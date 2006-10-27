代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
指标

ZeroLag Stochs true - MetaTrader 4脚本

Collector
显示:
3220
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true in contrast with standard Stochastic Oscillator gives the signals on several bars earlier, but divergences/convergence denominated more obviously.

ZeroLAG Stochs_true calculates on formula:

Fast%K(i) = 100*(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N)) / (MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N));

%K(i) = 2*MA(Fast%K(i), N) - MA(MA(Fast%K(i), N), N);

%D(i) = 2*MA(%K(i), P) - MA(MA(%K(i), P), P);

where:
Fast%K(i) - fast %K of the current bar;
Close(i) - close price of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N preceding periods;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N preceding periods;
MA - moving average;
N - the range of High/Low computation;
P - smoothing period for %D(i).




Fast Stochastic Fast Stochastic

The Indicator Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.

ZeroLAG MA ZeroLAG MA

The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.

DS Stochastic DS Stochastic

The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.

ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4

The Expert Adviser ZeroLagEA-AIP v0.0.4 uses for calculation of the signal indicator ZeroLag MACD, which is an indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD with zero delay.