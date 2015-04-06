BB Upper Lower grid turbo MT4

Trading Entertainment Free Alexander Nikolaev 4 (1) 专家

A trading adviser that not only trades, but also has a built-in game. The EA trades on signaling bars and MACD and RSI indicators. The ATR indicator is used to determine volatility. Many other customizable options are available. An interesting feature is the built-in free game in which you need to control the ball and collect coins. The ball jumps along the line of the moving average, you need to control it with the arrows or the "w a s d" keys and not let it fall outside the playing area (2 re