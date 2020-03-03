Little PercepTroBot MT5

Little Percep-tro-Bot EA takes your Bot trading to the next level with this advanced financial trading Bot designed to trade key currency pairs with a mix of AI and complementary recovery techniques.

Drag this little bot to the EURUSD,H1 chart, choose your risk tolerance by loading the relevant setfile, and off you go.

Powered by cutting-edge Smart Fully Automated Trading Robot Technology, little Percep-tro-Bot EA incorporates our fully independent AI Decision Engine coupled with sophisticated filters and recovery technology to maximize profitability and enhance performance.

The little Percep-tro-Bot EA analyzes multiple entry patterns in real-time by utilizing our internal AI Decision Engine trained models combined with a comprehensive set of filters and with price movement confirmation. In cases where the market moves against the trading cycle, the EA automatically and strategically initiates recovery trade grids.

The AI Decision Engine is built in and fully API independent; this means there is no requirement to access any APIs over the internet (which is also not possible via the strategy tester).

What sets the little Percep-tro-Bot EA apart is its innovative approach to trade recovery management; We have taken a different approach with our AI models, we utilise a set of models for entry and exit, but, also, we employ our AI Decision Engine models to manage risk effectively by dynamically mapping market structure (important levles) in real-time to determine activation and optimal timing and placement for recovery trades during adverse market conditions.   

So, you ask, why use AI and a recovery system combined ? Well, Although you can train models to make fast decisions, training a model for all eventualities is impossible, so, we combine the best of both and use AI in the recovery process also.

PRICE $599 for the next 10 buyers, next price $699, final price will be increased to $2499

Our AI Decision Engine utilizes advanced powered component models designed to optimize trading decisions from directly within the MetaTrader platform. It enhances the little Percep-tro-Bot EA Trading Advisor by using real-time data coupled machine learning for precise, fast-paced trading decisions.

Key Features:

 Entry Signals:  Our AI Decision Engine models integration analyzes market structure in real-time, identifying optimal entry points.
 Adaptive:  Little Percep-tro-Bot EA dynamically adjusts trading strategies based on market conditions, market structure levels to pre-empt and capture profitable moves.
 Integration:  Built in decision engine ensures traders benefit from faster, smarter, and more adaptive trading system.
 Drawdown Management: 
  The AI decision engine determines when to activate the trade grid recovery system and where to place optimal trades for lower risk recovery.
 Multi-Currency:  Unlike single symbol strategies, SynAIpse balances risk across multiple currency instruments.
 Risk Control:  Customize maximum tradable symbols, limit symbols based on number of trades and many more safety features.
 Auto Suffix and Prefix:  Trading Symbol Suffix and Prefix are automatically detected based on the chart the EA is attached.
 Auto GMT Offset:  GMT offset is automatically detected, make sure you add the relevant URL in the terminal settings ( please see details below )

Recommendations:

  • Trained Model Supported Pairs:  EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, EURCAD.
  • Default Low Risk Setfile should be good enough for most brokers (Backtest on your own broker feed so you understand the risk, see the Trading FAQs below)
  • Minimum deposit: $1000 ($3000 recommended)
  • Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
  • Account Types: ECN, Raw, Low Spread, Fast Execution (IC Markets(recommended), FP Markets(recommended), Fusion Markets; See My Profile for Links)
  • Account Type: Hedge only 
  • Exit strategy: Normal operation will be take profit and trailing stop, and, once recovery mode is activated, it will be grid grouped trade points virtualized (hidden) profit.
  • Recovery Mode: Recovery mode trades will be placed dynamically based on our AI Decision Engine.
  • Drawdown protection: A smart hedging system is enforced.
  • Built in advanced volatility filter protection for volatile market movements.
  • Please utilise a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for "24/7 Always on EA Trading" and "Low Broker Trade Server Latency"
  • Recovery mode means there will be drawdown, please backtest on your broker feed to make sure you understand this and the risk.
  • Please start off with low risk until you are comfortable with the strategies.
Recommended Brokers:

EA Setup:

  • Add the following URL to MT5 Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allowed URL’s " https://timeapi.io/api/TimeZone/zone?timeZone=Etc/GMT "
  • Then select "Allow WebRequest" check box
  • Open up a single EURUSD,H1 Chart ( or EURUSD.r, EURUSD.i, EURUSD.pro etc depending on broker symbol suffix/prefix )
  • Drag the " Percep-tro-Bot_MT5" EA to the chart.
  • Use Setfiles for allowed risk setting; recommend running "Fixed Lots" "0.01" until comfortable with strategy operation. 
  • ** Please note, "Lots Per Equity" is the number of 0.01 lots based on account currency $USD or $EUR. If using another currency as the based account currency, then you need to make a conversion. For example $JPY is USD/155, so for a USD setting of 3000, you would use 3000*155=465000. **
  • Read the Warnings Section Below (Important!)

Support:

Warnings:

  • Read The Algo 101 Trading FAQs Here --> Trading FAQs
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future results!





Ew3
Roberto Alencar
专家
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
专家
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
专家
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
专家
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
MAX XAUUSD – 闪耀黄金市场的智能交易系统 各位交易员们，大家好！ 我是   MAX XAUUSD ，趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，实力非凡。我的专长？ 黄金 。没错，我精准而自信地交易黄金/美元对，为您在闪耀的黄金市场上带来无与伦比的交易机会！ 为什么选择 MAX XAUUSD？ 智能顺势系统 采用先进的顺势交易算法， 风险最小化，收益最大化 每一笔交易都 提前布局 ，回测与实盘完全透明 100%真实策略 ，无历史拟合，无数据造假 即插即用体验 简单安装，轻松配置 支持 MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 双平台 自动监控市场，精准执行交易 ️ 真实可靠承诺 在智能化流行和神经网络遍地的今天，我们坚持： "不求销售量，只求解救市场苦难的每一位交易者" 系统核心特性 专业黄金交易 专注品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元） 适用周期 ：M30、H1等主流时间框架 交易逻辑 ：基于波动性触发器和价格结构 先进风控管理 使用固定的止损和移动的止盈水平 支持多种策略：马丁格尔、网格系统、加仓机制 独立于新闻、指标或第三
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
专家
认识 Master Oscillators，一个使交易变得简单且灵活的机器人！从RSI，CCI或Stochastic信号中进行选择，构建您自己的策略。这个机器人为您提供了许多工具，比如MA过滤器，动态手数，Kelly准则计算器，动态的止损和止盈水平等等。 无论您的交易风格如何，Master Oscillators都在这里为您服务。它为您提供重要的信息，统计数据等等，同时始终保证您的交易安全。如果你曾经想过建立自己的交易机器人，但却不知道如何去做，Master Oscillators 可以帮助你。 今天就开始使用 Master Oscillators，提高您的交易表现！ 用户指南:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/753361 全新！！！引入了反马丁盈利系统！您现在可以在非常低风险下实现高利润！ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754792 免责声明： 交易涉及风险，并不适合每个人。该产品的过去表现并不能保证未来结果。使用Master Oscillators的风险由您自己承担。创建者对您在使用此工具时可能
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
专家
对于高达340%年化收益率，我们深感抱歉！ 没错，您没看错：这些年化340%的回测结果，几乎好得有些“不正经”。但请不要误会——这不是营销噱头，而是干净编程和真实回测的结果。当然，这样的梦幻收益不可能长期持续，因为任何EA在回测几年后都会遇到手数（lot size）的上限。不过，Stealth 150 DE40 展示了当算法“自由发挥”时可以达到什么高度。 所以，对不起收益太高——现在让我们来说说这个专家顾问（EA）本身： Stealth 150 DE40——专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）打造的突破型专家顾问 隐形。不可阻挡。绝对透明。 Stealth 150 DE40 有什么功能？ Stealth 150 DE40 是一款专为DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）指数设计的全自动交易机器人，主打盈利性的剥头皮+趋势跟踪（突破）策略。 5.5年历史回测 年化收益率 >150%（复合年增长率，见上面说明） 不使用马丁格尔，不使用网格，不加仓补仓 防止经纪商操纵： 系统内置有紧急止损（SL）和止盈（TP）保护技术风险。但实际的交易管
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
专家
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
专家
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 智能交易系统（EA） 概述 适用于 XAUUSD（黄金） 与主要外汇品种的自动交易系统；管理入场、SL/TP、跟踪止损与回撤控制，遵循规则执行。不承诺盈利；请阅读风险提示。 运行要求 平台：MetaTrader 5 账户类型：ECN/RAW 推荐 连接：24/7 运行（建议 VPS） 周期：M1–H4 初始设置 启用 Algo Trading 。 将 EA 挂到图表（每个品种单独图表）。 在 Inputs 中设置 AI_Access_Mode = ON ，然后重新加载 EA。 根据资金/杠杆/经纪商条件调整风险参数。 建议条件 充足保证金与稳定执行（低点差/低延迟）。 黄金建议起始资金 $5,000+ （1:500）；多品种交易时降低风险。 先在模拟或 cent 账户验证。 核心功能 规则化入场与 SL/TP 、 保本 、 跟踪止损 。 回撤控制 ：在劣势阶段降低交易频率。 多品种支持（每品种一张图表）。 适配不同波动与交易时段。 在模拟/cent 账户可完整评估逻辑。 Inputs（要点） AI_Access_Mode 开启完
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
专家
GOLD MAX — 引领黄金交易的智能新纪元 欢迎来到黄金交易的全新境界！我们隆重推出   GOLD MAX ，隶属趋势智能交易系统家族的最新成员，专注于   XAUUSD（黄金/美元）   的精准交易。无论市场如何波动，GOLD MAX 都能以卓越的策略和稳定的表现，助您在黄金市场中把握闪耀的交易良机！ 为什么选择 GOLD MAX？ 智能交易，专注黄金 基于趋势交易系统，每笔交易提前布局，机会可靠、逻辑清晰 不惧怕任何回测或实盘验证，交易逻辑完全透明，杜绝虚假策略 采用先进的波动触发与价格结构入场机制 ️ 结合固定止损与移动止盈，风险可控 支持马丁、网格等多种资金管理模式 灵活适配，即装即用 支持 M5、M15、M30、H1、H2、H4 等多种时间周期 只需加载至 XAUUSD 图表，设定风险偏好，即可开启全自动交易 专注于交易质量，不追求高频交易，稳健累积收益 技术参数 交易配置 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金/美元），兼容 USDJPY 推荐周期 ：H1、H2、H4（黄金），M30、H1（美
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
专家
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
专家
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自动交易机器人!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD 3.0版本有哪些新功能? 经过数月的开发和严格测试,我们推出了最先进可靠的Scalper EA Pro版本!拥有智能过滤器、改进的风险管理和更精确的入场,这款EA专为高效市场操作而设计。 主要更新: 可调趋势过滤器 现在使用可定制EMA(默认21/50)来识别最佳趋势 波动率过滤器(ATR) 避免在波动小的市场中交易,确保只进行有潜力的交易 RSI确认 在超买/超卖区域过滤信号以提高胜率 价格行为(可选Pin Bars) 通过蜡烛图形态进行额外确认,实现更精确入场 智能风险管理 可选择固定手数或余额百分比,自动计算风险 动态追踪止损 保护利润并最大化盈利交易的收益 可定制交易时间 根据策略选择最佳交易时间 为什么选择Scalper EA Pro? 高准确率 - 多层过滤器确保最佳交易 灵活 - 可用于多种货币对和时间框架 易用 - 直观设置,适合新手和经验丰富的交易者 稳健 - 经过不同市场
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
