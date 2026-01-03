Gold Nestor Glob System Trading

Fully automated Expert Advisor for Metatrader 5, designed to trade multiple symbols and timeframes, with special optimization for XAUUSD, requiring no external configuration or manual intervention.

The EA autonomously manages entries, stop loss, take profit, and risk control, prioritizing capital protection against adverse market movements. Its internal logic avoids invalid order modifications and adapts to execution conditions required by netting accounts, fully complying with MQL5 Market standards.

Key Features

  • Compatible with all symbols (Forex, metals, indices depending on broker).

  • Operates on all timeframes.

  • Automatic risk and position size management.

  • Protection against counter-momentum moves and high volatility conditions.

  • Optimized execution to prevent order modification errors.

  • No grid, no martingale, no forced over-leveraging.

  • Fully automated: install and trade.

Trading Approach

  • Strategy based on market structure and dynamic risk control.

  • Early exits when market conditions invalidate the setup, reducing unnecessary losses.

  • Designed to pass long-term Strategy Tester evaluations and meet MQL5 Market compliance requirements.

Recommendations

  • Works on netting and hedging accounts.

  • Optimized for ECN / RAW execution brokers.

  • Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, and leverage.

This Expert Advisor is built for traders seeking true automation, risk control, and robustness, avoiding aggressive strategies that compromise account stability over the long term.


