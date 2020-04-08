MultiTimeframe Trend Matrix Pro

The golden rule of trading is "Don't fight the trend." However, switching between multiple timeframes is tedious and often leads to missed opportunities. MTM Pro solves this by providing a real-time matrix of trend conditions from M5 to D1 directly on your chart, using a powerful combination of Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your style—select specific timeframes, adjust MA/RSI periods, change colors, and resize the UI to fit your screen.

Confluence (Perfect Order) Alerts: Get notified via sound and mobile push notifications the exact moment all selected timeframes align. Never miss the most powerful "Perfect Order" setups again.

Dual-Verification Logic: Trends are defined by two strict criteria: "Is price above/below the MA?" AND "Is RSI above/below 50?". This filters out weak signals and highlights high-probability moves.

Scalping: Use as a final filter to ensure your lower-timeframe entry aligns with the broader market direction.

Seller: Grazia.com "Trade with the flow. Trade with Precision."

１．Added Alert_Interval_Min parameter: default is set to "60 minutes", which means that notifications will only be sent once per hour while the trend in the same direction continues.

２．Instant detection of direction changes: If the status changes from "All UP" to "Neutral" and then to "All DOWN," you will be notified immediately regardless of the time that has passed. You will never miss an opportunity.

３．Smart Reset: Resets the Last_Signal if all time frames get out of sync even once, allowing for smooth notification when a trend "restarts."

💡 Effect of this fix(1.4)

Elimination of repeated notifications: Since the decision is only made the moment the bar is confirmed, it is physically impossible to receive multiple notifications during a single bar.





Notification stability: Since notifications are only sent when the previous bar is perfectly aligned, the signal is highly reliable.





Stricter version of Plan B: The reset process when the alignment is no longer complete has been removed. This means that once an "UP" notification is received, no further notifications will be sent until the next "DOWN" is confirmed, no matter how many times "UP" and "Neutral" are repeated.