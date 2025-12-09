Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
- 지표
- Ashraful Alam
- 버전: 3.36
- 활성화: 10
🌟 Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5
Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals
🔹 Overview
The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major markets.
QFI is built to work seamlessly on all timeframes and all asset classes, making it one of the most versatile and adaptive indicators available for MetaTrader 5.
🔹 Core Features
✔ Universal Market Compatibility
Works on:
- Forex pairs
- Cryptocurrencies
- Stocks & Equities
- Commodities
- Metals
- Indices
✔ Advanced Frequency Detection
QFI analyzes:
- Price vibration cycles
- Trend frequency shifts
- Reversal pressure zones
- Market energy flow
- Momentum transitions
✔ Precise Buy/Sell Zones
The indicator highlights clear market entry and exit zones, allowing traders to act with confidence and reduced uncertainty.
✔ Works on All Timeframes
From M1 to MN1, QFI adapts its frequency calculations dynamically to match the market structure of each timeframe.
✔ Non-Repainting Technology
All signals remain stable once generated—ideal for backtesting and live trading.
✔ Beginner-Friendly Interface
Clean visual output, color-coded signals, and intuitive chart presentation.
🔹 How It Helps Traders
- Detect trend reversals earlier
- Identify strong breakout zones
- Avoid false signals and noise
- Improve timing and accuracy
- Maintain consistency across different market conditions
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, swing trader, or position trader, QFI MT5 provides a powerful analytical advantage.
🔹 Recommended Use
- Apply QFI on trending and ranging markets
- Combine with MT5 default tools (MA, ATR, RSI) if necessary
- Suitable for both beginners and professionals
- Works with automated or manual strategies
🔹 Why Traders Choose QFI MT5
- Scientifically inspired frequency-based analysis
- Premium, adaptive algorithm
- Multi-asset, multi-timeframe application
- High-quality signals without complexity
- Designed with modern trading psychology & efficiency in mind
🔹 Important Note
QFI does not promise unrealistic profits or guaranteed outcomes.
It is a powerful analytical tool intended to assist traders in making informed decisions based on market frequency behavior.
