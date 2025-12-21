Tick Chart Service


📊 OVERVIEW

Tick Chart Service is an innovative service for MetaTrader 5 that creates full-featured tick charts from any instrument in real-time. The system converts the tick stream into a custom symbol, allowing you to trade and analyze the market with maximum detail.

Unlike classic timeframes (M1, M5, H1), tick charts show every price movement, which is critical for scalping, high-frequency trading, and accurate volatility analysis.

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✨ KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎯 TICK CHART CREATION:

   ✓ Convert any symbol to tick chart
   ✓ Create custom symbol with suffix (e.g., GOLD → GOLD_TICK)
   ✓ Full copy of source instrument properties
   ✓ Works 24/7 in background as service

📈 DISPLAY MODES:

   • 1 Tick = 1 Bar (line chart) - each tick is a separate point
   • N Ticks = 1 Bar (candle chart) - grouping ticks into candles
   • Customizable ticks per bar (1, 10, 50, 100+)
   • Real OHLC data for each bar
   • Floating spread - real market values
   • Auto-update every N ticks for CPU efficiency

💾 HISTORY MANAGEMENT:

   • Unlimited history accumulation
   • Automatic old data cleanup (optional)
   • Customizable bar limit in history
   • Global tick counter - unique time for each bar
   • Protection against data overwrite

⚡ PERFORMANCE:

   • Minimum processing delay (Sleep 1ms)
   • Deferred chart updates for CPU efficiency
   • Optimized writing to custom symbol
   • High-frequency data support
   • Automatic market synchronization

📊 ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

   • Auto-open chart on startup
   • Market Depth (Level II) support beta
   • Chart colors and style customization
   • Line or candle display mode
   • EA and indicator integration

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🔧 HOW IT WORKS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

1. SERVICE INITIALIZATION
   └─ Creates custom symbol with _TICK suffix
   └─ Copies all properties from source symbol
   └─ Adds symbol to Market Watch
   └─ Opens chart (optional)

2. TICK STREAM PROCESSING
   └─ Subscribes to source instrument ticks
   └─ Processes each new tick in real-time
   └─ Filters duplicates by time_msc
   └─ Accumulates OHLC data

3. BAR FORMATION
   └─ 1 tick = 1 bar mode: writes each tick separately
   └─ N ticks = 1 bar mode: groups ticks into candles
   └─ Saves real spread (Ask - Bid)
   └─ Assigns unique time to each bar
   └─ Automatic chart scrolling

4. MEMORY MANAGEMENT
   └─ Periodically cleans old history (optional)
   └─ Saves last N bars
   └─ Optimizes disk usage
   └─ Overflow protection

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚙️ SETTINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📊 Basic:
   • SourceSymbol ("EURUSD") - source instrument
   • TickSymbolSuffix ("_TICK") - tick symbol suffix
   • TicksPerBar (1) - ticks per bar
     └─ 1 = line chart (each tick separately)
     └─ 10+ = candle chart (tick grouping)

🎨 Visualization:
   • AutoOpenChart (true) - auto-open chart
   • ChartUpdateEvery (10) - update chart every N ticks

💾 Data Management:
   • MaxHistoryBars (50000) - max bars in history
     └─ 0 = unlimited (unlimited history)
   • CleanupEvery (10000) - cleanup every N ticks
     └─ 0 = disable auto-cleanup

📡 Advanced:
   • UseBookData (false) - use Market Depth data

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎯 TICK CHART SERVICE CAPABILITIES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ TRADING CAPABILITIES:

   • Scalping with micro-timeframes
   • High-Frequency Trading (HFT)
   • Accurate volatility analysis
   • Market microstructure detection
   • Tick-level pattern finding
   • Spread-based trading

✅ ANALYTICAL CAPABILITIES:

   • Visualization of every tick
   • Floating spread analysis
   • Price velocity study
   • Slippage detection
   • Liquidity monitoring
   • Order Flow research

✅ TECHNICAL CAPABILITIES:

   • Unlimited tick chart creation
   • Works with any instruments (Forex, Metal, Crypto, Stocks)
   • Compatible with all MT5 EAs and indicators
   • Tick data export for analysis
   • Backtesting on tick data
   • Strategy optimization with tick precision

✅ INTEGRATION:

   • Direct work with Expert Advisors (EA)
   • Support for all MT5 indicators
   • Trade copying from tick charts
   • Scripts and utilities for tick data
   • API for third-party applications

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
💡 TICK CHART ADVANTAGES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🎯 COMPARED TO M1/M5 TIMEFRAMES:

   ✓ No missed movements - every tick counted
   ✓ Precise entry/exit points - enter between M1 candles
   ✓ Real market speed - see when movement slows down
   ✓ True volatility - not time-averaged
   ✓ Manipulation detection - see stop-hunting at tick level

🎯 FOR SCALPERS:

   ✓ Work with micro-movements 1-5 points
   ✓ Entries between timeframe candles
   ✓ Precise entry timing
   ✓ Minimum risk - see reversals instantly
   ✓ Maximum profit - exit at movement peak

🎯 FOR ALGORITHMIC TRADING:

   ✓ Eliminate "timeframe artifacts"
   ✓ True market patterns
   ✓ Tick-precision optimization
   ✓ Backtesting on real data
   ✓ Anomaly detection

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
📚 USE CASES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🔹 EXAMPLE 1: Gold Scalping

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "GOLD"
   - TicksPerBar = 1 (each tick separately)
   - DrawAskLine = true (see spread)
   - MaxHistoryBars = 10000

   Result:
   └─ Line chart where each point = 1 tick
   └─ Visible micro-movements 0.1-0.5$
   └─ Entries between M1 candles
   └─ Working with 3-10 point spread

🔹 EXAMPLE 2: EUR/USD Candle Analysis

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "EURUSD"
   - TicksPerBar = 50 (group 50 ticks into 1 candle)
   - DrawAskLine = false
   - MaxHistoryBars = 50000

   Result:
   └─ Time-independent candle chart
   └─ Each candle = 50 ticks (about 5-30 seconds depending on activity)
   └─ Even candles during high/low volatility periods
   └─ Patterns work more accurately than on M1

🔹 EXAMPLE 3: Spread Monitoring

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "GBPJPY"
   - TicksPerBar = 1
   - DrawAskLine = true
   - ChartUpdateEvery = 1 (each tick)

   Result:
   └─ Visual tracking of spread widening
   └─ High volatility moment detection
   └─ Finding optimal entry time
   └─ Protection from trading with wide spread

🔹 EXAMPLE 4: High Frequency Trading (HFT)

   Settings:
   - SourceSymbol = "BTCUSD"
   - TicksPerBar = 1
   - MaxHistoryBars = 100000
   - CleanupEvery = 50000

   Result:
   └─ Unlimited tick history
   └─ Market microstructure analysis
   └─ Order flow pattern detection
   └─ HFT algorithm optimization

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎓 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

📌 INSTALLATION AND STARTUP:

   1. Compile TickChartService.mq5 (.ex5 should appear)
   2. Go to "Services" section in MT5 (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)
   3. Allow service execution in settings
   4. Open "Navigator" tab → "Services"
   5. Drag TickChartService onto any chart
   6. Configure parameters and click "OK"
   7. GOLD_TICK chart will open automatically!

📌 MODE SELECTION:

   • TicksPerBar = 1
     └─ For scalping and maximum detail
     └─ Line chart, each point = tick
     └─ Recommended for GOLD, indices, crypto

   • TicksPerBar = 10-50
     └─ For candle analysis
     └─ Time-independent candles
     └─ Recommended for high-activity Forex pairs

   • TicksPerBar = 100+
     └─ For "slower" analysis
     └─ Larger candles = less noise
     └─ Recommended for exotic pairs

📌 PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION:

   • DrawAskLine = false if Ask line not needed (saves CPU)
   • ChartUpdateEvery = 10-50 to reduce chart load
   • MaxHistoryBars = 10000-50000 to limit memory
   • CleanupEvery = 10000+ for periodic cleanup

📌 SPREAD VISUALIZATION:

   • DrawAskLine = true for visual spread control
   • Red Ask line always above blue Bid line
   • Distance between lines = current spread
   • Distance widening = volatility increase
   • Narrowing = calm market, good entry time

📌 WORKING WITH EA:

   • Attach EA to tick chart (GOLD_TICK)
   • EA will receive signals on every tick
   • Open trades on real symbol (GOLD)
   • Configure RealSymbol in EA if suffix used
   • Test on tick data for maximum accuracy

📌 HISTORY MANAGEMENT:

   • MaxHistoryBars = 0 → unlimited history (watch disk!)
   • MaxHistoryBars = 50000 → about 1-2 days on active instrument
   • CleanupEvery → periodic cleanup without service stop
   • Data saved in: MQL5\Bases\TickCharts\...

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚠️ TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✅ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3300+)
✅ File Type: Service (runs in background)
✅ Permissions: Custom symbol creation allowed
✅ CPU: Medium load (optimized)
✅ Memory: 100-500 MB depending on history
✅ Disk: 10-100 MB per 100,000 ticks
✅ Internet: Stable connection for tick stream

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🚀 EXPANSION CAPABILITIES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Tick Chart Service provides foundation for:

   • Tick indicator development
   • HFT trading system creation
   • Order Flow and Market Profile analysis
   • Market microstructure research
   • Tick-precision backtesting
   • Real-time trade copying
   • Spread and liquidity monitoring
   • Manipulation and anomaly detection

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
💼 TARGET AUDIENCE
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Scalpers and day traders
• HFT system developers
• Algorithmic traders
• Market analysts
• Microstructure researchers
• Professional traders requiring maximum precision

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
🎁 WHAT'S INCLUDED
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✓ TickChartService.mq5 source code
✓ Compiled .ex5 file
✓ Detailed documentation
✓ Settings examples for different instruments
✓ EA integration instructions
✓ Technical support

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⭐ KEY ADVANTAGES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

🏆 Works 24/7 in background mode
🏆 Support for any instruments
🏆 Floating spread visualization if TickChartAskLine indicator installed
🏆 Unlimited history
🏆 Optimized performance
🏆 Full MT5 ecosystem integration
🏆 Open source code for modifications

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

READY TO ACCEPT FEEDBACK FOR IMPROVEMENT
OPEN A NEW DIMENSION IN TRADING - TICK CHARTS!
SEE WHAT IS HIDDEN FROM OTHER TRADERS!
