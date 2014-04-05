Gann Square of 9 Levels Advanced

🎯 SilentTrader Pro - Gann Square of 9 (v2.02)
Professional Dynamic Gann Levels with Revolutionary 10x Spacing Control

Transform your technical analysis with the most advanced implementation of W.D. Gann's famous "Square of 9" tool. SilentTrader Pro is not just another static indicator – it's a fully interactive, dynamic trading assistant designed for precision, flexibility, and actionable market insight.

 CORE INNOVATION: 10x SPACING POWER CONTROL
• Instantly multiply or divide all Gann levels by a factor of 10 with a single click (×10 / ÷10 buttons).
• Seamlessly adapt to any asset and timeframe, from scalping (tight spacing) to long-term investing (wide spacing).
• Visual power-of-10 format display (e.g., 10^2, 10^-3) for mathematical clarity.

🛠 KEY FEATURES:
 Drag & Drop Base Point: Click and drag the anchor point to any price level on the chart for real-time recalculations.
 High/Low Price Toggle: Instantly switch the calculation base between the latest bar's High or Low price.
 Smart Memory: Remembers your manually adjusted position even when switching modes.
 Full Customization: Control colors (0°/90°/180° vs 45°/135°/225°), line density, font size, and projection distance.
 Automatic JPY Pair Adjustment: Correctly handles Japanese Yen pairs (USDJPY, EURJPY, etc.) internally.
 Clean, Non-Repainting Display: All levels are drawn as forward-projected rays for clear future support/resistance.

🎯 IDENTIFY CRITICAL TURNING POINTS: THE GANN "DANGER ZONE"
Master the art of anticipating major reversals. SilentTrader Pro visually highlights the key Gann "Danger Zone", which corresponds to the completion of a significant angular cycle.

  • Primary Danger Zone (1 Full Cycle): Located between the 315° and 360° levels. This zone marks where the chart completes one full 360-degree angular rotation from the base point. Price often finds strong resistance or support here, leading to powerful reversals or consolidation.

  • Secondary Danger Zone (2 Full Cycles): Located between the 630° and 720° levels, representing two full rotations. Reactions here can be even more forceful. These zones are optimal areas to look for high-probability trade entries (to buy or sell), as the price is statistically more likely to reverse or pause its trend.

🔧 PRECISE TRADE MANAGEMENT
The projected Gann levels provide a natural and mathematically sound grid for planning your trades.

  • Define Stop-Loss (SL): Place your stop-loss order just beyond a key Gann level (e.g., beyond the 360° or 720° Danger Zone) to give the trade room to breathe while protecting your capital from a true breakout.

  • Set Take-Profit (TP): Use the next major Gann levels as your primary profit targets. For example, take partial profits at 45°, 90°, or 180°, scaling out as price reaches these significant angular milestones.

🎨 INTUITIVE CONTROL PANEL:
A compact, built-in panel gives you instant access to all major functions without cluttering your screen. Reset to defaults with one click.

Perfect For:
• Identifying potential support & resistance zones.
 Pinpointing high-probability reversal areas (Danger Zones).
• Forecasting price angles and time/price squarings.
 Setting logical Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.
• Enhancing confluence with other trading systems.
• Traders of Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Indicator Settings:

  • Initial_Spacing : Starting spacing multiplier.

  • Levels_To : Number of Gann levels to project (set to 720+ to see the full Danger Zones).

  • Lines_Every : Draw a line every X degrees (e.g., 45° for optimal clarity).

  • Future_Distance : How far into the future to project the lines.

Trade with precision. Trade with insight.

推荐产品
Renko System
Marco Montemari
指标
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
指标
Auto Optimized RSI   是一款智能且易于使用的箭头指标，旨在实现精准交易。它利用基于历史数据的模拟，自动识别当前品种和时间周期中最有效的 RSI 买入和卖出水平。 该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以结合您的其他交易策略一起使用。尤其适合日内交易者使用。 与传统 RSI 指标使用固定的 70/30 水平不同， Auto Optimized RSI   会根据真实的价格行为和回测结果动态调整水平。它会跟踪胜率、回撤和平均盈亏等关键指标，从而适应市场当前的走势，并基于“实际有效”的逻辑发出信号。 当 RSI 穿越经过优化的关键区域时，指标会在图表上显示 Buy 和 Sell 箭头，帮助交易者找到成功率更高的进场机会。 购买后请务必联系我，以获取额外赠送的工具和专属交易建议！ 祝您交易顺利，稳步盈利！
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
指标
# 回撤指标 V4.0 - 掌控交易的必备工具 ## 通过完整的实时绩效概览改变您的交易 在要求严苛的外汇和差价合约交易世界中，**了解您的实时绩效**不是奢侈品，而是**绝对必需**的。**回撤指标 V4.0** 不仅仅是一个简单的指标：它是您的**专业仪表板**，为您提供清晰、精确和即时的交易账户状态视图。 --- ## 为什么这个指标将永远改变您的交易 ### 90% 交易者面临的问题 您是否曾经遇到过以下情况之一？ **您不确切知道自己的状况** - 您的 MT5 平台显示数字，但您必须心算您的真实表现。 **您发现回撤为时已晚** - 当您意识到已经损失了 15% 的资金时，已经太晚了，无法有效应对。 **您缺乏历史可见性** - 无法快速知道本周、本月或今年是否盈利。 **您浪费时间分析交易** - 您必须打开多个窗口、进行计算，并失去对市场的关注。 **您没有概览** - 有多少持仓？我的全局盈亏是多少？我今天的表现如何？ ### 解决方案：一体化专业仪表板 **回撤指标 V4.0** 通过提供一个**完整的控制面板*
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
指标
该指标建立当前报价，可以与历史报价进行比较，并在此基础上进行价格走势预测。指示器有一个文本字段，用于快速导航到所需日期。 选项： 符号 - 选择指标将显示的符号； SymbolPeriod - 选择指标从中获取数据的时段； IndicatorColor - 指示器颜色； HorisontalShift - 由指标绘制的报价移动指定的柱数； Inverse - true 反转引号，false - 原始视图； ChartVerticalShiftStep - 图表垂直移动（键盘上的向上/向下箭头）； 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。 接下来是文本字段的设置，您可以在其中输入日期，您可以通过按“回车”立即跳转到该日期。
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
指标
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
专家
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
专家
PR EA - 吞没形态交易系统 自动识别吞没形态，均线确认信号 PR EA是一款MetaTrader 5专家顾问，专门用于识别并交易看涨/看跌吞没形态，并通过移动平均线过滤确认信号。优化适用于30分钟图表，同时兼容M15和H1时间框架。 核心功能: 形态识别 - 精准检测有效的吞没K线形态 趋势确认 - 238周期SMA过滤器（参数可调） 风险管理 - 自定义止损、止盈 + 可选追踪止损 时间框架优化 - 专为M30图表设计（兼容M15/H1） 仓位控制 - 同一时间仅持有一个仓位 推荐设置: 最佳表现：M30时间框架 不建议使用：高于H1的时间框架 自定义选项: 可调整交易手数 灵活设置止损/止盈值 追踪止损功能 均线周期调节 点差过滤，避免低效执行 适合以下交易者: 偏好自动K线形态交易 需要均线确认的反转策略 波段交易（30分钟-1小时图表） 规则明确的交易系统 "通过均线确认的吞没形态交易信号" MT5专用 • 需MetaTrader 5平台 • 兼容所有经纪商
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
指标
ATREND： 工作原理及使用方法 工作原理 “ATREND”指标针对MT5平台设计，旨在通过结合多种技术分析方法为交易者提供强有力的买卖信号。该指标主要利用平均真实波幅（ATR）来测量波动性，并结合趋势检测算法来识别潜在的市场动向。 购买后请留言，您将获得特别的赠品。 主要特点： - 动态趋势检测：该指标评估市场趋势并相应调整信号，帮助交易者与当前市场条件对齐策略。 - 波动性测量：通过使用ATR，该指标衡量市场波动性，这对于确定最佳止损（SL）和止盈（TP）水平至关重要。 - 信号可视化：该指标在图表上直观地表示买卖信号，增强交易者的决策能力。 操作步骤 输入和设置： - 时间框架：此输入允许您设置指标计算的主要时间框架，默认值为15分钟。 - 时间框架2：此输入可用于定义额外分析的辅助时间框架，默认值为1分钟。 - 移动：此参数允许您将指标的计算向回移动，默认值为0。 - SLATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止损水平的乘数，默认值为2.56。 - TPATR：此输入定义用于根据ATR计算止盈水平的乘数，默认值也为2.56。 - AlertsOn：启用或禁用交易信号的警报，
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
指标
SMC Venom 模型 BPR 指標是針對在智慧貨幣 (SMC) 概念內工作的交易者的專業工具。它會自動辨識價格圖表上的兩種關鍵模式： FVG （公平價值缺口）是三根蠟燭的組合，其中第一根和第三根蠟燭之間存在缺口。它在水平之間形成一個沒有成交量支撐的區域，這通常會導致價格調整。 BPR （平衡價格區間）是兩種 FVG 模式的組合，形成一個「橋樑」 - 當價格以低成交量活動移動時，突破並返回到水平的區域，從而在蠟燭之間產生間隙。 這些模式可協助交易者透過分析圖表上的交易量和價格動態（大型市場參與者和普通參與者之間的互動）來識別關鍵的支撐/阻力位、突破區域和切入點。 此指標以矩形和箭頭的形式可視化模式，也支援靈活的警報設定。 主要特點： 模式顯示模式：選擇顯示 BPR 模式（看漲和看跌）或 FVG 模式（看漲和看跌）。 可以隱藏所有圖表分析模式。 以條數過濾：BPR 結構中 FVG 之間的最小/最大距離。 訊號的附加視覺化： 箭頭有 9 種類型可供選擇（標準、細、分形等）或手動輸入 Wingdings 代碼，其表格可以選擇性地顯示在圖表上。 設定顏色、尺寸及其縮放時相對於價格的動態
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
指标
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
指标
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
指标
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
指标
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
指标
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
指标
棘手的发现和频率稀缺是最可靠的交易方案之一。该指标使用您喜欢的振荡器自动查找并扫描常规和隐藏的发散。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 容易交易 发现常规和隐藏的分歧 支持许多知名的振荡器 根据突破实现交易信号 显示适当的止损和获利水平 可配置的振荡器参数 可自定义的颜色和尺寸 按条形过滤大小差异 实现绩效统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 为了提供广阔的市场前景，可以使用不同的振荡器在同一张图表中多次加载该指标，而不会产生干扰。该指标支持以下振荡器： RSI CCI MACD OSMA 随机 动量 很棒的振荡器 加速器振荡器 威廉姆斯百分比范围 相对活力指数 由于差异可能会扩大很多，尤其是在外汇市场中，因此该指标产生了转折：它在等待交易突破之前等待donchian突破确认差异。最终结果是带有非常可靠的交易信号的重新粉刷指示器。 输入参数 幅度：用于寻找差异的之字形周期 振荡器-选择要加载到图表的振荡器。 突破期-交易信号的突破期，以柱为单位。 发散类型-启用或禁用发散类型：隐藏，常规或两者。 最小散度单位为条形-最小散度单位为条形
Pattern 123 MT5
Pavel Verveyko
指标
"Pattern 123" is an indicator-a trading system built on a popular pattern, pattern 123. This is the moment when we expect a reversal on the older trend and enter the continuation of the small trend, its 3rd impulse. The indicator displays signals and markings on an open chart. You can enable/disable graphical constructions in the settings. The indicator has a built-in notification system   (email, mobile terminal, standard terminal alert). "Pattern 123" has a table that displays signals from se
Time And Sales Delta
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (2)
指标
The indicator displays the delta and the cumulative delta based on the "Time & Sales" deals list data. In addition to the standard timeframes, the indicator displays data regarding the seconds timeframes (S5, S10, S15, S20, S30) to choose from. Using the rectangle, user can select an arbitrary area in the indicator subwindow to view the ratio of the volumes of deals of buyers and sellers within this area. Indicator features: The indicator works correctly only on those trading symbols for which
Bollinger Flipper indicator
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
指标
Introducing the Bollinger Flipper Indicator – Your Ultimate Trading Edge!   Are you tired of second-guessing your entries and exits? The Bollinger Flipper Indicator is here to flip the game in your favor.   Built with the power of Bollinger Bands + Level 3 Power System + ZigZag Fractals, this advanced tool is designed to spot high-probability buy & sell signals with precision. SPECIAL BONUS (VALID TILL JUNE 2026)- OUR DAILY SCALPER EA for BTCUSD and VIX75 •································
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
指标
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
指标
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Specialist E1
Slaven Kresic
专家
Automatic Expert Advisor. Night scalp system, with trend detection and pullback entry. Dynamic exit signal, for SL or TP. Every trade has fix SL. No usage of risky strategies like martingale, hedge, grid etc. About EA Scalper strategy Technical strategy Can use with small deposits Pairs with best rezults: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, USDCHF, CADCHF, EURNZD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, EURCHF Time Frame: M15 Recommendations Broker account with ECN and low spread Test it first to find out
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
指标
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
指标
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts（SMC） 开发的实时市场分析工具，旨在帮助交易者以系统化方式分析市场结构，并更加清晰地掌握整体市场方向。 系统能够在多周期中自动分析 反转点、关键价格区域以及市场结构 ，并显示 兴趣点（POI） 、 无重绘信号 以及 自动斐波那契水平（Auto Fibonacci Levels） ，用于精准识别回调位置与潜在反转点。 系统提供的 实时信号与提醒功能 可确保当价格进入关键区域或在区域内出现反转信号时，交易者不会错过重要机会。 此外，本系统同时具备 指标功能 和 信号系统功能（2 合 1） ，将区域分析与实时入场信号集成于同一工具中。所有参数亦可完全自定义，以适配任何交易风格。 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 免费赠送！FABLE Pro Suite — 为智能资金交易者打造的一体化交易工具包 购买此指标后，您将免费获得 F
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
指标
使用趋势筛选指标释放趋势交易的力量：由模糊逻辑和多货币系统提供支持的终极趋势交易解决方案！ 使用趋势筛选器（由模糊逻辑提供支持的革命性趋势指标）提升您的趋势交易。 它是一个强大的趋势跟踪指标，结合了超过 13 种高级工具和功能以及 3 种交易策略，使其成为使您的 Metatrader 成为趋势分析器的多功能选择。 限时优惠：趋势筛选指标终身仅需 50 美元。 ( 原价 250$ ) (优惠延长) 体验趋势筛选器 100% 无需重新绘制的准确性，确保您的交易决策不受过去价格变化的影响。 释放多时间框架和多货币功能的多功能性，使您能够以无与伦比的信心在外汇、商品、加密货币和指数领域进行交易。 利用 Trend Screener 的综合策略套件增强您的交易： - 趋势跟踪策略和趋势延续策略 ：趋势筛选器的趋势跟踪策略提供清晰的趋势延续信号，让您有效捕捉趋势走势并管理风险。 - 反转策略和早期入场点策略 ：趋势筛选器的反转策略可检测市场方向的潜在变化，使您能够预测趋势反转并利用疲弱的市场趋势。通过早期入场点，您可以在潜在的趋势变化之前定位自己 获取可观的利润。 - 倒卖策略： 趋势筛选器的倒卖
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
指标
支撑和阻力筛选器是 MetaTrader 的一个级别指标，它在一个指标内提供多种工具。 可用的工具有： 1. 市场结构筛选器。 2. 看涨回调区。 3. 看跌回调区。 4.每日枢轴点 5.每周枢轴点 6. 每月枢轴点 7. 基于谐波形态和成交量的强大支撑和阻力。 8. 银行级区域。 限时优惠：HV 支撑和阻力指示器仅售 50 美元且终生可用。 （原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有带有分析示例的高级指标： 单击此处 主要特点 基于谐波和音量算法的强大支撑和阻力区域。 基于谐波和成交量算法的看涨和看跌回调区域。 市场结构筛选器 每日、每周和每月的枢轴点。 文档 所有支持和阻力筛选器文档（说明）和策略详细信息均可在我们 MQL5 博客的这篇文章中找到： 单击此处。 接触 如果您有任何问题或需要帮助，请通过私信联系我。 作者 SAYADI ACHREF，金融科技软件工程师，Finansya 创始人。
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
Meravith Auto 是 Meravith 交易系统的自动化版本。 该指标由趋势线组成，趋势线会改变颜色。处于多头状态时为绿色，处于空头状态时为红色。这是趋势支撑线。还有一条流动性线，在该位置多头成交量与空头成交量相等。三重多头偏差线。三重空头偏差线。紫色和蓝色的点用于表示大成交量。紫色点表示成交量高于平均成交量两个偏差，蓝色点表示两个偏差。 如何使用？ 多头趋势线加上位于趋势线之上的流动性，表示多头趋势。我们预期市场将向上运行，开立多头仓位。 空头趋势线加上位于趋势线之下的流动性，表示空头趋势。我们预期市场将向下运行，开立空头仓位。 可根据您的选择与其他指标结合使用。 可用于任何交易品种和任何时间周期。 由于不同经纪商提供的成交量不同，您可能会看到不同的结果。 由于成交量更大，建议选择规模较大的经纪商。 自动版和手动版有什么区别？ 在手动版本中，我们根据高点和低点评估趋势，因此也会提供市场成交量枯竭的水平。 在自动版本中，使用的是一个会在不同市场阶段发生变化的周期。该周期在高波动时较短，在低波动时较长。这里没有枯竭水平，因为分析的不是趋势，而是周期。这也是使用偏差的原因。默认显
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
指标
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
指标
该仪表盘显示所选符号的最新可用谐波形态，因此您可以节省时间并提高效率 /  MT4 版本 。 免费指标:  Basic Harmonic Pattern 指标列 Symbol:   显示所选符号 Trend:     看涨或看跌 Pattern:    形态类型（Gartley、蝴蝶、蝙蝠、螃蟹、鲨鱼、Cypher 或 ABCD） Entry:     入口价格 SL： 止损价 TP1： 第一止盈价 TP2： 第二次获利价格 TP3： 第三次获利价格 Current price:    当前价格 Age (in bars):   最后绘制的模式的年龄 主要输入 Symbols :   从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 Selected Symbols :   希望监控的符号，用逗号分隔（"EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD"）。如果您的经纪商为货币对设置了后缀或前缀，您必须在以下两个参数中添加（货币对前缀或货币对后缀）。 Max Iteration:   调整模式的最大迭代次数（如果该值越小，则模式越少，性能越快；如果该值越大，则模式越多，性能越慢）
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
指标
矩阵箭头指标 MT5   是一种独特的 10 合 1 趋势，遵循   100% 非重绘多时间框架指标 ，可用于所有符号/工具： 外汇 、 商品 、 加密货币 、 指数 、 股票 。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是： 平均定向运动指数 (ADX) 商品渠道指数 (CCI) 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 移动平均线 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) 相对活力指数 (RVI) 相对强弱指数 (RSI) 抛物线SAR 随机振荡器 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一根蜡烛/柱线开盘时，指示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 仅从选定的指标中收集信息，并仅根据其数据打印箭头。   Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   还可以为所有新信号发送终端、推送通知或电子邮件警报。无论您是黄牛、日内交易者还是波段交易者， Mat
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
指标
KT Momentum Arrows 指标基于瞬时突破计算，它结合了价格波动方向中的带宽偏离和新兴波动率。这是一种对动量变化反应灵敏的技术指标，适合在趋势开始阶段发出交易信号。 当价格收于上轨之上时，生成买入信号；当价格收于下轨之下时，生成卖出信号。 该指标使用一个“幅度系数”作为输入参数，同时影响带宽偏离和波动率计算。建议根据不同品种和时间周期仔细选择和优化该系数值以获得最佳效果。 主要特点 信号不重绘！ 非常适合动量交易者的进场工具。 性能分析功能：胜率、盈亏比、平均收益等数据可视化展示。 适用于日内交易者、波段交易者和剥头皮交易者。 输入参数 历史K线数量:  用于指标计算的K线数量。 幅度系数:  用于调节带宽偏离和波动率的单一系数。 性能分析:  显示或隐藏性能分析，包括利润趋势线。  提醒设置:  支持弹窗、邮件、推送和声音提醒。 其余参数无需额外解释，简单明了。
Pain and Gain Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
The SyntheticaFX Pain & Gain Spike Indicator is a specialized tool designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market, exclusively for traders focusing on Weltrade Pain and Gain pairs. This indicator is optimized to operate on the 1-minute (M1), 2-minute (M2), 3-minute (M3), and 5-minute (M5) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, PainX 400, GainX 1200, GainX 999, GainX 800, GainX 600, and GainX 400. It will not display signal
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.62 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
筛选:
无评论
回复评论