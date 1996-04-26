Reversal Merchant

Overview

Reversal Merchant is a non-repainting MT5 indicator that identifies high-probability market turning points.

It combines Average True Range (ATR) volatility analysis with a long-term 100-period EMA filter to catch exhaustion moves and potential reversals.

The tool draws clear buy/sell arrows directly on the chart and can optionally alert you in real time.





Core Logic





Look-Back Reversal Detection: Scans the highest highs and lowest lows over a user-defined period to locate extreme price swings.





ATR-Based Volatility Filter: Signals are only fired when the current close is within an ATR-scaled distance of recent extremes, helping avoid low-volatility noise.





EMA Trend Confirmation: Long-term 100-period EMA ensures signals align with the prevailing trend direction.





Duplicate Protection: Built-in logic prevents repeated alerts on the same bar.





Key Features





Buy/Sell arrows plotted in the main chart window (non-repainting).





Adjustable ATR multiplier to fine-tune sensitivity.





Optional alert pop-ups and custom sound notifications.





Works on all symbols and timeframes.





Lightweight code optimized for fast execution.





Inputs





LookBackPeriod (20–300) – Number of bars to search for reversal highs/lows.





ATRMultiplier (0.4–2.5) – Controls signal sensitivity to volatility.





BuyArrowColor / SellArrowColor – Customize arrow appearance.





ArrowSize (1–3) – Arrow size on the chart.





EnableAlerts / AlertSound – Turn on alerts and choose a sound file.





MinATR – Minimum ATR value for very quiet markets.





RequirePriceCross – Optionally require a close beyond the previous bar to confirm momentum.





Best Practices





Combine with price action or higher-timeframe analysis for confirmation.





Test different ATR multipliers to match the instrument’s volatility.





Ideal for swing trading and intraday setups.





Disclaimer

This indicator provides analytical signals only. It is not a complete trading system.

Always practice proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.