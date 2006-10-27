代码库部分
Fast Stochastic - MetaTrader 4脚本

The Fast Stochastic is a kind of George C. Lane’s stochastic oscillator.

The Fast Stochastic is the indicator that shows ratio between the current close price and the maximum/minimum of the preset period of time. This means the indicator is calculated on the moving data window and shows the price change rate.

The Fast Stochastic is shown in a chart as two lines %K and %D.

Classical formula to compute the Fast Stochastic is the following:

%K(i) = 100*(Close(i) - MaxHigh(N)) / (MaxHigh(N) - MinLow(N));

%D(i) = MA(%K(i), P);

where:
Close(i) - close price of the current bar;
MaxHigh(N) - maximum High for N preceding periods;
MinLow(N) - minimum Low for N preceding periods;
MA - moving average;
N - the range of High/Low computation;
P - smoothing period for %D(i).






