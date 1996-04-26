Final Gold Cup
- 指标
- Saqr Mohammad Yousef Almasarweh
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Indicator Overview
The Final Gold Cup is a complete trading system designed to simplify technical analysis. It combines the most powerful trading tools into one user-friendly package, giving you a crystal-clear view of price action and helping you make informed trading decisions. The indicator works efficiently across all assets and timeframes.
Key Features
- Dynamic Support & Resistance Zones: Automatically plots the most significant support and resistance levels on your chart, which adapt in real-time to price action.
- Automatic Trend Lines: Accurately identifies and draws bullish and bearish trend lines, saving you from manual analysis and giving you an instant view of the market's direction.
- Instant Breakout Alerts: Sends visual and audible alerts when the price breaks a key trend line or a support/resistance level, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.
- Golden Fibonacci Level (61.8%): Automatically identifies and plots the crucial 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level based on the latest price wave, a critical level for potential reversals or profit targets.
- Full Compatibility: Works on all timeframes (from 1-Minute to Monthly) and across all markets (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, Commodities).
Optimal Usage & Strategy
For the best results, it is recommended to use the Final Gold Cup indicator on mid-term timeframes such as the 1-Hour (H1) and 30-Minute (M30) charts.
Suggested Trading Strategy: Wait for a clear breakout signal of a bearish trend line confirmed by a strong candle close above it. Use the newly formed support level as your stop-loss, and set your take-profit target at the Golden Fibonacci level or the next resistance zone.
Why Choose Final Gold Cup?
- Saves Time & Effort: It performs all the complex analysis for you.
- Clearer Decisions: Reduces emotional trading by providing data-driven signals.
- All-in-One Tool: No need to clutter your chart with multiple different indicators.
- Suitable for Everyone: Simple enough for beginners to understand, yet powerful enough for professional traders.
Trade responsibly. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Note: The indicator does not redraw, which increases confidence in decision making.
The indicator will be continuously developed to ensure new and powerful features.