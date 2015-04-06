EMA divergent grid turbo MT4

Flash Scalper Free Casimiro Zampetti 2 (3) 专家

Flash Scalper is a scalper Expert Advisor that exploits acceleration of volatility of the market. It goes into action when there is an explosion of volatility for example during the news or special events. The minimum volatility is settable from input parameters. The EA work every time with stop loss and take profit, no martingale. Any initial deposit on account is allowed to start work with this expert advisor. The most important conditions for this expert advisor are low spread and fast execut