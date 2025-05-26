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Breakout Finder by LonesomeTheBlue - MetaTrader 5脚本
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每次关闭一个新条形图时，都会对所有回溯 条形图进行计算。为了避免出现这种情况，您需要将phval、phloc、plval 和 plloc 作为缓冲区。终端不会将复杂的结构作为缓冲区来管理，因此您必须自己进行缓冲区管理。
// 本源代码受 Mozilla 公共许可证 2.0 条款的约束，网址为 https://mozilla.org/MPL/2.0/。 // © LonesomeTheBlue //@version=4 study("Breakout Finder", "BF", overlay = true, max_bars_back = 500, max_lines_count = 400) prd = input(defval = 5, title="Period", minval = 2) bo_len = input(defval = 200, title="Max Breakout Length", minval = 30, maxval = 300) cwidthu = input(defval = 3., title = "Threshold Rate %", minval = 1., maxval = 10) / 100 mintest = input(defval = 2, title = "Minimum Number of Tests", minval = 1) bocolorup = input(defval = color.blue, title = "Breakout Colors", inline = "bocol") bocolordown = input(defval = color.red, title = "", inline = "bocol") lstyle = input(defval = line.style_solid, title = "Line Style", options = [line.style_solid, line.style_dashed, line.style_dotted]) //宽度 lll = max(min(bar_index, 300), 1) float h_ = highest(lll) float l_ = lowest(lll) float chwidth = (h_ - l_) * cwidthu // 检查 PH/PL 是否正常 ph = pivothigh(prd, prd) pl = pivotlow(prd, prd) // 在数组中保存支点及其位置 var phval = array.new_float(0) var phloc = array.new_int(0) var plval = array.new_float(0) var plloc = array.new_int(0) // 保持 PH/PL 水平和位置 if ph array.unshift(phval, ph) array.unshift(phloc, bar_index - prd) if array.size(phval) > 1 // 清理旧的 for x = array.size(phloc) - 1 to 1 if bar_index - array.get(phloc, x) > bo_len array.pop(phloc) array.pop(phval) if pl array.unshift(plval, pl) array.unshift(plloc, bar_index - prd) if array.size(plval) > 1 // 清理旧的 for x = array.size(plloc) - 1 to 1 if bar_index - array.get(plloc, x) > bo_len array.pop(plloc) array.pop(plval) // 检查看涨杯 float bomax = na int bostart = bar_index num = 0 hgst = highest(prd)[1] if array.size(phval) >= mintest and close > open and close > hgst bomax := array.get(phval, 0) xx = 0 for x = 0 to array.size(phval) - 1 if array.get(phval, x) >= close break xx := x bomax := max(bomax, array.get(phval, x)) if xx >= mintest and open <= bomax for x = 0 to xx if array.get(phval, x) <= bomax and array.get(phval, x) >= bomax - chwidth num += 1 bostart := array.get(phloc, x) if num < mintest or hgst >= bomax bomax := na if not na(bomax) and num >= mintest line.new(x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomax, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomax, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) line.new(x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomax - chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomax - chwidth, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) line.new(x1 = bostart, y1 = bomax - chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomax, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) line.new(x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomax - chwidth, x2 = bar_index, y2 = bomax, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) plotshape(not na(bomax) and num >= mintest, location = location.belowbar, style = shape.triangleup, color = bocolorup, size = size.small) alertcondition(not na(bomax) and num >= mintest, title = "Breakout", message = "Breakout") // 检查看跌杯 float bomin = na bostart := bar_index num1 = 0 lwst = lowest(prd)[1] if array.size(plval) >= mintest and close < open and close < lwst bomin := array.get(plval, 0) xx = 0 for x = 0 to array.size(plval) - 1 if array.get(plval, x) <= close break xx := x bomin := min(bomin, array.get(plval, x)) if xx >= mintest and open >= bomin for x = 0 to xx if array.get(plval, x) >= bomin and array.get(plval, x) <= bomin + chwidth num1 += 1 bostart := array.get(plloc, x) if num1 < mintest or lwst <= bomin bomin := na if not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest line.new(x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomin, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomin, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) line.new(x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomin + chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomin + chwidth, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) line.new(x1 = bostart, y1 = bomin + chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomin, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) line.new(x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomin + chwidth, x2 = bar_index, y2 = bomin, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) plotshape(not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest, location = location.abovebar, style = shape.triangledown, color = bocolordown, size = size.small) alertcondition(not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest, title = "Breakdown", message = "Breakdown") alertcondition((not na(bomax) and num >= mintest) or (not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest), title = "Breakout or Breakdown", message = "Breakout or Breakdown")
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/57597
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