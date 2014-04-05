Gann Square of 9 Levels Advanced

🎯 SilentTrader Pro - Gann Square of 9 (v2.02)
Professional Dynamic Gann Levels with Revolutionary 10x Spacing Control

Transform your technical analysis with the most advanced implementation of W.D. Gann's famous "Square of 9" tool. SilentTrader Pro is not just another static indicator – it's a fully interactive, dynamic trading assistant designed for precision, flexibility, and actionable market insight.

 CORE INNOVATION: 10x SPACING POWER CONTROL
• Instantly multiply or divide all Gann levels by a factor of 10 with a single click (×10 / ÷10 buttons).
• Seamlessly adapt to any asset and timeframe, from scalping (tight spacing) to long-term investing (wide spacing).
• Visual power-of-10 format display (e.g., 10^2, 10^-3) for mathematical clarity.

🛠 KEY FEATURES:
 Drag & Drop Base Point: Click and drag the anchor point to any price level on the chart for real-time recalculations.
 High/Low Price Toggle: Instantly switch the calculation base between the latest bar's High or Low price.
 Smart Memory: Remembers your manually adjusted position even when switching modes.
 Full Customization: Control colors (0°/90°/180° vs 45°/135°/225°), line density, font size, and projection distance.
 Automatic JPY Pair Adjustment: Correctly handles Japanese Yen pairs (USDJPY, EURJPY, etc.) internally.
 Clean, Non-Repainting Display: All levels are drawn as forward-projected rays for clear future support/resistance.

🎯 IDENTIFY CRITICAL TURNING POINTS: THE GANN "DANGER ZONE"
Master the art of anticipating major reversals. SilentTrader Pro visually highlights the key Gann "Danger Zone", which corresponds to the completion of a significant angular cycle.

  • Primary Danger Zone (1 Full Cycle): Located between the 315° and 360° levels. This zone marks where the chart completes one full 360-degree angular rotation from the base point. Price often finds strong resistance or support here, leading to powerful reversals or consolidation.

  • Secondary Danger Zone (2 Full Cycles): Located between the 630° and 720° levels, representing two full rotations. Reactions here can be even more forceful. These zones are optimal areas to look for high-probability trade entries (to buy or sell), as the price is statistically more likely to reverse or pause its trend.

🔧 PRECISE TRADE MANAGEMENT
The projected Gann levels provide a natural and mathematically sound grid for planning your trades.

  • Define Stop-Loss (SL): Place your stop-loss order just beyond a key Gann level (e.g., beyond the 360° or 720° Danger Zone) to give the trade room to breathe while protecting your capital from a true breakout.

  • Set Take-Profit (TP): Use the next major Gann levels as your primary profit targets. For example, take partial profits at 45°, 90°, or 180°, scaling out as price reaches these significant angular milestones.

🎨 INTUITIVE CONTROL PANEL:
A compact, built-in panel gives you instant access to all major functions without cluttering your screen. Reset to defaults with one click.

Perfect For:
• Identifying potential support & resistance zones.
 Pinpointing high-probability reversal areas (Danger Zones).
• Forecasting price angles and time/price squarings.
 Setting logical Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels.
• Enhancing confluence with other trading systems.
• Traders of Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Indicator Settings:

  • Initial_Spacing : Starting spacing multiplier.

  • Levels_To : Number of Gann levels to project (set to 720+ to see the full Danger Zones).

  • Lines_Every : Draw a line every X degrees (e.g., 45° for optimal clarity).

  • Future_Distance : How far into the future to project the lines.

Trade with precision. Trade with insight.

