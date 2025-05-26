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每次关闭一个新条形图时，都会对所有回溯 条形图进行计算。为了避免出现这种情况，您需要将phval、phloc、plval 和 plloc 作为缓冲区。终端不会将复杂的结构作为缓冲区来管理，因此您必须自己进行缓冲区管理。

study( "Breakout Finder" , "BF" , overlay = true , max_bars_back = 500 , max_lines_count = 400 ) prd = input (defval = 5 , title= "Period" , minval = 2 ) bo_len = input (defval = 200 , title= "Max Breakout Length" , minval = 30 , maxval = 300 ) cwidthu = input (defval = 3 ., title = "Threshold Rate %" , minval = 1 ., maxval = 10 ) / 100 mintest = input (defval = 2 , title = "Minimum Number of Tests" , minval = 1 ) bocolorup = input (defval = color .blue, title = "Breakout Colors" , inline = "bocol" ) bocolordown = input (defval = color .red, title = "" , inline = "bocol" ) lstyle = input (defval = line.style_solid, title = "Line Style" , options = [line.style_solid, line.style_dashed, line.style_dotted]) lll = max(min(bar_index, 300 ), 1 ) float h_ = highest(lll) float l_ = lowest(lll) float chwidth = (h_ - l_) * cwidthu ph = pivothigh(prd, prd) pl = pivotlow(prd, prd) var phval = array.new_float( 0 ) var phloc = array.new_int( 0 ) var plval = array.new_float( 0 ) var plloc = array.new_int( 0 ) if ph array.unshift(phval, ph) array.unshift(phloc, bar_index - prd) if array.size(phval) > 1 for x = array.size(phloc) - 1 to 1 if bar_index - array.get(phloc, x) > bo_len array.pop(phloc) array.pop(phval) if pl array.unshift(plval, pl) array.unshift(plloc, bar_index - prd) if array.size(plval) > 1 for x = array.size(plloc) - 1 to 1 if bar_index - array.get(plloc, x) > bo_len array.pop(plloc) array.pop(plval) float bomax = na int bostart = bar_index num = 0 hgst = highest(prd)[ 1 ] if array.size(phval) >= mintest and close > open and close > hgst bomax := array.get(phval, 0 ) xx = 0 for x = 0 to array.size(phval) - 1 if array.get(phval, x) >= close break xx := x bomax := max(bomax, array.get(phval, x)) if xx >= mintest and open <= bomax for x = 0 to xx if array.get(phval, x) <= bomax and array.get(phval, x) >= bomax - chwidth num += 1 bostart := array.get(phloc, x) if num < mintest or hgst >= bomax bomax := na if not na(bomax) and num >= mintest line. new (x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomax, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomax, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) line. new (x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomax - chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomax - chwidth, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) line. new (x1 = bostart, y1 = bomax - chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomax, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) line. new (x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomax - chwidth, x2 = bar_index, y2 = bomax, color = bocolorup, style = lstyle) plotshape(not na(bomax) and num >= mintest, location = location.belowbar, style = shape.triangleup, color = bocolorup, size = size.small) alertcondition(not na(bomax) and num >= mintest, title = "Breakout" , message = "Breakout" ) float bomin = na bostart := bar_index num1 = 0 lwst = lowest(prd)[ 1 ] if array.size(plval) >= mintest and close < open and close < lwst bomin := array.get(plval, 0 ) xx = 0 for x = 0 to array.size(plval) - 1 if array.get(plval, x) <= close break xx := x bomin := min(bomin, array.get(plval, x)) if xx >= mintest and open >= bomin for x = 0 to xx if array.get(plval, x) >= bomin and array.get(plval, x) <= bomin + chwidth num1 += 1 bostart := array.get(plloc, x) if num1 < mintest or lwst <= bomin bomin := na if not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest line. new (x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomin, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomin, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) line. new (x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomin + chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomin + chwidth, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) line. new (x1 = bostart, y1 = bomin + chwidth, x2 = bostart, y2 = bomin, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) line. new (x1 = bar_index, y1 = bomin + chwidth, x2 = bar_index, y2 = bomin, color = bocolordown, style = lstyle) plotshape(not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest, location = location.abovebar, style = shape.triangledown, color = bocolordown, size = size.small) alertcondition(not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest, title = "Breakdown" , message = "Breakdown" ) alertcondition((not na(bomax) and num >= mintest) or (not na(bomin) and num1 >= mintest), title = "Breakout or Breakdown" , message = "Breakout or Breakdown" )







