加入我们粉丝页
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
Signal to noise filter - MetaTrader 4脚本
- 显示:
- 3472
- 等级:
-
- 已发布:
- 已更新:
- 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务
The purpose of this indicator is to identify market fases that have too small amplitudes. These fases are useless even for systems designed for trading ranges markets. You will need other indicators. When the green line is BELOW the gray line - DON'T trade.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/10118
The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.DS Stochastic
The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.
The Indicator ang_AutoCh_HL-v1 automatically forms up the equidistant price channel from givenned points.ang PR (Din)-v1
Indicator ang_PR (Din)-v1 represents an indicator based on polynomial regression.