /  MT5 版本 。 免费指标:  Basic Harmonic Pattern 指标列 Symbol: 显示所选符号 Trend:   看涨或看跌 Pattern:  形态类型（Gartley、蝴蝶、蝙蝠、螃蟹、鲨鱼、Cypher 或 ABCD） Entry:   入口价格 SL： 止损价 TP1： 第一止盈价 TP2： 第二次获利价格 TP3： 第三次获利价格 Current price:  当前价格 Age (in bars): 最后绘制的模式的年龄 主要输入 Symbols : 从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 Selected Symbols : 希望监控的符号，用逗号分隔（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。如果您的经纪商为货币对设置了后缀或前缀，您必须在以下两个参数中添加（货币对前缀或货币对后缀）。 Max Iteration: 调整模式的最大迭代次数（如果该值越小，则模式越少，性能越快；如果该值越大，则模式越多，性能越慢）。事实上，它的工作原理如下：如果该值
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
介绍 F-16 飞机指标，这是一款领先的 MT4 工具，旨在革新您的交易体验。灵感来自于 F-16 战斗机无与伦比的速度和精准度，该指标结合了先进算法和尖端技术，在金融市场上提供卓越的性能。 通过 F-16 飞机指标，您将在竞争中腾飞，因为它提供实时分析并生成高度准确的交易信号。其动态功能旨在识别各种资产类别上的利润机会，让您能够自信地做出明智的决策。 配备用户友好的界面，F-16 飞机指标与热门的 MetaTrader 4 平台无缝集成，确保交易过程顺畅高效。无论您是初学者还是经验丰富的专业人士，该指标都可以轻松定制，以符合您独特的交易风格和偏好。 感受 F-16 飞机指标的威力，它以精确和敏捷的方式驾驭市场趋势。其先进的图表功能使您能够始终领先，检测关键的入场和出场点以实现最佳时机。掌控您的交易之旅，并凭借 F-16 飞机指标释放稳定盈利的潜力。 准备起飞，以这款出色的 MT4 指标将您的交易表现提升到新的高度。F-16 飞机指标是您在金融市场世界中的终极副驾驶员，让您以速度、精确度和自信取得成功。
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
指标
提前指示   确定市场反转水平和区域 ，让您可以等待价格回到该水平并在新趋势的开始阶段（而不是结束阶段）进入市场。 他展示了   逆转水平   市场确认方向转变并形成进一步走势。 该指标无需重绘即可运行，针对任何交易品种都进行了优化，并且与以下因素结合使用时可发挥其最大潜力：       趋势线专业版   指标。 适用于所有仪器的可逆结构扫描仪 自动跟踪所有交易工具，并立即识别所有 R 反转模式，显示 LOGIC AI 信号已经存在的位置以及其他有用的信息。 逻辑人工智能——一款显示入口点的助手 一种智能信号，用于确定最佳入场时机。它采用 TPSproSYSTEM 算法，分析价格走势、趋势以及主要参与者的活动。 当 LOGIC AI 出现时，意味着市场条件已完全准备好做出成功概率很高的交易决策。 （R1-PRO）模式，该模式使用趋势专业指标的趋势变化 使用来自 TPSpro TREND PRO 指标的趋势数据，并基于此构建 R 构造。 该系统自动分析趋势方向，识别反转点和关键市场结构，利用逻辑人工智能帮助交易者精准定位入场点。 （R1-BOS）        一种利用指标趋势变化的
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
指标
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
指标
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
指标
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
指标
矩阵箭头指标 MT4 是一种独特的 10 合 1 趋势，遵循 100% 非重绘多时间框架指标 ，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是： 平均定向运动指数 (ADX) 商品渠道指数 (CCI) 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 移动平均线 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) 相对活力指数 (RVI) 相对强弱指数 (RSI) 抛物线SAR 随机振荡器 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一根蜡烛/柱线开盘时，指示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 仅从选定的指标中收集信息，并仅根据其数据打印箭头。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 还可以为所有新信号发送终端、推送通知或电子邮件警报。无论您是黄牛、日内交易者还是波段交易者， Matrix Arrow Indicat
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
指标
目前26%的折扣 任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
指标
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,   对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪后
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
指标
现在优惠 33%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
指标
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
作者的更多信息
HighPrecisionVolatility Notifier
Hidenobu Hayashi
指标
High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10 Developed by: Grazia-system-com Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts. The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again. Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence) Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals
FREE
HighPrecision Volatility Notifier
Hidenobu Hayashi
指标
High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10 Developed by: Grazia-system-com Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts. The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again. Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence) Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals
Adaptive Trend Channel Pro
Hidenobu Hayashi
指标
Special Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers! Get it now before the price increases to $49. 【Eliminate Market Noise】High-Precision Trend Channel that Automatically Adapts to Volatility The "Adaptive Trend Channel Pro v1.0" was developed to completely resolve the shortcomings of conventional fixed-width channels (such as Moving Averages ± Pips). The channel width dynamically expands and contracts according to the market's Average True Range (ATR) , which is the current volatility. This a
筛选:
无评论
回复评论