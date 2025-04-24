Gold SDmax EA
- 专家
- Sergei Linskii
- 版本: 2.25
- 激活: 5
Gold SDmax EA - 是 Meta Trader 5 的最佳專家顧問之一。該顧問的獨特演算法會分析資產價格的變動，同時考慮技術和數學分析的因素，確定有利可圖的入場和出場點，並使用先進的資金管理和手數乘數。
|Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker.
Trading this EA in the real account >>> CLICK HERE
My Telegram channel >>> https://t.me/GoldVenamax
建議：
- 經紀商 - RoboForex, Weltrade 或其他，成功優化後
- 帳戶類型 – 具有對沖功能的 PRO/ECN
- 時間範圍 - M30
- 符號-XAUUSD（黃金）
- 初始存款 - 5000 起
- 槓桿 - 1:100起
- 交易模式 - 建議 VPS（24/7）= 可接受的 ping 值為 0-30 毫秒
- 優化和測試期 - 12-60個月
- 建議優化頻率 - 每 3-6 個月
優點：
|WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!
警告：
1. 不要相信「EA 會在任何類型的帳戶和任何經紀商上進行相同的交易」這種說法。這純屬謊言，因為每家經紀商的報價提供者、報價精確度（4 位或 5 位）、訂單執行類型等等都各不相同。
2. 在真實帳戶上安裝 EA 之前，有必要針對特定經紀商、帳戶類型和交易資金對 EA 進行最佳化和測試。
3. 如果您的經紀商不支援 EA 在 ORDER_FILLING_FOK 模式下進行交易 (https://www.mql5.com/en/book/automation/experts/experts_execution_filling)，然後使用 ORDER_FILLING_IOC 模式或其他模式。
====================================
要優化 MT5 中的 EA：
1. 您需要檢查經紀商的 MT5 中的報價歷史記錄（100% 真實報價），以了解真實帳戶、代碼和 EA 進行交易的最長可能日期。
注意：在 MT5 中，如果圖表中的最大條數為：無限制，則應自動載入報價歷史記錄。如果報價歷史（100% 真實報價）少於 2 年，那麼最好不要使用這樣的經紀商進行優化和使用 EA 進行交易。
2. 使用 FILLING_FOK 模式的預設設定在策略測試器中進行首次測試運行。如果 EA 以這種模式進行交易，那麼您可以運行 EA 進行遺傳優化或使用建模進行完全優化：每個刻度都基於真實刻度。如果 EA 在此模式下沒有交易，並且在日誌中寫入 - 不支援的填充模式/錯誤代碼 = 4756，則使用 FILLING_IOC 模式並執行 EA 進行遺傳或完整優化，並使用建模：基於真實報價的每個報價。
====================================
|MY ADDITIONAL PAID SERVICES:
- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 2 years is 99 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 5 years is 199 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
- Expert Advisor optimization for period up to 10 years is 299 USDT TRC20 per one Symbol & one Real Account in the your Broker.
NOTE: Expert Advisor optimization is possible only if the History Quality of 100% real ticks for the optimization period selected above is available and after advance payment for optimization.