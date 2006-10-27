请观看如何免费下载自动交易
The Indicator DS_Stochastic presents an original Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch), in which aplying EMA smoothing.
The Indicator Fast Stochastic is removed on graph in the manner of two lines %K and %D.
The Formula of the calculation of the indicator Fast Stochastic is following:
DIF1(i) = EMA(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N), S);
DIF2(i) = EMA(MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N), S);
%K(i) = 100*DIF1(i) / DIF2(i);
%D(i) = 100*EMA(DIF1(i), P) / EMA(DIF2(i), P);
where:
Close(i) - a price of the closing of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N previous period;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N previous period;
EMA - exponential moving average;
N - a length of the range of the calculation High/Low;
S - a period of the smoothing for %K(i);
P - a period of the smoothing for %D(i).
