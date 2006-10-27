请观看如何免费下载自动交易
The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true is an George C. Lane’s indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLag Stochs_true in contrast with standard Stochastic Oscillator gives the signals on several bars earlier, but divergences/convergence denominated more obviously.
ZeroLAG Stochs_true calculates on formula:
Fast%K(i) = 100*(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N)) / (MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N));
%K(i) = 2*MA(Fast%K(i), N) - MA(MA(Fast%K(i), N), N);
%D(i) = 2*MA(%K(i), P) - MA(MA(%K(i), P), P);
where:
Fast%K(i) - fast %K of the current bar;
Close(i) - close price of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N preceding periods;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N preceding periods;
MA - moving average;
N - the range of High/Low computation;
P - smoothing period for %D(i).
The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.
