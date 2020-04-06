💥 Meet ACE VEX! --- Your Spike-Sniffing Market Detective! 🕵️‍♂️

Alrighty then! Step right up, ladies and gentlemen, and meet the WILD, most efficient trading animal the market has ever seen! This is -- ACE VEX! --

This beauty is just like me: NO boring, average Expert Advisor here. ACE VEX doesn't trust regular candles; he's a volatility-sniffing, grid-throwing detective who treats every bar like a suspect and only trades the ones that SERIOUSLY MISBEHAVE! --- Picture this: Instead of just hanging around, ACE VEX first measures what a bar should look like NORMALLY (The Average Bar!), and then he POUNCES on the ones that --- EXPLODE --- beyond that average! You know, like when a dolphin suddenly starts wearing sunglasses—you just KNOW something is up!

**The ACE VEX Engine**

ACE VEX is built around the Average Bar Deviation engine. He uses it to flag those oversized bars as a signal for action. And guess what? He's got TWO personalities to handle the chaos! He either:

FADES THE SPIKE: (The 'You went too far, come back, my little candle!' move.)

RIDES THE EXPANSION: (The 'Allll-righty then! Time for a breakout, buddy!' surge.)

Meanwhile, a quiet little ADX trend filter is checking if the market is actually going somewhere or just wobbling for fun.

When the pattern is right, ACE VEX opens the position and hands control to his POWERFUL GRID ENGINE ⚙️. Risk stays fully scripted via partial closes and smart stop-loss tactics!

**GET YOUR EVIDENCE HERE!**

The best part? We deliver the evidence right to you! ACE VEX comes equipped with ready-made SET FILES for popular pairs and timeframes. Just load a preset, hit start, and let your new Average-Bar-deviation maniac go to work!

To get started faster than a flash, download the full package and set files here:

Because when it comes to trading, EVERY CANDLE IS A SUSPECT! --- Laces out! 👟



