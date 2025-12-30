Professional MultiMaster Trade Copier
- ユーティリティ
- Zbynek Liska
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
🦊 Copy trades from multiple Master accounts simultaneously with advanced risk management
⭐ Key Features
Multi-Master Architecture
- Copy from unlimited master accounts simultaneously
- Automatic master account detection or manual configuration
- Real-time trade synchronization via file system
- Independent risk management for each master
Advanced Risk Management
- Individual risk settings per master account
- Automatic lot size calculation based on balance ratios
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Daily loss limit
- Daily profit target with auto-stop
Intelligent Filters
- Time filter for trading hours
- Symbol filter for instrument selection
- News filter (high volatility protection)
- Correlation filter (prevent overexposure)
Professional Features
- Copy partial position closes
- Copy break-even modifications
- Copy trailing stops
- Automatic conflict resolution
- Fixed or percentage-based lot sizing
Safety
- Automatic backup mechanisms
- Master account connection monitoring
- Emergency stop when limits reached
- Protection against erroneous closures during outages
Dashboard & Notifications
- Real-time dashboard with overview of all masters
- Push notifications to mobile
- Email alerts for critical events
- Sound alarms
- Detailed performance statistics
📋 How It Works
Master Account (Source)
- Install EA on master account
- Set Mode to "Master Account"
- EA automatically writes all trades to file
Slave Account (Copying)
- Install EA on slave account
- Set Mode to "Slave Account"
- Enter master account numbers (comma separated)
- Configure risk management and filters
- EA automatically copies all trades
Communication: EA uses MT5 common data folder for fast and reliable synchronization.
⚙️ Main Parameters
Mode Settings
- Copier Mode: Master or Slave mode
Master Accounts (Slave only)
- Master Account Numbers: Comma-separated account list
- Auto-detect Masters: Automatic detection from data folder
Risk Management
- Risk % per Master: Risk percentage per master (default 2%)
- Max Total Risk: Maximum total risk (default 10%)
- Lot Multiplier: Lot size multiplier (default 1.0)
- Fixed Lots: Option for fixed lot size instead of percentage
- Min/Max Lots Per Trade: Position size limits
Filters
- Time Filter: Trade only during specified hours
- Symbol Filter: Select allowed symbols
- News Filter: News protection
- Correlation Filter: Check correlation between positions
Protection
- Max Drawdown: Maximum drawdown protection (default 20%)
- Max Daily Loss: Maximum daily loss (default 5%)
- Daily Profit Target: Target daily profit with auto-stop
Notifications
- Sound Alerts: Audio notifications
- Push Notifications: MT5 mobile push
- Email Notifications: Email alerts
💎 Fox Wave Pro Copier Advantages
✅ Multi-Master: Copy from multiple accounts simultaneously ✅ Flexible: Master and Slave on same VPS ✅ Safe: Advanced loss protection ✅ Intelligent: Automatic conflict resolution ✅ Transparent: Detailed dashboard and statistics ✅ Fast: Real-time copying (<1s latency) ✅ Reliable: Backup mechanisms during outages ✅ Easy Setup: 5 minutes and you're done
🎯 Ideal For
- Copy Trading Services: Signal providers
- Account Managers: Managing multiple accounts
- PAMM Alternative: No PAMM license required
- Family Offices: Copying family accounts
- Prop Trading Firms: Signal distribution among traders
- Personal Portfolio: Diversification across accounts
📊 Dashboard Overview
Real-time dashboard displays:
- Status of each master account (ACTIVE/OFFLINE)
- Number of active trades from each master
- Total number of copied trades
- Number of failed attempts
- Daily profit/loss
- Current drawdown
- Emergency stop status
🔧 Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3800+)
- VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
- Common Folder: Master and Slave must have access to same data folder
- Installation Options:
- Master and Slave on same VPS (ideal)
- Master and Slave on different VPS (requires shared folder/cloud sync)
- Local PC for testing
🚀 Quick Start (5 minutes)
Step 1: Master Account
1. Open chart on master account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Master Account" 4. Click OK
Step 2: Slave Account
1. Open chart on slave account 2. Drag EA onto chart 3. Set: Mode = "Slave Account" 4. Enter Master Account Numbers: "12345678" (your master number) 5. Set Risk % per Master: 2.0 6. Click OK
Step 3: Verification
1. Check Dashboard - should show master as ACTIVE 2. Open test trade on master 3. Slave should automatically copy within 1-2 seconds
📝 Configuration Examples
Conservative Setup
Risk % per Master: 1.0% Max Total Risk: 5.0% Max Drawdown: 15% Max Daily Loss: 3%
Standard Setup
Risk % per Master: 2.0% Max Total Risk: 10.0% Max Drawdown: 20% Max Daily Loss: 5%
Aggressive Setup
Risk % per Master: 3.0% Max Total Risk: 15.0% Max Drawdown: 30% Max Daily Loss: 8%
⚠️ Important Notes
- One EA per chart: One chart is enough, EA monitors all symbols
- Automatic synchronization: EA automatically reads/writes every second
- Outage protection: EA won't close slave trades if master unavailable
- Trade comments: Each copied trade has comment with master account and ticket
🛡️ Security Features
- Emergency Stop: Automatic stop when limits exceeded
- Connection Monitor: Master account availability check
- Safe Close Logic: Doesn't close trades during master outages
- Conflict Resolution: Intelligent duplicate handling
- Error Logging: Detailed logs for diagnostics
💼 License & Support
License: Lifetime license after purchase Activation: Automatic after MQL5 Market purchase Support: Email support + complete documentation Updates: Free updates forever
📞 Contact
Web: https://www.foxwavetrading.top Email: support@foxwavetrading.top Documentation: Included with product
⭐ Why Fox Wave Pro Copier?
After 5 years of developing trading systems, we've created the most reliable and flexible trade copier on the market. Our EA is used by dozens of prop trading firms and signal providers worldwide.
Quality Guarantee: Full functionality immediately after purchase, no hidden fees.
