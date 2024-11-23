Ai General EA MT5

30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu

70% refund policy (full version only)

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: EURUSD , GBPUSD , EURGBP , USDCHF
            in time frames: M30 , H1 , H4
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 30)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:30
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , EURGBP , USDCHF
Best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 18
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 29
  • Patterns: 80
  • Data from major brokers: 12
  • Others: 159

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.




Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
专家
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
专家
一个多货币专家顾问，它结合了许多同时工作的简单策略。在波动性增加的市场时刻，每种策略都基于简单的交易算法。在过去五年中，每项策略都得到了优化。 EA 使用“人群的正确性”的统计原则：它平均来自不同策略的信号，并在首选方向上开仓。 这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大提高对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 选项 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此，自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。该参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能发生的实际回撤可能与声明的回撤略有不同，无论是向上还是向下 交易定期存款     -- 设置用于交易的固定金额的资金。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易定期存款 = 0
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
专家
多货币专家顾问，可同时处理 15 对主要货币 EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY。 Expert Advisor 结合了许多同时起作用的简单策略。每个策略都基于一个简单的算法，用于在抛物线转向指标的信号发生变化并确认两个较早的时期时开仓。每项战略都在过去五年中得到了优化。 Expert Advisor 使用“人群正确性”的统计原则：它对来自不同策略的信号进行平均，并在首选方向上开仓。这一原则，连同相关交易工具的同步工作，可以大大增加对不利市场阶段的抵抗力和增长期分布的均匀性。 EA 中不使用 Martingale 或网格。 选项 所有参数均已优化，无需调整。只剩下两个参数： 预期最大回撤 (%)       -- 预期的近似最大回撤。据此自动选择开仓参数，使回撤不超过设定值。此参数基于过去 5 年的测试数据，在进一步工作期间可能出现的实际回撤可能与宣布的略有不同，无论是上升还是下降 交易定期存款     -- 设定用于交易的固定资金数额。开仓的大小将根据指定的资金数额计算。要使用所有设施，请将此参数设置为 0。 推荐设置 预期最大回撤 (%) = 10 .. 30 交易
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Propfirm Challenge Helper
Jonatan Esteba Rojas Villegas
专家
资金账户助理 此 Expert Advisor 已通过 MFF 挑战的第 1 阶段（照片和视频证据） 入门价（前 3 个月优惠） 该算法基于价格和行为结构，更具体地说是定界 的支持和阻力。 在开头呈现特定模式时 NY 或 JPN 的会话，它的定位是 1:7 的奖励风险 从而设法利用趋势的开始。 具体注意事项 检查哪个资金账户提供商允许您使用 EA 仅使用 USD JPY - 时间范围 5 分钟 止损和获利自动化 支持和协助电报 https://t.me/TradingFloorPropfirm 需要在纽约和日本的 PC 上登录，EA 将开始自动运行 在这些空缺中 每个会话最多接受 1 个订单 全自动操作（TP-SL 交易量计算等） 每笔订单 1% 的风险 其他建议 最大止盈 6%（通过资金挑战后） 货币对：美元日元 平台：MetaTrader 5 下面是 MFF 中第 1 阶段通过的示例视频
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
专家
限量優惠：還剩下 3 / 10 份，每賣出十份，價格將增加 1200 美元，最終價格為 29000 美元。 訂閱頻道： https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd （在第一時間收到最新的 產品優惠訊息與EA 上市消息） 1.) 交易信號 Gemini EA MT5 High risk：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 我的所有 EA 與信號列表： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.) 產品特點 在 MQL5 上罕見的 SPX500 + XAUUSD 投資組合，不是單一交易策略。 由10組SPX500交易策略與10組XAUUSD交易策略組成，共20組交易策略。 SPX500和XAUUSD 具有長期上漲的性質，因此 EA 只進行做多交易，確保交易長期與大趨勢同方向。 安全第一！不是馬丁格爾和網格交易策略，確保了資金的安全，只要做好資金管理就不會爆倉。 根據回測結果，利潤因子約為 2.48，長期勝率約為 50%，風險回報比約為 1:5。 每筆交易
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Komo MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor places buy stop and sell stop at certain distance above and below current price. Also expert advisor uses standard trailing stop, breakeven of orders. Below is description of some inputs. Trade   – option of moment for placing of orders (“Time” – placing of orders at certain time, “Candle” – placing of orders since certain candles count after last order closing or deleting) Candle   – candles count after last order closing or deleting Time 1,2,3   – time for placing of orders Lot
筛选:
Ian Daniels
31
Ian Daniels 2025.01.01 16:12 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Indra Maulana
5386
来自开发人员的回复 Indra Maulana 2025.01.21 13:17
Thank you for taking the time to write your opinion here. We are glad that you are satisfied with the Expert Advisor. We are doing our best to make the best Expert Advisor. Yes, experts are fully automated and are the best way to make money from the Forex market. We recommend that you try our other experts as well. If you have any questions, criticisms or suggestions, be sure to let us know, we will be happy to: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu
回复评论