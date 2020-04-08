MultiTimeframe Trend Matrix Pro

Special Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers! Get it now before the price increases to $69.

【Master Every Trend at a Glance】Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix Pro v1.0

The golden rule of trading is "Don't fight the trend." However, switching between multiple timeframes is tedious and often leads to missed opportunities. MTM Pro solves this by providing a real-time matrix of trend conditions from M5 to D1 directly on your chart, using a powerful combination of Moving Averages (MA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

✨ Key Features & Benefits

  • Dual-Verification Logic: Trends are defined by two strict criteria: "Is price above/below the MA?" AND "Is RSI above/below 50?". This filters out weak signals and highlights high-probability moves.

  • Intuitive Matrix Display: A sleek, professional dashboard using fixed-width fonts for perfect alignment. Monitor the entire market structure without leaving your current chart.

  • Confluence (Perfect Order) Alerts: Get notified via sound and mobile push notifications the exact moment all selected timeframes align. Never miss the most powerful "Perfect Order" setups again.

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your style—select specific timeframes, adjust MA/RSI periods, change colors, and resize the UI to fit your screen.

📊 Use Cases

  • Scalping: Use as a final filter to ensure your lower-timeframe entry aligns with the broader market direction.

  • Day Trading: Instantly spot trend shifts during London/NY sessions by watching for color synchronization across the matrix.

Seller: Grazia.com "Trade with the flow. Trade with Precision."

Points for correction

１．Added Alert_Interval_Min parameter: default is set to "60 minutes", which means that notifications will only be sent once per hour while the trend in the same direction continues.

２．Instant detection of direction changes: If the status changes from "All UP" to "Neutral" and then to "All DOWN," you will be notified immediately regardless of the time that has passed. You will never miss an opportunity.

３．Smart Reset: Resets the Last_Signal if all time frames get out of sync even once, allowing for smooth notification when a trend "restarts."

💡 Effect of this fix(1.4)

Elimination of repeated notifications: Since the decision is only made the moment the bar is confirmed, it is physically impossible to receive multiple notifications during a single bar.


Notification stability: Since notifications are only sent when the previous bar is perfectly aligned, the signal is highly reliable.


Stricter version of Plan B: The reset process when the alignment is no longer complete has been removed. This means that once an "UP" notification is received, no further notifications will be sent until the next "DOWN" is confirmed, no matter how many times "UP" and "Neutral" are repeated.

Produtos recomendados
Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator
Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
Indicadores
A top-quality from the famous XSuper Trend indicator. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many useful features Which includes Trend Indicators as Filters like MACD,CCI and Alligator. The Chefs Super Trend Plus Indicator is a great way to identify the current market trend. The indicator shows a clear distinction between uptrends and downtrends. The indicators has optional filters for sound signal. Suitable for the following trending pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY,
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Indicadores
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
MA Acceleration mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Aceleração média móvel do indicador Crypto_Forex para MT4, sem repintura. MA Acceleration - é um indicador de escalpelamento, concebido como ferramenta auxiliar para o indicador "MA Speed" - O cálculo deste indicador baseia-se em equações da física. Mostrará a aceleração da linha média móvel. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão com o MA Acceleration. É possível utilizar para SMA, EMA e LWMA. - A aceleração MA é uma segunda derivada da média móvel corr
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicadores
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku para MT4. - O indicador Ichimoku é um dos indicadores de tendência mais poderosos. HTF significa Higher Time Frame (Quadro de Tempo Superior). - Este indicador é excelente para os traders de tendências, bem como em combinação com entradas de ação de preço. - O indicador HTF Ichimoku permite-lhe anexar Ichimoku de um período de tempo mais longo ao seu gráfico atual. - Tendência de alta - linha vermelha acima da azul (e ambas as linhas estão acima da nuvem) /
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Skynet Lasso
Roman Yablonskiy
Indicadores
This indicator displays entry and exit points in the market. The indicator is based on Parabolic and various mathematical and statistical methods to increase profitability and reduce the number of losing trades. The indicator helps in many cases to skip false inputs, the support and resistance lines go around the price in a certain mode, reducing losses. The dashboard shows the results of the indicator so that you can adjust it more accurately and see how the parameters affect the result. The n
New MACD Multi Timeframes
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a New Single/Multi Timeframes  Indictor based on Moving Average divergence concepts You can use it in differerent modes : Single time frame Mode :(2nd prefered) you input the time frames all the same period - you will get a square wave for Bear /Bull Areas two- time frame Mode :(1st prefered) you input the two time frames you prefer- you will get two  square waves representing the 2 timeframes  - when the two square waves are showing  a Bear area a Red down arrow will appear and the same
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Taurus All4 O Taurus All4 é um indicador de alta performance, ele vai te indicar a força da tendência, e você vai conseguir observar a força dos candle. Nosso indicador possuir mais de 4 confirmações da tendência. Ele é bem simples e fácil de usar. Modos de confirmações Confirmações de Tendência da Vela:  Quando a vela mudar para verde claro a tendência é de alta. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho claro a tendência está revertendo para baixo. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho escuro a tendênc
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicadores
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
ZhiBiMACD MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador MACD exclusivo que é mais preciso e fácil de usar do que o MACD tradicional. É adequado para qualquer ciclo gráfico e é adequado para qualquer variedade de mercado. A coluna vermelha é o sinal da banda (Buy) e a coluna azul é o sinal da banda (Sell). As linhas amarela e verde são linhas de tendência e as duas linhas nunca se cruzam. Compre: Na coluna azul, olhe para a linha verde no meio do eixo 0. Venda: Na coluna vermelha, olhe para a linha amarela no meio do eixo 0. O
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Minotaur Waves é um indicador avançado de análise de mercado projetado para detectar possíveis pontos de reversão e confirmar mudanças de direção com alta precisão. O sistema combina o poder do Minotaur Oscillator com uma estrutura dinâmica de bandas adaptativas, fornecendo sinais visuais limpos e confiáveis para decisões de entrada bem fundamentadas. É compatível com todos os pares de moedas, com desempenho ideal em EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDJPY nos períodos M1, M5, M15 e M30 . Mantenha-se atualizad
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicadores
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
SFO Trend Racer
Tevin Marshall
5 (1)
Indicadores
SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of " Simple Forex Options ", Tevin Marshall . It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this ind
Multi TimeFrames Bollinger Bands Signals
Valter Pegoraro
Indicadores
This indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, white if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the Bollinger Bands is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. In addition, the Multi TimeFrames Bollinger Bands Signals i
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicadores
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Market Efficiency Indicator
Emiliano Bufalini
Indicadores
The indicator detects market efficiencies and inefficiencies by studying price movements and marks candles where the best efficiencies occurred. The most 'efficient' candles are indicated with a vertical bar histogram. Taller bars represent these candles. The highs and lows of these candles are supply and demand areas, important levels that will be retested in the future. It can be used on all time frames with the same settings.
FREE
DrawTurningPoint MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicadores
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Descubra as Wolf Waves - Sua Ferramenta de Negociação Definitiva! Você está em busca de uma ferramenta poderosa para identificar facilmente as Wolf Waves em qualquer período de tempo? Não procure mais! Nosso indicador de Wolf Waves faz esse trabalho com facilidade. Veja por que ele é perfeito para você: Recursos Principais: Detecção Automática: Nosso
Trend Monitor
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicadores
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features Easy to use. Filter configuration only requires selection of sensitivity in the " Sensitivity of the indicator " input. Signals can be filtered using
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicadores
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Adjustable Fractals Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
"Adjustable Fractals Pro" - é uma versão avançada do indicador fractal, uma ferramenta de negociação muito útil! - Como sabemos, o indicador Standard fractals mt4 não tem definições, o que é muito inconveniente para os traders. - O Adjustable Fractals Pro resolveu este problema - tem todas as definições necessárias: - Período ajustável do indicador (valores recomendados - acima de 7). - Distância ajustável entre máximas e mínimas de preço. - Design ajustável de setas fractais. - Possui Info Sp
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador para determinar o plano e a tendência. Se o preço estiver abaixo de qualquer um dos dois histogramas e duas linhas (vermelha e azul), esta é uma zona de venda. Ao adquirir esta versão do indicador, versão MT4 para uma conta real e uma demo - como um presente (para receber, escreva-me uma mensagem privada)! Se o preço estiver acima de qualquer um dos dois histogramas e duas linhas (vermelha e azul), esta é uma zona de compra. Versão MT4:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3793 S
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicadores
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicadores
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Indicador Miraculous – Ferramenta 100% Não Repintável para Forex e Opções Binárias Baseada no Quadrado de Nove de Gann Este vídeo apresenta o Indicador Miraculous , uma ferramenta de negociação altamente precisa e poderosa, desenvolvida especificamente para traders de Forex e Opções Binárias . O que torna este indicador único é a sua base no lendário Quadrado de Nove de Gann e na Lei da Vibração de Gann , tornando-o uma das ferramentas de previsão mais precisas disponíveis na negociação moderna.
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos padrões harmónicos disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente / versão MT5 . Indicador gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol : aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend : de alta ou de baixa Pattern : tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry : preço de entrada SL: preço de paragem de perda TP1: preço do 1º take profit TP2: preço do 2º take profit TP3:
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Apresentamos o Indicador de Avião F-16, uma ferramenta de ponta para o MT4 projetada para revolucionar sua experiência de negociação. Inspirado na velocidade e precisão incomparáveis do caça F-16, este indicador combina algoritmos avançados e tecnologia de última geração para oferecer um desempenho sem igual nos mercados financeiros. Com o Indicador de Avião F-16, você vai decolar acima da concorrência, pois ele fornece análises em tempo real e gera sinais de negociação altamente precisos. Suas
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicadores
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices, ações. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi Média Móvel Di
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE COM 26% DE DESCONTO A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do util
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicadores
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicadores
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicadores
Gold Channel   é um indicador baseado na volatilidade, desenvolvido com um algoritmo de tempo especifico para o par XAUUSD que consiste em encontrar possíveis correções no mercado. Este indicador mostra duas linhas exteriores, uma interior (linha de retração) e um sinal de seta, onde a teoria do canal consiste em ajudar a identificar condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda no mercado. O preço do mercado cairá geralmente entre os limites do canal. Se os preços tocarem ou se moverem para fora do can
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Mais do autor
HighPrecisionVolatility Notifier
Hidenobu Hayashi
Indicadores
High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10 Developed by: Grazia-system-com Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts. The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again. Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence) Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals
FREE
HighPrecision Volatility Notifier
Hidenobu Hayashi
Indicadores
High-Precision Volatility Notifier V1.10 Developed by: Grazia-system-com Title: Stop Chasing Volatility: Get Notified Only When the Real Breakout Starts. The professional, noise-filtered tool that transforms your MT4/MT5 into a smart, proactive monitoring system. Never miss an institutional-level move again. Why This Detector Is Different (Dual-Layered, Noise-Filtered Intelligence) Most volatility tools use fixed thresholds that fail in dynamic markets. Our Notifier eliminates false signals
Adaptive Trend Channel Pro
Hidenobu Hayashi
Indicadores
Special Introductory Price for the first 10 buyers! Get it now before the price increases to $49. 【Eliminate Market Noise】High-Precision Trend Channel that Automatically Adapts to Volatility The "Adaptive Trend Channel Pro v1.0" was developed to completely resolve the shortcomings of conventional fixed-width channels (such as Moving Averages ± Pips). The channel width dynamically expands and contracts according to the market's Average True Range (ATR) , which is the current volatility. This a
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário