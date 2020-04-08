Reversal merchant

📊 Reversal Merchant
Overview
Reversal Merchant is a non-repainting MT5 indicator that identifies high-probability market turning points.
It combines Average True Range (ATR) volatility analysis with a long-term 100-period EMA filter to catch exhaustion moves and potential reversals.
The tool draws clear buy/sell arrows directly on the chart and can optionally alert you in real time.

Core Logic

Look-Back Reversal Detection: Scans the highest highs and lowest lows over a user-defined period to locate extreme price swings.

ATR-Based Volatility Filter: Signals are only fired when the current close is within an ATR-scaled distance of recent extremes, helping avoid low-volatility noise.

EMA Trend Confirmation: Long-term 100-period EMA ensures signals align with the prevailing trend direction.

Duplicate Protection: Built-in logic prevents repeated alerts on the same bar.

Key Features

Buy/Sell arrows plotted in the main chart window (non-repainting).

Adjustable ATR multiplier to fine-tune sensitivity.

Optional alert pop-ups and custom sound notifications.

Works on all symbols and timeframes.

Lightweight code optimized for fast execution.

Inputs

LookBackPeriod (20–300) – Number of bars to search for reversal highs/lows.

ATRMultiplier (0.4–2.5) – Controls signal sensitivity to volatility.

BuyArrowColor / SellArrowColor – Customize arrow appearance.

ArrowSize (1–3) – Arrow size on the chart.

EnableAlerts / AlertSound – Turn on alerts and choose a sound file.

MinATR – Minimum ATR value for very quiet markets.

RequirePriceCross – Optionally require a close beyond the previous bar to confirm momentum.

Best Practices

Combine with price action or higher-timeframe analysis for confirmation.

Test different ATR multipliers to match the instrument’s volatility.

Ideal for swing trading and intraday setups.

Disclaimer
This indicator provides analytical signals only. It is not a complete trading system.
Always practice proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.


