Lot Size Limiter

This Expert Advisor helps enforce disciplined risk management by preventing new trades from being opened once a specified cumulative lot size across all open positions is reached. Designed for MT5, the EA continuously monitors the account’s active trades and calculates the total lot size. If the total exceeds the predefined limit, the EA temporarily blocks the execution of new market or pending orders.

This is particularly useful for traders who want to control exposure/emotions during high-volatility periods, avoid over-leveraging, or comply with proprietary firm trading rules. 

This tool is ideal for both manual and automated trading environments where position control is essential. ANY Expert Advisor does NOT have the capacity to block a USER from placing manual trades. It can only intervene after a trade is placed manually, but that happens instantly (on the next price tick). Make sure to enable AlgoTrading from the MT5, otherwise it’ll not run properly.

