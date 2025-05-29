在MQL5中创建交易管理员面板（第三部分）：扩展内置类以进行主题管理（II）

第二步：更新主题颜色方法

该函数检查深色主题是否激活（true或false），并为关键组件应用相应的颜色：白色边框（m_white_border）更新背景和边框颜色；背景（m_background）调整其背景和边框颜色；标题（m_caption）更改标题栏的文本和背景颜色；客户区域（m_client_area）将颜色更改应用于客户区域。最后，该函数调用Redraw()，以确保在不重新创建对象的情况下视觉上应用新主题。如果你跳到了第二步，那么突出显示的颜色定义将无法工作，颜色需要直接指定为例如ClrBlack或ClrBlue等。

MQL5中默认的CButton类

整合了主题管理方法的CButton类：

请看高亮部分。

我们将查看未经修改的 CEdit 类源代码，并在下方分享整合后的程序代码。

MQL5中默认的CEdit类：

整合主题管理方法的CEdit 类

请看高亮部分。

我们已经成功地为管理员面板准备好了控件的头文件，我们比以往任何时候都更接近完成我们的项目。在下一部分中，我们将通过调整管理员面板EA的代码以支持主题切换功能，从而完善我们的项目，使其与最新的开发进展保持一致。

基于 darkTheme 标志，我们为文本、按钮背景、边框和背景选择了不同的颜色。颜色被应用于各个用户界面组件，如下所示：

我们在上面使用了一个辅助函数来将所有相关的主题颜色设置应用于任何按钮。这清理了重复的代码，并确保了按钮之间的一致性。将所有代码片段汇总并整合到主管理员面板程序中，我们实现了所有功能，达到了预期目标。

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Clemence Benjamin" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/billionaire2024/seller" #property version "1.12" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> #include <Controls\Button.mqh> #include <Controls\Edit.mqh> #include <Controls\Label.mqh> input string QuickMessage1 = "Updates" ; input string QuickMessage2 = "Close all" ; input string QuickMessage3 = "In deep profits" ; input string QuickMessage4 = "Hold position" ; input string QuickMessage5 = "Swing Entry" ; input string QuickMessage6 = "Scalp Entry" ; input string QuickMessage7 = "Book profit" ; input string QuickMessage8 = "Invalid Signal" ; input string InputChatId = "Enter Chat ID from Telegram bot API" ; input string InputBotToken = "Enter BOT TOKEN from your Telegram bot" ; CDialog adminPanel; CButton sendButton, clearButton, changeFontButton, toggleThemeButton; CButton quickMessageButtons[ 8 ], minimizeButton, maximizeButton, closeButton; CEdit inputBox; CLabel charCounter; bool minimized = false ; bool darkTheme = false ; int MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH = 4096 ; string availableFonts[] = { "Arial" , "Courier New" , "Verdana" , "Times New Roman" }; int currentFontIndex = 0 ; int OnInit () { if (!adminPanel.Create( ChartID (), "Admin Panel" , 0 , 30 , 30 , 500 , 500 )) { Print ( "Failed to create dialog" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } if (!CreateControls()) { Print ( "Control creation failed" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } adminPanel.Show(); UpdateThemeColors(); Print ( "Initialization complete" ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } bool CreateControls() { long chart_id = ChartID (); if (!inputBox.Create(chart_id, "InputBox" , 0 , 5 , 25 , 460 , 95 )) { Print ( "Failed to create input box" ); return false ; } adminPanel.Add(inputBox); if (!charCounter.Create(chart_id, "CharCounter" , 0 , 380 , 5 , 460 , 25 )) { Print ( "Failed to create character counter" ); return false ; } charCounter.Text( "0/" + IntegerToString (MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH)); adminPanel.Add(charCounter); if (!clearButton.Create(chart_id, "ClearButton" , 0 , 235 , 95 , 345 , 125 )) { Print ( "Failed to create clear button" ); return false ; } clearButton.Text( "Clear" ); adminPanel.Add(clearButton); if (!sendButton.Create(chart_id, "SendButton" , 0 , 350 , 95 , 460 , 125 )) { Print ( "Failed to create send button" ); return false ; } sendButton.Text( "Send" ); adminPanel.Add(sendButton); if (!changeFontButton.Create(chart_id, "ChangeFontButton" , 0 , 95 , 95 , 230 , 115 )) { Print ( "Failed to create change font button" ); return false ; } changeFontButton.Text( "Font<>" ); adminPanel.Add(changeFontButton); if (!toggleThemeButton.Create(chart_id, "ToggleThemeButton" , 0 , 5 , 95 , 90 , 115 )) { Print ( "Failed to create toggle theme button" ); return false ; } toggleThemeButton.Text( "Theme<>" ); adminPanel.Add(toggleThemeButton); if (!minimizeButton.Create(chart_id, "MinimizeButton" , 0 , 375 , - 22 , 405 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create minimize button" ); return false ; } minimizeButton.Text( "_" ); adminPanel.Add(minimizeButton); if (!maximizeButton.Create(chart_id, "MaximizeButton" , 0 , 405 , - 22 , 435 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create maximize button" ); return false ; } maximizeButton.Text( "[ ]" ); adminPanel.Add(maximizeButton); if (!closeButton.Create(chart_id, "CloseButton" , 0 , 435 , - 22 , 465 , 0 )) { Print ( "Failed to create close button" ); return false ; } closeButton.Text( "X" ); adminPanel.Add(closeButton); return CreateQuickMessageButtons(); } bool CreateQuickMessageButtons() { string quickMessages[ 8 ] = { QuickMessage1, QuickMessage2, QuickMessage3, QuickMessage4, QuickMessage5, QuickMessage6, QuickMessage7, QuickMessage8 }; int startX = 5 , startY = 160 , width = 222 , height = 65 , spacing = 5 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < 8 ; i++) { if (!quickMessageButtons[i].Create( ChartID (), "QuickMessageButton" + IntegerToString (i + 1 ), 0 , startX + (i % 2 ) * (width + spacing), startY + (i / 2 ) * (height + spacing), startX + (i % 2 ) * (width + spacing) + width, startY + (i / 2 ) * (height + spacing) + height)) { Print ( "Failed to create quick message button " , i + 1 ); return false ; } quickMessageButtons[i].Text(quickMessages[i]); adminPanel.Add(quickMessageButtons[i]); } return true ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { adminPanel.Destroy(); Print ( "Deinitialization complete" ); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { switch (id) { case CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK : if (sparam == "SendButton" ) OnSendButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "ClearButton" ) OnClearButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "ChangeFontButton" ) OnChangeFontButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "ToggleThemeButton" ) OnToggleThemeButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "MinimizeButton" ) OnMinimizeButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "MaximizeButton" ) OnMaximizeButtonClick(); else if (sparam == "CloseButton" ) OnCloseButtonClick(); else if ( StringFind (sparam, "QuickMessageButton" ) != - 1 ) { long index = StringToInteger ( StringSubstr (sparam, 18 )); OnQuickMessageButtonClick(index - 1 ); } break ; case CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_ENDEDIT : if (sparam == "InputBox" ) OnInputChange(); break ; } } void OnSendButtonClick() { string message = inputBox.Text(); if (message != "" ) { if (SendMessageToTelegram(message)) Print ( "Custom message sent: " , message); else Print ( "Failed to send custom message." ); } else { Print ( "No message entered." ); } } void OnClearButtonClick() { inputBox.Text( "" ); OnInputChange(); Print ( "Input box cleared." ); } void OnQuickMessageButtonClick( int index) { string quickMessages[ 8 ] = { QuickMessage1, QuickMessage2, QuickMessage3, QuickMessage4, QuickMessage5, QuickMessage6, QuickMessage7, QuickMessage8 }; string message = quickMessages[index]; if (SendMessageToTelegram(message)) Print ( "Quick message sent: " , message); else Print ( "Failed to send quick message." ); } void OnInputChange() { int currentLength = StringLen (inputBox.Text()); charCounter.Text( IntegerToString (currentLength) + "/" + IntegerToString (MAX_MESSAGE_LENGTH)); ChartRedraw (); } void OnToggleThemeButtonClick() { darkTheme = !darkTheme; UpdateThemeColors(); Print ( "Theme toggled: " , darkTheme ? "Dark" : "Light" ); } void UpdateThemeColors() { adminPanel.UpdateThemeColors(darkTheme); color textColor = darkTheme ? clrWhite : clrBlack ; color buttonBgColor = darkTheme ? clrDarkSlateGray : clrGainsboro ; color borderColor = darkTheme ? clrSlateGray : clrGray ; color bgColor = darkTheme? clrDarkBlue : clrWhite ; inputBox.SetTextColor(textColor); inputBox.SetBackgroundColor(bgColor); inputBox.SetBorderColor(borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(clearButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(sendButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(toggleThemeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(changeFontButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(minimizeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(maximizeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor,borderColor); UpdateButtonTheme(closeButton, textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (quickMessageButtons); i++) { UpdateButtonTheme(quickMessageButtons[i], textColor, buttonBgColor, borderColor); } charCounter.Color(textColor); ChartRedraw (); } void UpdateButtonTheme(CButton &button, color textColor, color bgColor, color borderColor) { button.SetTextColor(textColor); button.SetBackgroundColor(bgColor); button.SetBorderColor(borderColor); } void OnChangeFontButtonClick() { currentFontIndex = (currentFontIndex + 1 ) % ArraySize (availableFonts); inputBox.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); clearButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); sendButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); toggleThemeButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); changeFontButton.Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (quickMessageButtons); i++) { quickMessageButtons[i].Font(availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); } Print ( "Font changed to: " , availableFonts[currentFontIndex]); ChartRedraw (); } void OnMinimizeButtonClick() { minimized = true ; adminPanel.Hide(); minimizeButton.Hide(); maximizeButton.Show(); closeButton.Show(); Print ( "Panel minimized." ); } void OnMaximizeButtonClick() { if (minimized) { adminPanel.Show(); minimizeButton.Show(); maximizeButton.Hide(); closeButton.Hide(); Print ( "Panel maximized." ); } } void OnCloseButtonClick() { ExpertRemove (); Print ( "Admin Panel closed." ); } bool SendMessageToTelegram( string message) { string url = "https://api.telegram.org/bot" + InputBotToken + "/sendMessage" ; string jsonMessage = "{\"chat_id\":\"" + InputChatId + "\", \"text\":\"" + message + "\"}" ; char post_data[]; ArrayResize (post_data, StringToCharArray (jsonMessage, post_data, 0 , WHOLE_ARRAY ) - 1 ); int timeout = 5000 ; char result[]; string responseHeaders; int res = WebRequest ( "POST" , url, "Content-Type: application/json\r

" , timeout, post_data, result, responseHeaders); if (res == 200 ) { Print ( "Message sent successfully: " , message); return true ; } else { Print ( "Failed to send message. HTTP code: " , res, " Error code: " , GetLastError ()); Print ( "Response: " , CharArrayToString (result)); return false ; } }





成功编译后，我们启动了程序，如下所示，展示了主题按钮的一些令人印象深刻的效果。主题切换功能运行良好，显著提升了视觉呈现效果。一个令人惊叹的方面是，这些颜色可以在代码中进行优化，以适应您的偏好。此外，我们还可以加入颜色输入选项，以实现在代码之外的颜色定制。





全新主题管理面板